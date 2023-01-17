ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Bissell recalls cordless multi-surface wet dry vacuums due to fire risk

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 5 days ago

BOSTON - Bissell is recalling one of its vacuums because there are concerns it could catch fire.

The "cordless multi-surface wet dry vacuums" have a battery pack that can overheat and smoke, according to the Consumer Producer Safety Commission.

They were sold at Walmart and online at Amazon, QVC, Costco, Fingerhut, Ace Hardware, Kohls and Wayfair from January 2019 through November 2022 for about $360.

If you have one, you should stop using it and contact Bissell for a free battery pack replacement.

For more information click here .

