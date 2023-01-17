ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breaking: NFL Offensive Coordinator Fired Following Playoff Loss

By Alek Arend
 5 days ago

Chargers coaches Brandon Staley and Joe Lombardi

The Chargers are making coaching changes, but not the one most fans were expecting.

It appears head coach Brandon Staley is getting another year. Offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi, however, is not.

The Chargers fired Lombardi on Tuesday. They also relieved passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Shane Day of his responsibilities.

The AFC West franchise clearly sees the need to surround Justin Herbert with better offensive coaches. Duh.

"We have parted ways with OC Joe Lombardi and Passing Game Coordinator/QBs Shane Day," the team announced.

Joe Lombardi's offensive attack was an ultimate failure with a quarterback like Justin Herbert. There were just way too many check downs and hitches and not enough downfield shots.

There will be a plethora of qualified offensive coordinator candidates who want to work with the superstar quarterback. The Chargers have to get this hired right.

Who do you want to see the Chargers hire at offensive coordinator?

Bless One
5d ago

Should have gotten rid of the Head Coach also.

Doug Heath
5d ago

Staley should been fired for playing the starters against the Broncos in a meaningless game.

Victor Giacobbe
5d ago

how about the head coach telling his stupid players to not tackle the ball carrier with a minute and 28 left in the game and give the offense a chance to win.97%chance of a field goal at the 10?

