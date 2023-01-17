Wrestling: Warriors win thrilling dual meet at Watertown

The start was almost as good as the ending.

In a wild, seesaw affair, the Waunakee wrestling team pulled out a tight 32-28 Badger East Conference dual meet victory on Friday, Jan. 13. The bonus points mattered.

“Both teams won seven matches each, but the bonus points were the difference,” said Mark Natzke, head coach of Waunakee. “In seven of our wins we picked up extra team points in five of those wins, while Watertown was able to get bonus points in three matches — only one of which was an actual match wrestled. The team battled for each other, and it paid off with one of the most exciting dual meet wins of the year.”

Aiden Burns set the tone for the Warriors with a come-from-behind win at 160 pounds. Trailing 6-2 entering the third period, Burns scored six points in the final stanza to win 8-6. Natzke said the team rallied behind Burns’ effort.

“We would then lose the next four matches, but the kids competed in those matches losing by decision in three of those matches and just a major decision in the other limiting the damage to only allowing Watertown to score 13 team points in those matches,” said Natzke.

Jackson Lenzendorf righted the ship, pinning his man in 39 seconds in the 285-pound match. Natzke said he looked dominant.

At 106, Connor Cutsinger followed that up with an equally dominant 13-1 major decision to get his first non-forfeit win at the varsity level. Mason Spear cruised to an 8-1 victory at 113 to give Waunakee the lead at 16-13. However, Waunakee had to forfeit the next two matches. That’s when the Warriors took over, with Coltan Nechvatal pinning Joe Logan in 41 seconds at 132, before Gabe Guralski blanked Owin Walsh 12-0 for a major decision at 138.

Dane Spencer’s pin of Marlon Muniz in 3:20 at 145 pounds sealed the win for Waunakee, as Quinn Pfeifer closed out the match losing a close 5-2 decision at 152.

Rumble by the Lake Dual Tournament

Facing tough competition, Waunakee went 1-3 on Saturday in Oconomowoc, losing to two teams in ranked in the top 10 in the state.

“While some of the duals didn’t go our way, the kids competed and wrestled against some of the toughest competition in the state,” said Natzke.

Individually, Jack Schweitzer went 4-0, while Nechvatal and Pfeiffer both finished 3-1 and Spear, Guralski, Spencer and Lenzendorf all had 2-2 records.

“We wrestled against some of the top individuals in the dual meets as well, seeing numerous ranked wrestlers in the state, allowing us to see how we stack up against some of the state’s best wrestlers,” said Natzke. “Our kids did not back down from any of the competition and went toe-to-toe against the best. They battled all day. Some of the matches that stood out on the day including Coltan Nechvatal against Wisconsin Rapids. (He) rallied late picking up a late takedown in the last 15 seconds of the match to send the match to overtime, which he was then able to score the takedown to win the match. Quinn Pfeiffer against Bay Port picked up a late takedown and two near-fall points in the last five seconds of his match to pull out a 6-5 victory. He never quit and battled to the end. Mason Spear wrestled some of the best kids and picked up a some nice wins and had some close matches in his defeats.”