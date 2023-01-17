ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solomon Lazar and Mark Lazar Donate Safety Equipment to Blue Ridge Mountain Volunteer Fire Company

HARPERS FERRY, W.Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 17, 2023--

In appreciation for protecting their home in West Virginia, twin brothers Solomon Lazar and Mark Lazar, donated much needed equipment to the Blue Ridge Mountain Volunteer Fire Company in Harpers Ferry, West Virginia.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230117005872/en/

From right; Mark Lazar, Harpers Ferry, West Virginia resident presents safety equipment to enhance the firefighting capabilities of the Blue Ridge Mountain Volunteer Fire Company to Assistant Chief Warren Royce Jr. and Fire Chief, Earl Cogle Jr., and Lazar colleague Tom Goheen. (Photo: Business Wire)

In making today’s announcement, Solomon Lazar said, “We are incredibly pleased to present the Blue Ridge Mountain Volunteer Fire Company with this gift of gratitude of the much-needed equipment they requested from us. We are appreciative they are here to keep our home and property safe. We asked the Fire Chiefs what they wanted from us as a gift of thanks. We offered Holiday meals and presents for their volunteers and their families, but they wanted specific safety equipment to enhance their firefighting abilities.”

Assistant Chief Warren Royce explained, “After speaking with our membership, they all were in agreement that we provide the service to our community because we love helping our neighbors and would like to see it go toward equipment that would benefit us all for many, many years to come.”

At the Blue Ridge Mountain Volunteer Fire Company’s January meeting the Lazar Brothers presented to Fire Chief, Earl Cogle Jr. and Asst. Chief Warren Royce Jr. the following equipment to help the fire department with their fire suppression efforts:

  • Mist device that provides a cooling mist for firefighters to help reduce the heat stress on them while fighting fires. Because of heat stress firefighters are susceptible to heart attacks and heat stroke at an incident. This device connects directly to the fire engine and provides the firefighters much needed relief from the heat they endure and allows them to bring their body temperatures down to normal.
  • 2 gas powered 2cycle 16-foot extendable pole saws to be placed on the Fire Department’s wildland fire response trailer. It is the last piece of equipment that they needed to complete their saw inventory for the trailer.
  • 8 Emergency Fire Blankets which will be placed on the wildland fire response trailer and utilized by the wildland fire trained personnel for personal protection if they are overrun by a fire.
  • A set of 10 walkie talkies which will be placed on the wildland fire response trailer and utilized by wildland fire trained personnel for communications while they are operating on a wildland fire response.

“We told them that we would provide what they needed and deliver it to the Fire Department. We are so glad they took us up on our offer and shared with us what they needed most to help them continue to protect us and our Blue Ridge Mountain neighbors and friends with our gift,” Mark Lazar concluded.

