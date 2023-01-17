ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, WI

Lakewood library gets $20,000 grant from Greater Green Bay Community Foundation

Antigo Daily Journal
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zker5_0kHaxOmp00

The Greater Green Bay Community Foundation (GGBCF) has announced its second $20,000 grant to Lakes Country Public Library in Lakewood (LCPL).

The latest grant will be used to establish and furnish a new teen zone. This grant, along with a previous one that funded a designated children’s librarian, is from the Basic Needs Giving Partnership of the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation, a funding collaborative that includes funds from the U.S. Venture Open Fund for Basic Needs, the J. J. Keller Foundation and other community donors.

Deb Markusen, LCPF Library Board trustee representing Doty, accepted the check on behalf of parents who have been asking for more library services geared to the unique needs of older children.

“We want to express our deep appreciation to the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation for giving us the funding that will pay great dividends in the lives of our youths now and far into the future,” Markusen said. “Their continuing support has been outstanding.”

Library Director Katie Essermann agreed.

“Lakewood Library plays an essential role in the lives of our patrons, particularly our most precious resource, our children,” she said. “Unfortunately, there isn’t much here in northern Oconto County for older kids to do. We are already busy implementing a plan to temporarily repurpose library space to provide special programming for them. When our expansion is complete, they will have a safe, supervised area all their own.”

Lakewood Trustee Lori Repinski concurred.

“This grant dovetails nicely with the first GGBCF grant that enabled the addition of a dedicated children’s librarian,” she said. “That initiative has been very successful. When the board discussed the idea of also providing more appropriate services for older kids, we wholeheartedly supported the proposal, provided we got outside funding for it. We are thrilled that GGBCF has helped us make the teen zone happen.”

The Laona State Bank also recently contributed $2,500 for the library’s building and expansion project.

Those wanting to contribute to the new teen zone or the building fund may drop off donations at the library or send them to Lakewood Library, 15235 State Highway 32, Box 220, Lakewood, WI 54138.

