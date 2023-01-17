20 Best Players That Could Be Traded Before The 2023 NBA Trade Deadline

There have been many trade rumors swirling around the NBA recently. As we near the 2023 NBA trade deadline, here's a look at the biggest stars who could be on the move.

The 2023 NBA season is in full effect, and we have an idea of which teams have separated themselves from the others in the league. We also know the best players in the league and the talent they are currently playing with. Of course, the NBA has become a league where star players need to be surrounded by tons of talent, and that is why general managers are always looking to make deals and improve rosters. In fact, 20 NBA players are most likely to be moved before the February trade deadline.

In a league of players that not only encourages movement but values it the most, the rosters of NBA teams could look very different in just a few weeks this season. There are a lot of players that could be traded until the 2023 February trade deadline, but only the 20 best players will be discussed, so talented role players such as Eric Gordon, Derrick Rose, Caris LeVert, and Tim Hardaway Jr., among others will be disregarded. Expect at least a few of these players to be traded because time is flying, and the trade deadline is right around the corner, with little over 3 weeks remaining until February 9th.

OG Anunoby

Toronto Raptors swingman OG Anunoby has the potential to be a very impactful two-way player, and he is having a very good year so far. The player is averaging 18.1 PPG and 5.8 RPG for the Raptors and is shooting 46.5% from the field, 36.5% from three, and 82.5% from the free-throw line. It will be hard to find many better players that can defend with length and athleticism while scoring the ball at an above-average level.

The Raptors might want to re-focus their efforts on solely developing Scottie Barnes and other sub-25-year-olds and could be looking to take another gamble on a superstar player. Anunoby will bring in a nice return, including players and picks, so he could be traded this season before the trade deadline because he is coming into his prime and could help out contending teams rather than a middle-of-the-pack group.

Terry Rozier

Terry Rozier has been the same player that blossomed with the Boston Celtics. Known as “Scary Terry,” the guard plays hard, defends, and scores consistently from the perimeter. The guard is posting 21.0 PPG, 4.2 RPG, and 5.2 APG this season as the team’s starter. A capable two-way guard, Rozier always competes on every possession and certainly wants to win, even if his team is playing atrocious basketball right now. Obviously, Rozier belongs to a better team.

The Hornets could cash in on their starters and, in fact, go all-in tanking for a valuable young player. The Hornets might want to bring Miles Bridges back if his name is cleared, so making space by trading Rozier could be a realistic possibility before the trade deadline. At age 28, the guard still has a lot left to offer, and teams will want his services, and the Hornets will listen if it means making LaMelo the sole guard on the roster.

Kyle Lowry

Last year, Kyle Lowry was a disappointment. There is no sugarcoating it because the point guard was apparently out of shape, and the Miami Heat were left unimpressed . The point guard was supposed to take the Heat over the top, but it didn’t quite work, as the team did not make the NBA Finals. At 36 years old, there isn’t plenty of time for Lowry to get back to his best.

Luckily, Lowry is having a better year by averaging 13.1 PPG and 5.6 APG this season, respectable numbers for an aging point guard. But Lowry does seem to be in his final months with the Heat, and he belongs more on a team where there isn’t as much pressure on him. If Miami wants to make a major move to give Jimmy Butler some appropriate help, Lowry could be packaged before the trade deadline.

Gordon Hayward

Gordon Hayward is past his best and could be in his final years, considering how slow he looks on the court at times. The swingman has never recovered from the major injury that he suffered in his first season with the Boston Celtics, yet the Charlotte Hornets offered him a long-term deal worth $120 million. Until now, Hornets fans (and NBA fans) were wondering what Michael Jordan was thinking in free agency.

Obviously a bad move, Hayward is making star player money despite averaging 13.7 PPG and 4.7 RPG on 42.3% from the field and 30.0% from three. The swingman still has a high basketball IQ and is very unselfish, but the Hornets will be desperate to move him even if it yields second-round picks or young players.

Mike Conley

Mike Conley is another player on the Utah Jazz that has done well for the team but probably is not the best long-term option. The point guard has plenty of experience and can still run an offense efficiently. This season, Conley is posting 10.2 PPG and 7.5 APG at 35 years old, which are respectable numbers from a veteran.

The Jazz won’t get a better package for Conley than if they trade him now because a 36-year-old isn’t the most attractive trade asset. In other words, the Jazz would be smart to trade the point guard now before the trade deadline and maximize their assets. Quite surprisingly, the Los Angeles Clippers could be in the mix for Conley because they need to stock up on shooters and veterans who know how to win games.

Bojan Bogdanovic

Bojan Bogdanovic is a player that every contending team wants because he can defend the perimeter, score from the outside, and has plenty of experience. No doubt, he is out of place on a Detroit Pistons team that is tanking and focusing on their young players, including Cade Cunningham, who is a high-potential prospect who could become the face of their franchise in the future.

Bogdanovic is posting 21.2 PPG this season and has been a key player for the Pistons all year long, but he is a veteran that doesn't fit their timeline. The Pistons should cash in on Bojan while he is hot right now, as first-round picks could be heading their way. The best possible destination has to be the Los Angeles Lakers , who could desperately use Bojan’s defense and shooting.

Jordan Clarkson

A hot scorer from off the bench who has a ton of confidence, Clarkson is a great piece for any team needing immediate scoring. The 30-year-old is in his prime and is posting 21.1 PPG for the surprisingly decent Utah Jazz team that stands 23-24 as the 8th seed instead of being bottom-dwellers.

But again, the Jazz should not be focusing on the playoffs because most of their roster will be older next year and incapable of making a difference. Clarkson’s value has been high over the past few seasons, so Utah should cash in on him before the trade deadline. Interestingly, Clarkson has rejected a contract extension which could mean the end of the guard’s successful spell in Utah.

Russell Westbrook

Nobody knows what will happen to the Los Angeles Lakers at any given moment. They could pull off shocking wins at one point and then go on losing streaks in an embarrassing fashion. Russell Westbrook is a free agent soon, meaning there could be massive roster changes coming in the offseason. Regardless of how they perform on a game-to-game basis, the Lakers are not a good team, and Westbrook does not belong on this team while he is making over $40 million.

Despite being the favorite for the 6th Man of the Year award, Westbrook might not want to return back to the Purple and Gold. The former MVP has been involved in trade rumors since arriving in Los Angeles and might want to step away from the spotlight. At the same time, the Lakers want to add a third All-Star to LeBron and Davis, and the point guard could be moved once and for all, with the Indiana Pacers waiting patiently.

Myles Turner

Myles Turner is a 2-time blocks champion in the NBA and will probably find a new home next year. The Indiana Pacers focused their future on Tyrese Haliburton absorbing most of the attention, and it doesn't make sense to keep Turner when he isn’t wanted by the franchise as a starter or bench player. Turner is averaging 16.7 PPG, 7.9 RPG, and 2.2 BPG while shooting 39.8% from three.

The center is a modern coach’s dream because he is a capable knockdown shooter when he's open and has improved his stroke over the past few years. He is also an elite shot-blocker who seems to have the right mentality. Teams needing size and floor-spacing for bigs should go for Turner because he's a modern big man, and the Pacers will probably trade him for picks as a result. The team that needs him most has to be the Los Angeles Lakers.

Buddy Hield

Alongside Myles Turner in Indiana, sharpshooter Buddy Hield is one of the most attractive targets for a host of NBA teams in today's NBA. He has a perfect stroke from deep and has the potential to be a very effective 2-way player. So far this year, Hield is leading all players in most three-pointers made ahead of Anfernee Simons (25 more made shots). Clearly, his services would be perfect in Los Angeles.

A team like the Lakers would be perfect for his playing style . Hield can play alongside LeBron and Davis, as they need shooters who can knock down shots consistently. If they had a guy like Hield, their title chances would shoot up. The Dallas Mavericks and New York Knicks also need a sharpshooter and could strike a deal before the trade deadline this year, although the Lakers are the most likely destination.

Tobias Harris

Tobias Harris must be immune to trade rumors because he has been involved in them for years now. It is obvious that the forward is not worth maximum money, even if he is an above-average talent when it comes to the offensive side of the floor. Harris’ salary has constrained the Philadelphia 76ers quite a bit, and no team has been willing to take him on. Standing 6’8” and weighing 226 lbs, Harris is a prototypical power forward in the modern NBA.

Philadelphia needs to go all-in this year because James Harden is playing elite basketball, but he could have his heart set on Houston next year. Similarly, Joel Embiid is always a difficult player to follow because his injury history is always questionable, and the sooner the team wins with him, the better. Harris’ contract is difficult to move, but the 76ers could pull it off.

John Collins

John Collins can be an All-Star because he has the athleticism to be an impact player on offense and the versatility to handle opposing forwards and some centers. This season, Collins is posting 13.1 PPG, 7.9 RPG, and 1.4 BPG on 49.7% from the field and 79.6% from the free-throw line. However, Collins is shooting only 23.0% from three and has not looked like the best running partner alongside Trae Young.

In the best circumstances, Collins can roll to the rim, rebound, and score, meaning he would be a perfect fit alongside another big man who can actually score inside. Possibly, because the Atlanta Hawks want to do anything to compete and will undergo a one-year transition if it means clearing cap space. There will be teams who will likely trade for Collins’, including the Indiana Pacers, who want to rebuild with only young players that complement Tyrese Haliburton.

D'Angelo Russell

D'Angelo Russell has not quite done well enough with the Minnesota Timberwolves alongside his friend Karl-Anthony Towns. Remember, Russell was an All-Star with the Brooklyn Nets at 22 years old, but since touching down in Minnesota, that progression has stopped completely. Now at age 26, Russell has seemingly fallen out of his prime, as silly as that might sound.

Of course, Russell has found his name in constant trade rumors as the player seemingly “unfollowed” the Minnesota Timberwolves on Twitter. While that could be purely skeptical, Russell might have had enough with the ‘Wolves, and the team could move him for picks or players that can help Towns, Anthony Edwards, and Rudy Gobert win. Remember, Minnesota gave up a lot for Gobert this past offseason.

Nikola Vucevic

It is amazing how Nikola Vucevic was the driving force for the Orlando Magic, who has been a consistent playoff team in the East over the last few years. Since trading him, the Magic has slumped to a lottery team, although it has worked to the team’s benefit by bringing in Paolo Banchero. Regardless, Vucevic is averaging 16.8 PPG and 10.5 RPG and is shooting a solid 36.8 from three.

Due to his versatile scoring skill, teams will be interested in the center. The big man is a double-double machine, and he can be a factor for any team needing size and rebounding in the paint. The Chicago Bulls are not a good team, as they stand 10th in the Eastern Conference with a 17-21 record. The first player to be moved might be Vucevic, and first-round picks are what is needed for the Bulls at this moment in time. Could Nikola be a good option for the Orlando Magic? Who could be onto something with Paolo Banchero leading the charge?

Deandre Ayton

Deandre Ayton’s time in Phoenix could be up soon as the team continues to struggle with their form. As of today, the Suns have a poor 21-24 record despite making the Finals two years ago. The center is a talented scorer inside the post and can rebound at a high level, but he has not particularly taken a step up in his play since making the NBA Finals in 2021. Ayton is clearly unhappy with his side.

Ayton has yet to make an All-Star appearance, and his progress has seemingly stagnated as he still has not averaged 20 PPG and 10 RPG in a single season despite having that potential. Even if his numbers look good on paper, the impact has not been there . No doubt, Ayton could be better off elsewhere to take his game to another level, and the Suns can rebuild with players who want to be there. Expect Phoenix to make some moves before the trade deadline, and Ayton could be the first to go.

Fred VanVleet

A fan-favorite in Toronto and a player who helped the team win the NBA championship in 2019, Fred VanVleet is a talented scorer and playmaker who also competes on defense. An NBA franchise wouldn’t normally trade a player of VanVleet’s talent, but keeping him might not make sense . Quite frankly, the Raptors are not good enough right now.

Unless the Raptors can take a gamble on a superstar as they did with Kawhi Leonard in 2019, they should rebuild around Scottie Barnes and acquire as many first-round picks as possible. There are a couple of Raptors players that could be traded right now, and the guard posting 17.7 PPG, and 6.3 AGP could be one of them.

Pascal Siakam

Pascal Siakam is among the most valuable players in the trade market because he is only 28 years old with a ton of experience in the playoffs already. He can score inside, shoot the ball, and play solid defense in the post. Siakam was an All-Star in 2020 and has a lot left in the tank as a two-way star. Hopefully, Siakam can get back to his best ball that impacts winning again.

This season, Siakam is averaging a career-high in scoring (25.7 PPG) and assists (6.4 APG) while playing 37.2 MPG. The Cameroonian is a very talented two-way forward, and considering how the Raptors prefer Scottie Barnes over anyone else, he could be traded to cash in on first-round picks and possibly other assets. There could be changes in Toronto, whether they bring in a star or blow it up completely. If the Raptors are looking to sell, the New York Knicks could go all-in for Siakam’s services because barely making the postseason is not a good look for them.

Zach LaVine

Athletic guard Zach LaVine has come into his own over the last few seasons. He's averaging his lowest scoring average since 2018, as 22.4 PPG is not quite on par with how good the shooting guard is. LaVine has made 2 All-Star Teams already, and he is at risk of not making another one this season. LaVine is slowly showing signs of becoming frustrated in Chicago , especially because the team is not playing well at all right now.

Teams like the Charlotte Hornets, Denver Nuggets, or Dallas Mavericks could strike a blockbuster deal for LaVine. If any of those teams part ways with players and picks, they might have a shot at bringing in the All-Star. Chicago might have lost the plot, and the Bulls would be smart to move on from Vucevic, LaVine, and DeMar DeRozan and blow it up completely.

Bradley Beal

Bradley Beal has surprisingly been dedicated to the Washington Wizards in recent years, meaning he might not be too keen on forcing a trade unless the team decides they want to engage first. Remember, Beal’s t rading restriction has been lifted, and the player is eligible to get traded . To be fair to the player, Beal is too good to be on a team that can't even make the playoffs, as he is the only player that can actually be an All-Star on the roster when healthy. The days of Beal making the playoffs consistently with John Wall are long gone, and the Wizards might want to make changes.

The best destinations for Beal should be with title contenders. He has the scoring ability, both on and off the ball, to be a second option on a championship team. Obviously, the teams mostly liked with Beal are the Lakers and Heat. With the Lakers, he is the undisputed number 2 option behind Anthony Davis as LeBron James becomes the permanent playmaker. With Miami, Beal gives them a Big Three with Butler and Adebayo that places them among the top-3 teams in the conference. Time will tell if Bradley Beal will be moved finally.

DeMar DeRozan

DeMar DeRozan is one of the most consistent scorers in the NBA and can be very impactful as long as he isn’t the best player on the team. DeMar is best suited as a second or third option for a championship team that isn't the Chicago Bulls. Teams that need his services will need a consistent 20 PPG scorer to diversify their offense. Luckily, a few teams come to mind since Chicago might need to rebuild as they need picks and young players, and the Bulls might need to keep an open mind about trading their best player.

The Los Angeles Lakers need a scorer alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis, and DeRozan gives them that. Similarly, the Hornets need a star to help LaMelo Ball compete on a roster devoid of star power. DeRozan can be that, and they can offer young guys to San Antonio as well. The most heartwarming destination would be Toronto, where the Raptors get their fan-favorite star back and add another 20 PPG scorer to the core of Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes if the former does not get traded first.

