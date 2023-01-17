Read full article on original website
Alabama Crimson Tide News & Notes
Alabama Crimson Tide athletics is in a busy time of the year, with the second semester underway and multiple sports in-season. The men’s basketball team is entering the meat of its SEC schedule, currently sitting at 16-2 and 6-0 in the conference. It features star freshmen Brandon Miller and Noah Clowney, sharpshooting guard Mark Sears, and invaluable veterans like Jahvon Quinerly and Noah Gurley coming off the bench.
rolltide.com
Alabama Swimming and Diving Travels to Auburn for Friday Dual Meet
TUSCALOOSA – Alabama Swimming and Diving returns to action against Auburn Friday at the James E. Martin Aquatic Center in Auburn, Ala., starting at 4 p.m. CT. It marks the final dual meet of the season for the Alabama men and women. The Crimson Tide women enter the meet...
rolltide.com
Alabama Defeats Texas A&M, 61-46, For Third Straight SEC Victory
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Alabama women's basketball team captured its third consecutive win with a 61-46 victory over Texas A&M on Thursday in Coleman Coliseum. Three Alabama (15-4, 4-2 SEC) players reached double figures with Brittany Davis and Hannah Barber both posting 14 points. Sarah Ashlee Barker had 11 points as part of a double-double performance that included 10 boards. Davis added nine boards, two blocks and two steals to the win, while Barker recorded three steals and Jada Rice had three blocks.
rolltide.com
Alabama Gymnastics Hosts Florida Friday Night in Coleman Coliseum
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The No. 11 Alabama gymnastics team will host the No. 2 Florida Gators at 6:30 p.m. CT Friday night in Coleman Coliseum. The meet features the two most recent SEC Champions, with both teams owning undefeated records this season. Alabama defeated Michigan State and Arkansas to...
rolltide.com
Alabama Returns Home to Face Texas A&M Thursday
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – After back-to-back games on the road, the Alabama women's basketball team will return home to host Texas A&M on Thursday at Coleman Coliseum. The Crimson Tide will tip off against the Aggies at 6 p.m. CT on SEC Network+. Thursday's game will mark the Tide's annual...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama coaches continue busy week on the recruiting trail
Alabama football’s coaches were spotted in multiple states Wednesday. GET THE BEST ALABAMA FOOTBALL INSIDER INFORMATION, MESSAGE BOARD ACCESS, AND RECRUITING COVERAGE TODAY! SIGN UP HERE TO UNLOCK OUR SUBSCRIBER ONLY CONTENT!*. Justin Smith is a Scouting/Recruiting analyst for Touchdown Alabama Magazine. You can follow him on Twitter, via...
rolltide.com
Following Footsteps: Mercy's Journey with Mercy Chelangat
My brother, Vincent (Kiprop), has had a tremendous impact on my life. Technically, he is the reason I started running in the first place and why I'm at Alabama today. You could even argue that Vincent is the reason I'm an NCAA champion — just four years after starting to run.
tdalabamamag.com
Ohio State offers Alabama 5-Star QB commit
The Ohio State Buckeyes has its eyes on Alabama football’s five-star quarterback commit, Julian Sayin. Sayin is a product of Carlsbad High School in California. He garners a five-star rating, and the California product is considered one of the nation’s top 2024 quarterback prospects. Alabama pulled in a...
Charles Barkley Names The Best Team In College Basketball
NBA analyst Charles Barkley has been following the 2022-23 NCAA basketball season pretty closely and he had an interesting take on who the best team in America is right now. Appearing on The Next Round on Wednesday, Barkley admitted that he thinks No. 4 Alabama is the best team in the country. ...
Lane Kiffin's Tweet About Alabama Transfer Going Viral
Lane Kiffin has been known to drop hints on social media, some subtle, others not so much. So when the Ole Miss head coach retweeted a 247Sports article from Tuesday about Alabama linebacker Demouy Kennedy entering the NCAA transfer portal, it drew plenty of attention. Kennedy, a former ...
wvxu.org
INDOT plans to expand I-70 to six lanes starting at the Ohio/Indiana border
Public meetings are scheduled for Monday and Tuesday to talk about improving and expanding Interstate 70 from Cambridge City to the Ohio/Indiana state line. Revive I-70 aims to reduce congestion and improve traffic flow and safety along the 20-plus mile corridor. "We're looking at travel lanes, we're looking at bridge...
Xenia Daily Gazette
XCS treasurer to take position at Wayne Local Schools
XENIA — Xenia Community Schools treasurer Carolyn Huber has accepted an offer to become the treasurer of Wayne Local Schools in Warren County. Huber was approved by the district in Waynesville during a special board of education meeting. Her 27 years of working in several Ohio school districts have supplied her with extensive knowledge of school finance, according to Xenia school officials.
Police respond to Dayton shooting, at least 2 injured
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people are injured following a Friday evening shooting in Dayton. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, police were called to the 1100 block of Highland Avenue in Dayton around 8:20 p.m. on Friday. When Dayton Police arrived on scene, authorities discovered one male injured with a gunshot wound. The injured […]
Police respond to hundreds of people gathering for car ‘hooning’
Around 1 a.m. Sunday morning, Baxter Stapleton and his neighbors heard downtown ringing with the sound of engines and tires burning. Some people, doing tricks with their vehicles and others blocked the roads.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Route 73 shutdown in Clinton Co. due to serious crash
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio — A medical helicopter has been requested to the scene of a serious crash in Clinton County. It happened shortly after 12:30 p.m. near Route 73 and Collett Road. Officials say that several people have been injured in the two-vehicle crash. According to the Ohio Department...
