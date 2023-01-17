ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Las Vegas Raiders

By Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
The Daily Post-Athenian
The Daily Post-Athenian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mQVlW_0kHax8kS00

Oct 25, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates after a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. The Buccaneers defeated the Raiders 45-20. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY…

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Daily Post-Athenian

Pete Carmichael

New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael and quarterback Jameis Winston (2) go through drills during practice at their NFL football training facility in Metairie, La., Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, pool)
METAIRIE, LA
The Daily Post-Athenian

The Daily Post-Athenian

Athens, TN
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
61K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1848, The Daily Post-Athenian is the oldest business in continuous operation in McMinn County and the second-oldest newspaper in the state of Tennessee. The newspaper provides comprehensive news coverage in McMinn and Meigs counties of East Tennessee.

 https://dailypostathenian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy