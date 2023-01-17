ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FadeawayWorld.net

LeBron James Has 100 40-Point Games In His NBA Career Including The Playoffs, He's Still Far Away From Wilt Chamberlain And Michael Jordan

By Divij Kulkarni
FadeawayWorld.net
FadeawayWorld.net
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CGJaC_0kHax3Kp00

LeBron James recently reached the milestone of 100 40+ point games in his career. While this is amazing, he isn't even halfway to reaching Wilt Chamberlain or Michael Jordan.

Credit: Fadeaway World

LeBron James' longevity is one of the most impressive things any pro-level athlete has shown in their career. For 20 seasons, the King has been a dominant force in the NBA, winning All-Star appearances, All-NBA accolades, MVPs, and championships. There have been losses along the way, but what LeBron James has achieved is a lot more telling than the things he hasn't.

With all the various records he's breaking , many believe that LeBron James is the GOAT. And there are plenty of factual arguments to back up such a claim. But while there is a lot of evidence to back up the idea that LBJ might be the GOAT, there are specific facts and statistics that paint a different picture as well.

Michael Jordan And Wilt Chamberlain Both Have Over 200 Games Of 40 Points In The Regular Season And Playoffs Combined

In any debate about the greatest player of all time, Michael Jordan is the first name that most people would mention. MJ never lost in the Finals, scored at an unstoppable rate, and was in general the biggest superstar the NBA had seen at that time. Wilt Chamberlain in his era was similar, and even though he didn't win as much as MJ, his achievements and stats are unmatched by anyone else in the game's history.

After his whopping 48 points in a win against the Houston Rockets, LeBron James has now recorded 100 games in the NBA of 40 points or more. The fact that he has achieved this is incredibly special and another testament to his greatness. But he's still only 6th on the list, not even cracking the Top 5.

And while he may still end up 4th or even 3rd, it's difficult to see him catching up with the Top 2 even with his longevity. Wilt Chamberlain and Michael Jordan were simply absurd at their peaks, and their score-first mentality is something LeBron James doesn't have. It feels odd to say that considering that he's about to break the all-time scoring record, but that's more about consistency than just explosiveness.

And the fact that they have more than double what James does when it comes to 40-point games also shows just how unquestioned Wilt and MJ were in their prime. They ran the league and could destroy teams and players with ease, some of the records they set will never be surpassed.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

Comments / 87

Whybotherme
3d ago

They don’t play defense in that league except the fourth quarter. I watch college basketball because the NBA is way too boring. It will put a normal person to sleep.

Reply(2)
12
NeverBLUEagain/FJB
3d ago

Wilt put up those # against white boys with part time jobs as electrician n plumbers. Now Jordan is another beast. But lebron? Lebron is too weak, sensitive and I think he’s kind of gay I see him too frootloop, putting Botox, hairlines etc. Something weird going on with him searching stats. He can care less about winning.

Reply(19)
7
Related
msn.com

NBA World Praying For Ernie Johnson Tonight

On Thursday night, NBA on TNT remembered the life of Lois Marjorie Johnson, the mother of beloved host Ernie Johnson. Lois passed away this week at the age of 94. Following her passing, Ernie took some time away from the studio floor to spend some time with his family, as he should.
New York Post

Luka Doncic shows up in six-wheel tank before Mavericks-Hawks game

Luka Doncic arrived in style ahead of the Mavericks’ matchup against the Hawks on ESPN Wednesday night.  Dallas’ superstar guard pulled up to the American Airlines Center in an Apocalypse Hellfire 6×6. Or, a literal six-wheel tank.  “Boss man, this how you get down right here?” ESPN play-by-play announcer Mark Jones asked Doncic in a video posted to Twitter. “Have to,” Doncic replied.  Doncic came into Wednesday night’s action as a leading MVP candidate despite his teams middling 24-21 record, putting up 33.8 points per game on 49.8 percent shooting while averaging nearly nine rebounds and nine assists.
DALLAS, TX
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
People

Larsa Pippen Seen Kissing Michael Jordan's Son Marcus After Saying They Were 'Just Friends'

The pair were first spotted out to lunch together in Miami in September before they were photographed snuggling at Rolling Loud Music Festival later that month Larsa Pippen appeared to confirm her romance with Marcus Jordan after the two were spotted packing on the PDA on Saturday.  In a photo obtained by PEOPLE, the Real Housewives of Miami star and Michael Jordan's son can be seen sharing a kiss while taking a stroll in Miami Beach.  For the outing, Larsa, 48, wore a Jean Paul Gaultier black bodysuit and...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
FadeawayWorld.net

FadeawayWorld.net

New York, NY
27K+
Followers
5K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

FadeawayWorld.net provides the top news, rumors and highlights across the NBA.

 https://fadeawayworld.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy