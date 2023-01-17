LeBron James Has 100 40-Point Games In His NBA Career Including The Playoffs, He's Still Far Away From Wilt Chamberlain And Michael Jordan

LeBron James recently reached the milestone of 100 40+ point games in his career. While this is amazing, he isn't even halfway to reaching Wilt Chamberlain or Michael Jordan.

LeBron James' longevity is one of the most impressive things any pro-level athlete has shown in their career. For 20 seasons, the King has been a dominant force in the NBA, winning All-Star appearances, All-NBA accolades, MVPs, and championships. There have been losses along the way, but what LeBron James has achieved is a lot more telling than the things he hasn't.

With all the various records he's breaking , many believe that LeBron James is the GOAT. And there are plenty of factual arguments to back up such a claim. But while there is a lot of evidence to back up the idea that LBJ might be the GOAT, there are specific facts and statistics that paint a different picture as well.

Michael Jordan And Wilt Chamberlain Both Have Over 200 Games Of 40 Points In The Regular Season And Playoffs Combined

In any debate about the greatest player of all time, Michael Jordan is the first name that most people would mention. MJ never lost in the Finals, scored at an unstoppable rate, and was in general the biggest superstar the NBA had seen at that time. Wilt Chamberlain in his era was similar, and even though he didn't win as much as MJ, his achievements and stats are unmatched by anyone else in the game's history.

After his whopping 48 points in a win against the Houston Rockets, LeBron James has now recorded 100 games in the NBA of 40 points or more. The fact that he has achieved this is incredibly special and another testament to his greatness. But he's still only 6th on the list, not even cracking the Top 5.

And while he may still end up 4th or even 3rd, it's difficult to see him catching up with the Top 2 even with his longevity. Wilt Chamberlain and Michael Jordan were simply absurd at their peaks, and their score-first mentality is something LeBron James doesn't have. It feels odd to say that considering that he's about to break the all-time scoring record, but that's more about consistency than just explosiveness.

And the fact that they have more than double what James does when it comes to 40-point games also shows just how unquestioned Wilt and MJ were in their prime. They ran the league and could destroy teams and players with ease, some of the records they set will never be surpassed.

