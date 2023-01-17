Read full article on original website
TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Jan 25-31
MOSCOW, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry has set out its grain export taxes for Jan 25-31 as follows: Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Jan 25-31 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,283.2 3,083.7 886.5 - indicative price, $/tonne 309.5 267.9 221.9 Jan 18-24 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,719.4 3,977.6 1,174.6 - indicative price, $/tonne 309.5 278.4 221.4 Jan 11-17 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,766.3 3,870.6 1,289.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 311.1 276.8 224.2 Dec 28-Jan 10 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,160.9 3,420.4 692.6 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.8 280.2 222.0 Dec 21-27 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,333.8 2,686.9 0.0 - indicative price, $/tonne 314.4 281.8 218.5 Dec 14-20 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,143.4 2,603.1 78.2 - indicative price, $/tonne 313.4 282.9 224.9 Dec 7-Dec 13 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,806.8 2,315.0 0.0 - indicative price, $/tonne 313.1 283.0 215.4 Nov 30-Dec 6 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,788.0 2,308.6 0.0 - indicative price, $/tonne 313.6 283.7 222.1 Nov. 23-29 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,735.2 2,430.0 193.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.5 286.7 233.9 Nov 16-22 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,922.1 2,686.7 447.5 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.3 288.5 236.4 Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Moscow Bureau)
UPDATE 1-Malaysia's egg shortage sets Indian hatcheries on path for record exports
(Adds details on bird flu) MUMBAI/KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 (Reuters) - India is set to export a record 50 million eggs this month, boosted by sales to Malaysia, where there have been acute shortages as soaring feed prices caused by the Ukraine war forced many small-scale farmers to cut output, industry officials said.
GRAINS-Soybeans sag on improving Argentine crop weather; wheat rises
CHICAGO, Jan 20 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures hit a one-week low on Friday and were headed for their third straight lower close as traders assessed forecasts for welcome rains in drought-hit Argentina, analysts said. Corn was mixed in choppy trade as strong weekly U.S. export sales offset pressure from...
GRAINS-Chicago futures subdued ahead of USDA report; supply concerns ease
Jan 20 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean and wheat futures were little changed in early Asian trading on Friday as market participants awaited the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) weekly export sales report due later in the day. Both soybeans and wheat were, however, on track for weekly losses, while corn...
Top US general says Ukraine war has become an 'absolute catastrophe' for Russia, estimating it's suffered 'significantly well over' 100,000 casualties
"This is a very, very bloody war, and there's significant casualties on both sides," Milley said, while urging Putin to end the fighting.
UPDATE 1-China aims to approve WTO fisheries subsidy deal in 2023
GENEVA, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Major fishing nation China aims to approve the World Trade Organization's agreement on cutting fisheries subsidies this year, the commerce ministry said on Friday. At a meeting in June 2022, all of the WTO's 164 members agreed to reduce the fisheries subsidies that spur over-fishing.
Press Release: France tightens GM rapeseed import checks after wild plants found
PARIS, Jan 20 (Reuters) - French authorities said on Friday they had asked oilseed processor Saipol to tighten procedures on handling imports after genetically modified (GM) rapeseed, cultivation of which is banned in the European Union, was found growing wild last year. The plants were found by anti-GM crop association...
GRAINS-Chicago futures dip on improved Argentine weather outlook
(Updates prices, adds analyst comment) Jan 20 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean, wheat and corn futures dipped in Asian trading on Friday, with improved weather forecasts in drought-hit Argentina helping ease concerns about supply and fears of a global recession weighing on the market. Traders awaited the U.S. Department of Agriculture's...
UPDATE 3-Senior Australian official asks China to remove trade impediments
SYDNEY, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Australia's Assistant Minister for Trade Tim Ayres called for the removal of China's "trade impediments" on Australian exports in a meeting with his Chinese counterpart on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum, his office said. China's Xinhua news agency earlier reported that Thursday's meeting...
Davos 2023: China reopening? Good for growth, but tread with caution
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 20 (Reuters) - China's declaration that it is open for business was welcomed by attendees at the World Economic (WEF) as a likely boost to global growth, though many also expressed caution over how it could drive up global COVID-19 cases and inflation. The topic of China's...
Ship traffic at Istanbul's Bosphorus suspended due to rudder failure -shipping agency
ISTANBUL, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Traffic at Turkey's Bosphorus strait was suspended due to rudder failure, the Tribeca shipping agency said on Sunday. According to a report shared by the agency, Gibraltar flagged ship Vos Apollo had a rudder failure during strait passage and was being assisted by a tug escort. (Reporting by Daren Butler and Ezgi Erkoyun Editing by Tomasz Janowski)
DAVOS 2023: WTO sticks with 1% projection for growth in global trade
Davos, SWITZERLAND Jan 20 (Reuters) - The head of the World Trade Organization (WTO) said on Friday it was sticking with its 1% projection for global trade growth in 2023 - for now. Director general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said the WTO was not revising down its projection. The next assessment will...
KC wheat closes up 2% | Friday, January 20, 2023
At the close, corn is nearly flat, down 0.2 of a cent. CBOT wheat closed up 8¢. KC wheat is up 17¢, over 2%. Minneapolis wheat is up 9¢. Nick Tsiolis, founder of Farmer's Keeper, says today's USDA export report pegged wheat exports higher than expected, supporting wheat prices.
