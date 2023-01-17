ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Online Now: ODOT Open House on EV Fast Charging Stations

The Oregon Department of Transportation Climate Office has partnered with private companies to begin work on new electric vehicle fast charging stations along Interstate 5, Highway 97, and Interstate 205. To help share information and progress updates, ODOT has created an online open house website that highlights projects, benefits, new locations, and more!
