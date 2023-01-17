Read full article on original website
oregon.gov
Senate Confirms Richard Devlin as Energy Facility Siting Council’s Newest Member
SALEM – The Oregon Senate has confirmed Richard Devlin of Tualatin as the newest member of the Energy Facility Siting Council. Devlin was appointed by Governor Brown in 2022 and confirmed by the Senate for a term beginning January 1, 2023 through June 30, 2026. Devlin brings a strong...
oregon.gov
Online Now: ODOT Open House on EV Fast Charging Stations
The Oregon Department of Transportation Climate Office has partnered with private companies to begin work on new electric vehicle fast charging stations along Interstate 5, Highway 97, and Interstate 205. To help share information and progress updates, ODOT has created an online open house website that highlights projects, benefits, new locations, and more!
