Henniker, NH

Panthers Go Full-Burst Late Against Women’s Ice Hockey

HENNIKER, N.H. – The New England College women's ice hockey team falls against visiting Plymouth State on Saturday afternoon at Lee Clement Arena in Henniker, New Hampshire in New England Hockey Conference (NEHC) action. THE BASICS. Score: Plymouth State University 5, New England College 3. Records: Pilgrims 4-14-1, 1-10-1...
Men’s Ice Hockey Downed by Skidmore

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY. – The New England College men's ice hockey team fell to Skidmore College on Saturday at the Saratoga Springs Ice Rink in Saratoga Springs, New York in New England Hockey Conference (NEHC) play. THE BASICS. Score: New England College 2, Skidmore College 5. Records: Pilgrims 9-9-1,...
