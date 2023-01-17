ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Houston Texans

By Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
 3 days ago

Aug 28, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) attempts a pass during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
NFL World Praying For Ex-'Monday Night Football' Reporter

Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines...
Chiefs rule out WR Mecole Hardman for Saturday

The Kansas City Chiefs ruled out wide receiver Mecole Hardman for Saturday's playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a pelvis injury. Hardman hadn't practiced all week owing to the same ailment that caused him to miss extended time on injured reserve this season. "So, really the only person that didn't practice was Mecole," Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Thursday. "We backed off of him just to see if...
NFL: Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills

Dec 17, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) tackles Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (31) running with the ball during the first half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
Saints' Cameron Jordan wins appeal of fine for alleged fake injury

The NFL has rescinded a $50,000 fine against the New Orleans Saints' Cameron Jordan for allegedly faking an injury after the defensive end won his appeal, ESPN reported Thursday. The league had issued a memo in early December notifying teams it will enforce harsh penalties for faking injuries. The Saints were playing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Dec. 5 and leading 16-3 in the fourth quarter when Jordan attempted to...
MVP-level Patrick Mahomes driving Chiefs' Super mission

Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo knows Super Bowl chemistry when he sees it. Spagnuolo's Chiefs defense had 55.0 sacks in 2022 but flies under the radar alongside the three-tent show led by MVP frontrunner Patrick Mahomes and fellow All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce. Spagnuolo has the challenge of slowing down the Jacksonville Jaguars this week, a break from the practice prep and trying to contain Mahomes. ...
NFL: Pro Bowl-AFC Practice

Jan 22, 2020; Kissimmiee, Florida, USA; Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman during AFC practice at ESPN Wide World of Sports. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
QB Justin Herbert's voice prominent in Chargers' OC search

Justin Herbert might not get the keys to the Los Angeles Chargers' offensive coordinator search, but the quarterback will steer when general manager Tom Telesco seeks input. "I know that's what (head coach) Brandon (Staley) thinks," Telesco said Thursday. "And that's the way I've always operated with quarterbacks who've kind of earned that." The offensive coordinator hire will be the third in Herbert's four seasons, and Staley said Wednesday the...
Bills, Chiefs, Patriots part of 2023 International Series

Three 2022 playoff teams will need passports next season as part of the NFL's International Series. The NFL announced five of the teams involved in the games Thursday, including the Buffalo Bills and the Tennessee Titans playing home games at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Both teams made previous trips to London, Buffalo in 2015 and the Titans in 2018. "The NFL has done an incredible job with this initiative,"...
Reports: Cowboys signing K Tristan Vizcaino

The Dallas Cowboys are signing kicker Tristan Vizcaino to their practice squad, multiple outlets reported Wednesday, an insurance policy in the event of another meltdown by Brett Maher. Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones hinted at such a move on Tuesday. Maher made NFL history in the NFC Wild Card win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night, with four missed extra-point attempts. According to Elias, Maher became the first...
NBA: Phoenix Suns at New Orleans Pelicans

Dec 9, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan looks on at the game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Phoenix Suns during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Bengals WR Tee Higgins craves chance to see Damar Hamlin

Cincinnati receiver Tee Higgins is hopeful of getting an opportunity to greet Damar Hamlin this weekend while the Bengals are in Buffalo to face the Bills in the AFC divisional round of the playoffs. Hamlin tackled Higgins in the Jan. 2 game between the teams in Cincinnati and then the Buffalo safety went into cardiac arrest. He received CPR on the field, was rushed to a hospital and has since made a swift recovery. ...
Bills S Damar Hamlin at team facility 'almost daily'

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin reports to team headquarters "almost daily," coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday. McDermott noted Hamlin is attempting to get back into a routine. He is not taking part in team meetings and was not with the team on gameday for the playoff win last week. "It's limited ... but he comes in, and I know he just started today or yesterday, just trying to get back...
