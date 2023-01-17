Read full article on original website
Related
Agriculture Online
TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Jan 25-31
MOSCOW, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry has set out its grain export taxes for Jan 25-31 as follows: Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Jan 25-31 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,283.2 3,083.7 886.5 - indicative price, $/tonne 309.5 267.9 221.9 Jan 18-24 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,719.4 3,977.6 1,174.6 - indicative price, $/tonne 309.5 278.4 221.4 Jan 11-17 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,766.3 3,870.6 1,289.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 311.1 276.8 224.2 Dec 28-Jan 10 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,160.9 3,420.4 692.6 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.8 280.2 222.0 Dec 21-27 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,333.8 2,686.9 0.0 - indicative price, $/tonne 314.4 281.8 218.5 Dec 14-20 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,143.4 2,603.1 78.2 - indicative price, $/tonne 313.4 282.9 224.9 Dec 7-Dec 13 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,806.8 2,315.0 0.0 - indicative price, $/tonne 313.1 283.0 215.4 Nov 30-Dec 6 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,788.0 2,308.6 0.0 - indicative price, $/tonne 313.6 283.7 222.1 Nov. 23-29 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,735.2 2,430.0 193.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.5 286.7 233.9 Nov 16-22 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,922.1 2,686.7 447.5 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.3 288.5 236.4 Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Moscow Bureau)
Agriculture Online
China aims to approve WTO fisheries subsidy agreement in 2023
HONG KONG, Jan 20 (Reuters) - China aims to approve the World Trade Organization's (WTO) agreement on fisheries subsidies this year, the commerce ministry said on Friday. (Reporting by Twinnie Siu Editing by David Goodman ) © Copyright Thomson Reuters 2023. Click For Restrictions - http://about.reuters.com/fulllegal.asp.
A Ukrainian soldier died on the battlefield in Bakhmut. His death has sparked a fierce dispute between some American veterans and a volunteer trainer.
The accusations paint a messy picture of the role of US volunteers IN Ukraine caught in the fog of war.
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-Senior Australian official asks China to remove trade impediments
SYDNEY, Jan 20(Reuters) - Australia's Assistant Minister for Trade Tim Ayres called for the removal of China's "trade impediments" on Australian exports in a meeting with his Chinese counterpart on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum, his office said. China's Xinhua news agency earlier reported that Thursday's meeting between...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Malaysia's egg shortage sets Indian hatcheries on path for record exports
(Adds details on bird flu) MUMBAI/KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 (Reuters) - India is set to export a record 50 million eggs this month, boosted by sales to Malaysia, where there have been acute shortages as soaring feed prices caused by the Ukraine war forced many small-scale farmers to cut output, industry officials said.
Agriculture Online
Davos 2023: China reopening? Good for growth, but tread with caution
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 20 (Reuters) - China's declaration that it is open for business was welcomed by attendees at the World Economic (WEF) as a likely boost to global growth, though many also expressed caution over how it could drive up global COVID-19 cases and inflation. The topic of China's...
Agriculture Online
TABLE-Japan's use of corn in animal feed falls in November
TOKYO, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Japan's usage of corn in animal feed in November fell to 46.2% from a year earlier, preliminary data from the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries showed on Friday. Below is a table based on preliminary data for Japan's compound feed shipments in tonnes and each grain's share percentage in feed production: Nov-2022 Oct-2022 Nov-2021 Total Shipments 2,091,422 2,022,343 2,109,889 Main Ingredients Corn 46.2% 46.5% 46.8% Sorghum 1.0% 1% 1.1% Wheat 2.1% 2.1% 2% Barley 4.0% 4% 3.7% (Reporting by Fumika Inoue; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Northbound traffic at Istanbul's Bosphorus to resume after rudder failure -shipping agency
ISTANBUL, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Traffic at Turkey's Bosphorus strait for northbound vessels will resume at 1230 GMT after being halted by a rudder failure, the Tribeca shipping agency said on Sunday. According to a report shared by the agency, Gibraltar flagged ship Vos Apollo had a rudder failure during...
Agriculture Online
Press Release: France tightens GM rapeseed import checks after wild plants found
PARIS, Jan 20 (Reuters) - French authorities said on Friday they had asked oilseed processor Saipol to tighten procedures on handling imports after genetically modified (GM) rapeseed, cultivation of which is banned in the European Union, was found growing wild last year. The plants were found by anti-GM crop association...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans steady with focus on Argentine weather, Chinese demand
(Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) PARIS/MANILA, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures were little changed on Friday, stabilising after a one-week low in the previous session as participants assessed rain forecasts in drought-hit Argentina and demand prospects in top importer China. Corn and wheat ticked lower. Traders were...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans sag on improving Argentine crop weather; wheat rises
CHICAGO, Jan 20 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures hit a one-week low on Friday, declining for a third straight session as traders fixated on forecasts for welcome rains in drought-hit Argentina, analysts said. Corn ended mostly lower on the Argentine weather outlook, but better-than-expected weekly U.S. grain export sales limited...
Agriculture Online
Unions press Biden administration to not change EV tax credit rules
WASHINGTON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Major unions and public interest and environmental groups are urging President Joe Biden to reject efforts by the European Union and other foreign governments to revise U.S. electric vehicle tax incentives. The $430 billion U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) passed in August restricts $7,500 consumer...
Comments / 0