Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Mexico witness says oval-shaped object hovered 100 feet overheadRoger MarshAlbuquerque, NM
Woman Arrested For Calling Her Ex-Boyfriend 77 000 Times in a WeekWestland DailyAlbuquerque, NM
Police arrest failed GOP candidate for plotting Democratic house shootings in New Mexico.Sherif SaadAlbuquerque, NM
Unsuccessful Republican candidate detained in gunfire at Democratic lawmakers' housesSherif SaadAlbuquerque, NM
Solomon Pena Arrested Candidate Linked Website to Clements Nm Audit Force and Project PrometheusAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlbuquerque, NM
Related
aps.edu
Albuquerque Firefighters Mentor APS High Schoolers
APS and AFR Firefighter Ambassador program implemented at all 13 comprehensive high schools. Albuquerque Fire Rescue Captain Chris Sotelo is a Manzano High School graduate intent on making a difference. Even so, Captain Sotelo never imagined his vision would bring him back to his alma mater to mentor students as a firefighter ambassador.
aps.edu
January’s Outstanding Employees
This month’s honorees include a school principal, a diagnostician technician, a food services worker and a custodian. If Albuquerque Public Schools employs you, you know we have some very dedicated professionals on our team. This month’s honorees include a school principal, a diagnostician technician, a food services worker and a custodian.
$275,000 grant awarded to three Albuquerque Schools
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A $275,000 grant will help three South Valley schools with a new Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) program. The funds will go to Mountain View Elementary, Polk Middle School and Rio Grande High School. The funding for the grant came from the Omnibus Bill approved by congress. The money will help […]
KRQE News 13
Explora opening a new studio teaching teens about STEAM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Explora will be opening a brand new ‘X Studio‘ on February 11. A place to experiment, create and learn, is what awaits local teens. The 8,000-foot space will boast the best cutting-edge tools, technologies, and mentors all with a focus on encouraging local teens to follow their STEAM-related ideas and curiosities.
Full list: New Mexico Regal movie theater among 39 set to close
Nearly 40 additional Regal Cinemas locations are expected to close after parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year.
KRQE News 13
Play Ball! Little league baseball and softball are open for registration across New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Little league baseball and softball registration are currently open across the state and the country. Fred Mestas of NM District 5 little league, and Sandia High School coach Molan Murphy, explain everything you need to know if you’re looking to enroll your kid in a little league.
newmexicomagazine.org
Five Things to Do This Weekend
Welcome the Year of the Rabbit, hear Big Richard, explore Diné photography, sample some mezcal, and marvel at Taos Pueblo artistry. 1 Welcome the Year of the Rabbit. Grab a cup of coffee and head to the Branigan Cultural Center, in Las Cruces, Saturday morning to celebrate the Lunar New Year. The party features a lion dance performance by the Blue Dragon Dojo, who taught community members some of the choreography, so some Las Cruces folks will join the dance. “The Lunar New Year celebration is going to involve a lot of activities for the whole family, including crafts and learning about the history of the Lunar New Year,” says Elizabeth Montoya, museum curator of education at the Branigan Cultural Center. Children can make dragon puppets, and there will be a chance to learn about the Chinese Zodiac, including the animal that corresponds to the year you were born. “It’s a smaller event,” Montoya says. “But it’s well-designed. We focused on the quality, rather than quantity, of activities.” Jump into the fun from 10 a.m. to noon.
Inside look at Presbyterian Hospital’s new tower
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The public is getting its first look into Presbyterian’s new tower, which officials say will help increase access to patient care. The 11-story tower on the hospital’s downtown campus will add 144 beds. They’ll be used primarily for patients who need more extensive care but don’t need to be in the ICU. […]
Bernalillo County authorities searching for two boys
If you have any information on the missing boys, please call the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office at 505-798-7000 or 911.
Albuquerque lawmakers want answers on pricey artificial field
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque city councilors are demanding answers from the Keller Administration about the future of an artificial indoor field. A Larry Barker investigation uncovered the City of Albuquerque spent almost a quarter of a million dollars to buy the artificial turf playing field for a private company, the Duke City Gladiators. “I think […]
Isotopes release new 2023 schedule details
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Isotopes announced on Thursday some additional details about the 2023 schedule. The 75-game home schedule features 39 weekend games, 15 fireworks shows, six Mariachis games, 13 matinee games, as well as Dukes retro night and Blake’s Lotaburger Green Chile Cheeseburgers night. Some of the notable changes to the schedule compared […]
earnthenecklace.com
Kim Vallez Leaving KRQE: Where Is the Albuquerque Anchor Going?
Kim Vallez has been a valuable member of the KRQE News 13 team since 1999. Many people in Albuquerque grew up watching the anchor on television. But now Kim Vallez is leaving KRQE after 23 long years. Naturally, the anchor’s frequent viewers are curious about her future plans and whether she intends to stay in the city. Here’s what Kim Vallez had to say about her departure from KRQE News 13.
‘Frustration level is high’: Albuquerque business fed up with trespassers
"Anything you put outside of the building, you may as well just say that it's going to be gone within the next 24-48 hours."
errorsofenchantment.com
City of ABQ Celebrates MLK (twice) while leaving kids out in cold
There is absolutely nothing wrong with celebrating Martin Luther King and his legacy. In fact, we applaud the City of Albuquerque and State of New Mexico for it. But, in a world in which customer service mattered to the City would it really make sense for the City’s community centers to be closed Saturday through Monday? The centers are already closed every Sunday, but for them to be closed both on Saturday AND Monday in observance of the Holiday when kids are at home and looking for things to do is just crazy.
Sanchez brothers to headline Tapia fight night
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tapia fight night has announced its main event. Albuquerque native Jason Sanchez will lace up the gloves against Mexican powerhouse Jose Luis Castillo Jr. on Friday, February 24 at the Rio Rancho Events Center. Sanchez has not fought in two years and is excited to get back in the ring. He is […]
KRQE News 13
The World’s largest Matanza is back in Valencia County
The Hispano Chamber of Valencia County partnered with 377 Brewery, to bring the World’s largest Matanza, on January 28th. Valencia county puts on this event each year, but skipped the past two years due to COVID. This event brings together families, communities, and businesses. All the Valencia and Los Lunas schools participate alongside the Chamber and that’s why this event grows more each year. They are expecting about 6000-10,000 attendance.
losalamosreporter.com
Birth Announcement: Nora Isabella Grace Chaires – Jan. 9, 2023
Nora Isabella Grace Chaires was born on January 9, 2023 at 1:14 a.m. to proud parents Rachel (Anaya) and Rob Chaires. Nora was born at Presbyterian Hospital in Albuquerque weighing 6lbs 3oz and was 18.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Roger and Lilly Anaya of Rio Rancho. Paternal grandparents are Richard Chaires of Lordsburg and Carmen Molina of Silver City. Maternal great-grandparents are Juanita Hinsley and the late Ronald Hinsley of White Rock, and Martha Anaya and the late Jose Anaya of La Union. Paternal great-grandparents are Helen Chaires and the late Fransisco ‘Kiki’ Chaires of Lordsburg, and Oscar and Carmen Gonzalez of Silver City. Courtesy photo.
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque recognized as ‘Top Food City to Travel to in 2023’
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque was recognized in Eater Magazine and was named one of the top cities in the world to travel to in 2023. “Albuquerque was included among ten other destinations and is one of only two U.S. cities included (in addition to Asheville, North Carolina),” said Lara Brockway from Visit Albuquerque.
Handmade sign warns Albuquerque drivers of a speed camera
“We got to penalize them. If we don't penalize them, they're going to continue to do it and do it and do it. A warning ain't nothing."
KRQE News 13
Three New Mexico cities ranked in MovieMaker Magazine’s annual list
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – MovieMaker magazine announced three New Mexico cities on their annual list of “Best Places to Live and Work as a Moviemaker for 2023.” This year Las Cruces was named on the list for the first time, ranking at No. 7. Santa Fe, claimed the top spot in the best small cities and towns to live in. Albuquerque also ranked for the fifth consecutive year as one of the top big cities.
Comments / 0