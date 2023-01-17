Read full article on original website
khn.org
A $30 Million Gift to Build an Addiction Treatment Center. Then Staffers Had to Run It.
DECATUR, Ill. — The question came out of the blue, or so it seemed to Crossing Healthcare CEO Tanya Andricks: If you had $30 million to design an addiction treatment facility, how would you do it?. The interim sheriff of Macon County, Illinois, posed the question in 2018 as...
Breeze-Courier
Lloyd Conant
Lloyd Conant, 76, of Taylorville, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 6:18 p.m. at his home. He was born May 17, 1946 in Erie, PA, the son of Kenneth Conant and Leola Conant (Thornton). He married Marjorie Ellen (Siegrist) on August 4, 1973 and she preceded him in death.
khqa.com
18 Illinois correctional workers exposed to 'unknown substance,' hospitalized
HILLSBORO, Ill. — Nearly 20 correctional employees and possibly an inmate on Wednesday were exposed to an "unknown substance" at the Graham Correction Center in Hillsboro, Ill. The workers were rushed to area hospitals for treatment, according to Anders Lindall, the AFSCME Council 31’s public affairs director. Lindall...
taylorvilledailynews.com
Glenn E. Sherman Sr.
Glenn E. Sherman Sr. “Chief Dego”, 85 of Taylorville passed away at 6:58p.m. on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at Taylorville Memorial Hospital. He was born on July 14, 1937 in Taylorville, the son of Frank Rex and Betty Bernice (Burke) Sherman. He married Sharon Kay Davis on April 16, 1962 in Springfield, and she preceded him in death on February 19, 2010. Glenn proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. Following his time in the service, he went to work for Caterpillar where he retired following a 50-year career with the company. Glenn was a true outdoorsman, he loved hunting, fishing, and attending rendezvous. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and owned bikes of all kinds throughout his life. Most days he could be found eating breakfast at Bill’s Toasty. He had a true zest for life and never had a bad thing to say about anyone. More than anything he loved his family, by whom he will be dearly missed.
Four displaced after Charleston apartment building fire
Four people were displaced from their apartments in Charleston after the building they live in caught fire Thursday morning.
Unknown substance exposure at Graham Correctional Center in Hillsboro
HILLSBORO, Ill. (WCIA) — Hillsboro Chief of Police Randy Leetham confirmed there was an exposure to an unknown substance at the Graham Correctional Center on Wednesday. He said the Illinois Department of Corrections is investigating the situation. One law enforcement official told our sister station KTVI in St. Louis that a call went out to […]
Decatur pauses issuing gaming licenses after 40% spike in gambling losses
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – “The city of Decatur might be considered the video gaming capital of the state of Illinois,” City Council member David Horn said. City leaders aim to change that reputation and slow the growth of gambling in Decatur. According to Horn, residents are losing roughly 40% more money on video game gambling […]
WCIA
Scovill Zoo looking for volunteers
Since 1967, Scovill Zoo has been an important part of the Decatur community. With 400 animals spanning six continents, an Endangered Species Carousel, Z.O. & O. Express Train (upgraded in 2019), community-built Project Playground, summer camps, adult volunteer opportunities, and mobile classroom programs, the zoo contributes to the education, enjoyment, and quality of life of residents and visitors from across Central Illinois.
‘Gigantar’ completes journey through Central Illinois on Route 66
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Many Illinoisans witnessed a peculiar site over the weekend when a ‘Gigantar’ journeyed across Central Illinois on Route 66. The 24-foot-tall guitar began its journey in Asbury Park, N.Y., known for its association with Bruce Springsteen. It then made its way to Springfield, Ill. where Ron Romero joined the journey to […]
WAND TV
Macon County Health Department Public Health Administrator announces resignation
MACON COUNTY, (WAND)-The Macon County Health Department Public Health Administrator, Brandi Binkley submitted her resignation to the the Board of Health on January 11, 2023. Binkley told WAND her last day will be February 7, 2023 and that she will be leaving for another job opportunity. Binkley has been with...
Central Illinois Proud
How long would the average Illinois traveler drive to avoid flying?
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — How far would you be willing to drive to avoid taking a flight?. FamilyDestinationGuide.com conducted a nationwide 3,000-person survey to determine how far the average person in each state would be willing to drive to avoid a one-hour flight. According to the results, the average...
Breeze-Courier
Council hears report from Small Town Taylorville
The Taylorville City Council met on Tuesday and heard an update from the Small Town Taylorville organization. The report centered on how the organization has been making Taylorville marketable. There actions boost the economic status of the city by bringing in events and spreading awareness about them and to surrounding area businesses.
edglentoday.com
Lane Closures Announced On I-270 In Madison County Beginning Saturday
GRANITE CITY - The Illinois Department of Transportation announces the closure of the inside lane of westbound I-270 between IL 3 and Riverview Drive in Missouri beginning at 5:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 21, 2023, weather permitting. This work is needed to do survey work and the lane is expected to be opened by 9:00 p.m.
IDOC: Testing back on substance discovered in Hillsboro prison
HILLSBORO, Ill. (WCIA) — An unknown substance that caused a scare at a state prison in Hillsboro on Wednesday was determined to be non-hazardous, officials with the Illinois Department of Corrections said on Thursday. Naomi Puzzello, Public Information Officer for IDOC, said preliminary tests performed on the substance found at Graham Correctional Center came back […]
FOX2now.com
Possible mass overdose tackled at rural Illinois corrections site
Several people were sent to the hospital on Wednesday after overdosing at the Graham Correction Center in Hillsboro, Illinois. Possible mass overdose tackled at rural Illinois …. Several people were sent to the hospital on Wednesday after overdosing at the Graham Correction Center in Hillsboro, Illinois. What’s in the governor’s...
Breeze-Courier
L.R. Eggs assumed name publication
Public notice is hereby given that on January 11th, A.D. 2023, a certificate was filed in the Office of the County Clerk of CHRISTIAN, Illinois, setting forth the names and post-office addresses of all the persons owning, conducting, and transacting the business known as L.R. EGGS located at 1372 E 800 North Rd., Owaneco, IL 62555.
Breeze-Courier
Taylorville installs pole cameras on Routes 29 and 48
TAYLORVILLE — The City of Taylorville recently installed two pole cameras on Route 29 and 48 that will be used in license plate recognition. Pictured is one of the new cameras mounted on a pole located on on Route 29. See story below. License Plate Checking Cameras Installed. TAYLORVILLE...
southernillinoisnow.com
One person injured in Centralia crash
An 18-year-old Keyesport woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash at Noleman and Lincoln Street in Centralia Saturday night. Centralia Police say 41-year-old Eric Queen of South Marion was eastbound on Noleman Street when he failed to stop for the stop light and hit an SUV in the side driven by 18-year-old Contessa Neikes of Railroad Street in Keyesport. She was northbound on Lincoln at the time.
wmay.com
Springfield School Board Approves Change In HS Graduation Requirements
District 186 has adopted new high school graduation requirements which will result in students having to obtain fewer credits… but which district officials say will better prepare them for their future path, whether college or straight into a career. The revised requirements now call for students to get 24...
stlpublicradio.org
Local bikers and businesses praise Madison County's investment in transit projects
Madison County Transit will start $45 million worth of bike and bus projects in the next five years. Last month, the transit agency announced a $34 million expansion in its bike trail system that includes building more than 20 miles of new bike trail, two tunnels and seven bridges. It will also dedicate another $11 million to its bus system.
