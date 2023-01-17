Read full article on original website
ctemag.com
Star Cutter displays tooling solutions for firearms manufacturing
Star Cutter Co., a provider of custom-engineered tooling solutions for precision applications, is displaying its cutting tools tailored for firearms manufacturing at the Shot Show 2023 in the Supplier Showcase, booth #51317. The show is being held in Las Vegas through Jan. 20. Star Cutter is displaying solutions for producing:
Agriculture Online
Case IH purchases minority stake in soil data measurement company EarthOptics
CNH Industrial announced it has joined a group of firms and venture capital firms, purchasing a minority stake in EarthOptics, an ag tech startup. EarthOptics has developed sensor technology that is designed to precisely measure the health and structure of soil. Case IH’s partnership with the company is intended to accelerate the road map for development of autonomous tillage, to reduce the need for inputs, and help farmers implement sustainable farming practices.
Agriculture Online
Nutrien Ag Solutions and John Deere announce platform connectivity
The companies have announced digital integration between John Deere’s Operations Center and Nutrien Ag Solutions’ Digital Hub. The goal of this release is to help growers by optimizing logistics and enabling variable rate agronomic recommendations to be sent to their equipment for execution in the field. This is part of a multi-year commitment to this integration to jointly develop precision ag solutions.
Agriculture Online
Climate announces new features for FieldView service
Climate has announced new features coming to FieldView, as well as an ongoing commitment with Precision Planting. Precision Planting recently announced Panorama, a new tool to help farmers upload data collected by using the company’s 20|20 monitor to their platform of choice. FieldView teams have been working closely with Precision Planting to ensure compatibility between the services once Panorama is commercialized.
agequipmentintelligence.com
John Deere Bets on Satellite Technology for Precision Ag
John Deere has recently been working with the satellite industry and will be picking a low-orbit satellite partner to help solve connectivity issues with farmers. In a Jan. 3 report from CNBC, John Deere’s Chief Technology Officer Jahmy Hindman said the company is aiming to “create a geospatial map for farmers to use to better track productivity and the performance of crops.”
Why This Ram 3500 Broke in Half
This 2020 Ram 3500 literally broke in half, and the factory warranty won't cover repairs. The post Why This Ram 3500 Broke in Half appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Washington Examiner
Natural gas is about to become the world's biggest green energy source
When politicians who are alarmed about climate change think about green energy, they tend to be fixated on solar and wind power. However, thanks to a recent merger announced between NET Power and Rice Acquisition Corp II, natural gas is about to become the leading source of green energy, supplanting solar and wind.
BBC
Dozens of bids to drill new oil and gas fields
More than 100 applications have been submitted to drill for new oil and gas in the North Sea. The UK government opened a fresh round of licensing after a three-year hiatus while it hosted the UN climate change conference in Glasgow. But UK ministers said more licences would be made...
The not-so-mini, M134 Mini Gun
Back in the days of The Civil War, Richard Jordan Gatling invented a multi-barreled, rotating gun operated by a hand crank that could fire up to 200 rounds a minute. Soon after WW2, realizing that singled barreled automatic weapons had essentially reached their design limits, the U.S. Army Ordnance Research and Development Service hit on the idea of re-introducing Richard J. Gatling’s multi-barreled rotary weapon.
Ford Plant Halted in Virginia Over Concerns About China
This article is republished from Virginia Mercury original article. Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration halted efforts to site a Ford battery plant in Virginia late last year over concerns about Chinese Communist Party influence. Speaking to reporters after the annual State of the Commonwealth address Wednesday, Youngkin said his administration...
beefmagazine.com
The cattle business is a story of statistics
“A new chapter” is a phrase I heard several times the past week. Some people I talked to had just got out of the cattle business and were trying to figure out what that next chapter would look like. Other people I talked to were beginning a new chapter in their life and part of that new chapter involves getting into the cattle business.
GM Is Reportedly Planning A Small Electric Pickup With An Unbelievable Price
The new Ford Maverick hybrid surprised the world when it came to market as it was incredibly efficient, capable of getting upwards of 40 miles per gallon thanks to its hybrid drivetrain, and the pickup bed made it very handy. The bed itself was only four feet long, meaning that it couldn't comfortably carry a sheet of drywall or plywood, but it was more than enough for the average person who just wants to tailgate, go camping, or carry furniture around. The Maverick's price was another attractive feature. The 2023 Maverick started at $22,195 without any options, making it the least expensive truck on the market. It's also completely sold out.
fordmuscle.com
Why You Should NOT Emissions Delete Your Diesel Truck
The first time I heard someone talk about an emissions delete diesel truck was at a welding shop in 2016. My coworker talked about how fast and how much better the truck ran after the “delete”. He was boasting about how his 2015 Denali hit 152 mph. Roughly two weeks later, he, myself, and my boss all went out for lunch and I could tell he was visibly upset. I asked him how the truck was running, which started a conversation that took a very bad turn. During the conversation, I learned that his Duramax had a catastrophic engine failure. Unfortunately, the torched engine was not the worst news for the one-year-old truck.
constructiontechnology.media
US debut for JCB’s hydrogen engine
JCB will showcase its hydrogen combustion technology on the international stage for the first time with a debut in North America. The OEMs new hydrogen combustion engine – the company’s zero-carbon emissions solution for construction and agricultural equipment – will be shown at ConExpo-Con/Agg 2023 in Las Vegas, US, as part of the International Fluid Power Exposition (IFPE).
Agriculture Online
Feeding apple waste to chickens may boost their health
An apple a day may keep the livestock veterinarian away. Juice, pulp, and other waste from Empire apples, when injected into chicken eggs before hatching, show signs of boosting the animal’s intestinal health, according to Cornell research. “Apples are one of the top fruits produced in the United States...
agupdate.com
USDA production report shakes grain markets
USDA’s annual production report, released Jan. 12, included surprises that will likely have implications for grain markets going forward. “While it was no surprise that USDA had surprises for us, it shocked the system with its reduction in last summer’s row-crop production estimates,” said Jacob Christy from The Andersons.
Top Speed
Harley-Davidson Breakout Comes Back To America In A Brawnier Avatar
Just weeks ago, we told you that Harley-Davidson is all set to re-launch the Breakout in America. Now, the American giant has done exactly that and taken the wraps off the 2023 Breakout, which will also be sold in America. In case you’re unaware, the Breakout disappeared from the U.S. in 2020, but has now made a comeback after a three-year hiatus.
agupdate.com
Record high calf, feeder cattle prices expected by 2025
The U.S. meat industry broke records with the amount of meat produced in 2022, according to Tim Petry, NDSU Extension livestock marketing economist. “We’ve been setting records in meat production. We set a record for beef and chicken in total, and also on an individual commodity basis,” Petry said in mid-December.
Big changes are coming to the HVAC industry
With inflation at a 40-year high, Americans are spending more on heating and air conditioning. But what if those costs could be brought down through simple logistics? Now there’s an app for that.
fordauthority.com
Ford 6R80 Transmission Common Leak Points Detailed: Video
YouTuber and Ford technician Brian Makuloco of the channel Ford Tech Makuloco has created out a host of interesting and informative videos over the years, including more than one related to the Ford 6R80 transmission. The first covered this particular gearbox as it pertains to the 2009-2014 Ford F-150 and its broken cooler lines issues, while a second explored that same problem in a more detailed manner with a customer’s pickup. Now, Makuloco is back with a new Ford 6R80 transmission video, this one discussing some common leak points to look out for.
