Suns willing to part with 1st-rounder to add talent, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania
The Phoenix Suns are looking to add winning players ahead of the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline despite their dubious spot in the standings and an ongoing team sale. The ability for the Suns to make deals has been scrutinized considering their leadership situation. Robert Sarver is suspended, Sam Garver is acting governor and Mat Ishbia agreed to buy a majority stake in the team, but the deal is not final and will likely not be until after the trade deadline.
30-year reunion: Phoenix Suns honor 1992-93 NBA Finals team
The Phoenix Suns had a homecoming of sorts on Saturday night at Footprint Center. At halftime of a 112-107 win over the Indiana Pacers, members of the 1992-93 Suns team were honored on the court 30 years after only the second NBA Finals appearance in franchise history. That Suns squad...
Suns’ Chris Paul probable to return Sunday vs. Grizzlies
Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul is probable to return to action Sunday against the Memphis Grizzlies at Footprint Center after missing the last seven games with right hip soreness, the team announced. Paul has played in 26 of 47 games this season after the 37-year-old was out for 14...
Immediate impact: Cam Johnson brought spacing to Suns offense in injury return
Phoenix Suns forward Cam Johnson put up 19 points and six rebounds on Thursday night against the Brooklyn Nets in his first game back since Nov. 4, but the gravity he created in the arena and on the court can’t be told with numbers. Entering Thursday’s game against the...
Suns’ Cam Johnson out vs. Pacers due to right knee injury management
The Phoenix Suns will be without forward Cam Johnson when they host the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night at Footprint Center, according to the NBA’s injury report. Johnson won’t play due to right knee injury management, while guards Chris Paul (right hip soreness), Devin Booker (left groin strain), Landry Shamet (right foot soreness) and Cam Payne (right foot sprain), and forward Jae Crowder (not with team) all are out for head coach Monty Williams and Co.
Cam Johnson’s play shows Suns can start building positive momentum
PHOENIX — It’s going to be easier for the Phoenix Suns to get back to what they do, both individually and collectively. The return of players from an injury like Cam Johnson in Thursday’s win over the Brooklyn Nets not only increases the Suns’ chances of winning each night but will take less off of everyone’s workload, eventually getting the players back to playing in the types of roles they were designed to be in.
Phoenix Suns find right level of energy, pick up much-needed win vs. Nets
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns need to be opportunists the rest of the season. Whenever the schedule presents a favorable matchup, they need to take advantage of it. They’ve lost too much ground already to not put a full competitive effort into every winnable game. This is even...
Suns’ Cam Johnson starts off hot vs. Nets in return from meniscus surgery
The Suns have been in a lull as of late but forward Cam Johnson’s return from a knee injury on Thursday against the Brooklyn Nets was a needed boost in Phoenix’s 117-112 win. Phoenix had dropped three straight games and lost 12 of the last 14 contests, falling...
Phoenix Suns’ Deandre Ayton, Cam Johnson out vs. Indiana Pacers
The Phoenix Suns will be without Deandre Ayton and Cam Johnson when they host the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night at Footprint Center, the team announced. Meanwhile, Suns wing Josh Okogie (nasal fracture) is available for head coach Monty Williams and Co. Ayton won’t play due to a non-COVID illness,...
Devin Booker among top-selling NBA jerseys for 1st half of the season
Judging by the top-selling NBA jerseys in the front half of the 2022-23 season, Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker is one of the most popular players in the league. And despite the Suns sitting at a disappointing 22-24, the franchise’s brand remains strong. Booker, who has been out since...
Coyotes continue to struggle on road in loss to Stars
DALLAS (AP) — Radek Faksa had a rare two-goal game while the Western Conference-leading Dallas Stars got yet another 4-0 win. Faksa had his first two-goal game in more than three years, captain Jamie Benn and rookie Wyatt Johnston each scored and the Stars beat the hapless Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night — by the same 4-0 score the Stars won at playoff contenders Vegas and Los Angeles in their just-completed trip out West.
Mat Ishbia’s presence signals end is near for Suns’ long off-court chapter
PHOENIX — The basketball game was irrelevant. On Nov. 4 of the 2021-22 season, the Phoenix Suns beat the Houston Rockets. That would not be in the headlines the following 24 hours. The game was lucky if it was even mentioned. When head coach Monty Williams and his players entered the press conference room, they were hardly asked about it.
