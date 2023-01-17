ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suns willing to part with 1st-rounder to add talent, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania

The Phoenix Suns are looking to add winning players ahead of the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline despite their dubious spot in the standings and an ongoing team sale. The ability for the Suns to make deals has been scrutinized considering their leadership situation. Robert Sarver is suspended, Sam Garver is acting governor and Mat Ishbia agreed to buy a majority stake in the team, but the deal is not final and will likely not be until after the trade deadline.
Suns’ Cam Johnson out vs. Pacers due to right knee injury management

The Phoenix Suns will be without forward Cam Johnson when they host the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night at Footprint Center, according to the NBA’s injury report. Johnson won’t play due to right knee injury management, while guards Chris Paul (right hip soreness), Devin Booker (left groin strain), Landry Shamet (right foot soreness) and Cam Payne (right foot sprain), and forward Jae Crowder (not with team) all are out for head coach Monty Williams and Co.
Cam Johnson’s play shows Suns can start building positive momentum

PHOENIX — It’s going to be easier for the Phoenix Suns to get back to what they do, both individually and collectively. The return of players from an injury like Cam Johnson in Thursday’s win over the Brooklyn Nets not only increases the Suns’ chances of winning each night but will take less off of everyone’s workload, eventually getting the players back to playing in the types of roles they were designed to be in.
Coyotes continue to struggle on road in loss to Stars

DALLAS (AP) — Radek Faksa had a rare two-goal game while the Western Conference-leading Dallas Stars got yet another 4-0 win. Faksa had his first two-goal game in more than three years, captain Jamie Benn and rookie Wyatt Johnston each scored and the Stars beat the hapless Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night — by the same 4-0 score the Stars won at playoff contenders Vegas and Los Angeles in their just-completed trip out West.
