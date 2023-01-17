Read full article on original website
Popular local restaurant chain opening new location in Oregon this monthKristen WaltersEugene, OR
Oregon witness says triangle-shaped craft was 100 feet longRoger MarshOregon State
Save the Date for the Next Great Junk HuntMaria Shimizu ChristensenMonroe, OR
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Eugene-Springfield Fire sees over 50 motor vehicle crashes in 24 hoursEdy ZooEugene, OR
Eugene police officer helps young woman escape life on the streets
EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene Police Department is recognizing one of its downtown officers for helping a young woman escape a life on the streets. According to Eugene police, downtown officer Allison Jordan was flagged down on January 14 and told of a 19-year-old woman in distress at the LTD Market Station. Officer Jordan found the young woman, identified by EPD only as “Abby,” and got her story. Abby told Officer Jordan that she had been taken to Eugene by people she thought to be friends, who then abandoned her in town without a vehicle, money, or a phone. EPD said Abby, who only had a purse and a small bag and appeared disheveled, told Officer Jordan that she had never been arrested before, had never slept on the street, and did not want to be out on the street after struggling to find a safe place to rest at a local shelter. EPD said Officer Jordan saw an opportunity to motivate Abby to escape life on the streets.
Eugene police asking for tips to identify person of interest in arson cases
EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene Police Department has released pictures of a person of interest in several arson cases, and is asking the public to help identify him. EPD says the related fires occurred in the areas of Taney Street, Berntzen Road, Hawthorne Avenue, and Marshall Avenue. EPD says the first fire occurred in the morning of December 13, and the most recent one was on January 5.
Eugene police officer recognized for helping teen leave life on the street
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department is recognizing one of its EPD Downtown Team officers for helping a young woman reconnect with her family and get off the streets. On Saturday, January 14, Eugene Police Downtown Officer Allison Jordan was flagged down about a 19-year-old in distress at the LTD Market Station. She located the young woman (pseudonym Abby) and found she had been transported to Eugene by some of her acquaintances, who then abandoned her without a phone, vehicle, or money. She only had a purse and a small bag with her and appeared disheveled. She told Officer Jordan she had never been arrested and had never had to sleep out on the streets. She never wanted to be on the street again after barely being able to sleep at a local shelter. Officer Jordan realized the experience had opened “Abby’s” eyes and she was hopeful this was enough to motivate “Abby” and cause a big change.
Lane County deputies respond to reports of alleged armed person near Creswell High School
CRESWELL, Ore. -- Lane County Sheriff’s Office deputies say an intense search did not turn up any reason for concern after an allegedly armed individual was reported near Creswell High School Thursday afternoon. According to the LCSO, at about 3:39 p.m. on January 19, a Creswell School District employee...
Eugene police investigating fatal shooting
EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene police are investigating a shooting that they said left one person dead and another with life-threatening injuries. EPD said officers responded to 2810 west 18th Ave. at about 11:14 p.m. on January 19 for a report of shots fired. Officers said they arrived to find one person dead inside the residence, and a second person who had suffered life-threatening injuries. Police said a possible suspect vehicle was seen leaving the scene heading northbound on Wilson Street from west 18th Avenue. The vehicle is described as a grey or silver sedan.
Former Portland police chief named deputy chief of Springfield Police Department
Jami Resch, former chief of the Portland Police Bureau, was sworn in as deputy chief of the Springfield Police Department in Springfield, Oregon Tuesday.
1 arrested, 1 injured in Roseburg shooting
ROSEBURG, Ore. (KPTV) - The Roseburg Police Department arrested a suspect after a shooting Wednesday morning. At about 8:40 a.m., officers responded to a call about a shooting in the 500 block of Southeast Rose Street. Shots were fired after a fight between two strangers. One person was injured but is expected to be okay, according to police.
SHOOTING INVESTIGATION UNDERWAY IN DOWNTOWN ROSEBURG WEDNESDAY
An investigation is underway following a shooting in downtown Roseburg Wednesday morning. Sergeant Daniel Allen of the Roseburg Police said at about 8:40 a.m. officers with RPD along with deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the Cow Creek Tribal Police responded to the incident in the 500 block of Southeast Rose Street. Allen said the initial investigation revealed that the shooting stemmed from a conflict between two individuals who appear unknown to each other. There is no known ongoing threat to the public.
Man gets 25 years in homeless camp crash
Four killed in 2022 incident, including former Sweet Home resident. A Salem man was sentenced Wednesday, Jan. 11, in Marion County Circuit Court to 25 years in prison for his role in a March 2022 DUII incident that killed four people, including former Sweet Home resident Rochelle Zamacona, and seriously injured two more in downtown Salem.
Prolific burglar sentenced to more than 7 years in prison
EUGENE, Ore. -- A man who committed multiple burglaries in several Oregon counties and stole hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of goods was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in prison Wednesday, according to the Lane County District Attorney. Patricia Perlow, the Lane County D.A., said Faisal Farid Al-ansari pled...
Missing Elmira teen found
ELMIRA, Ore. -- Search and Rescue crews with the Lane County Sheriff's Office are searching for a missing and possibly endangered teenager who they say left home early on Wednesday morning. According to the LCSO, Corbin William Turner, 14, of Elmira, left his home at about 5:21 a.m. in the...
MAN JAILED FOLLOWING DOWNTOWN SHOOTING
January 19, 2023 9:20 a.m. A Roseburg man was jailed following a downtown shooting incident on Wednesday morning. A Roseburg Police report said at about 8:40 a.m. officers contacted the suspect and two victims in the 500 block of Southeast Rose Street, just west of the former Rite-Aid building. Officers arrived to find one of the victims holding the alleged shooter down on the ground. Based on the investigation, officers learned that the victim had been shot in the leg by a wooden stock pump-action .410 caliber shotgun used by 53-year old William Saffery. Officers also learned that Saffery allegedly attempted to shoot another man as well.
ROSEBURG POLICE ARREST WOMAN FOR PAST FORGERY CASE
Roseburg Police arrested a woman early Wednesday for a past forgery case. An RPD report said an officer took the case last October where 19-year old Adrienne Monaco was suspected to have cashed a $3200 check. She was arrested by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at about 4:00 a.m. on an unrelated charge and was interviewed regarding this case. Monaco was charged with first-degree counts of forgery and theft, possession of a forged instrument and for identity theft. Additional charges were added.
Police: Winston man 'rampaged through multiple businesses'
ROSEBURG, Ore. — A Winston man was arrested Friday on charges including theft and disorderly conduct involving businesses located in Roseburg. According to a Roseburg Police Department report, 48-year-old Jeremy J. Chilcott "rampaged through multiple businesses in the area," culminating in a shoplift when he ate from a bag of chips inside a store.
Local police departments dealing with staffing shortages
OAKRIDGE, Ore -- Like other police departments around Oregon, Oakridge police would love to have more officers. But right now they are forced to make do with what they can. Chief Kevin Martin arrived in Oakridge about 10 years ago. During his time the police force has always been relatively small for a town of more than 3,000 people. Over the years they have lost key staff members.
Woman arrested for meth possession after traffic violation
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- A woman who was pulled over for a traffic violation early Wednesday morning ended up going to jail after deputies found more than 100 grams of methamphetamine in her vehicle, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. The BCSO said a deputy stopped a Chevrolet Silverado...
Eugene police get new speeding enforcement gear
EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene Police Department says with dry weather comes drivers emboldened to blow past the speed limit on major roads. Fortunately, the police have some new gear to help them catch speeders. According to EPD, in the week of January 16 they’ve issued numerous citations to drivers going...
Model trains bustle about Valley River Center for food drive
EUGENE, Ore. -- The Valley River Center is decked out with scenes of bustling model trains for the next few days, as local model railroad clubs have brought their skills and trains to bring awareness to a food drive. The trains and dioramas are set up throughout the Valley River...
Burning shed extinguished by Lebanon firefighters
LEBANON, Ore. -- A fire at a shed drew dozens of firefighters for a sizable response Wednesday morning, Lebanon Fire District said. According to the Lebanon Fire District, firefighters were dispatched to a house on Cascade Drive at about 6:58 a.m. on January 18 for a reported structure fire. When they arrived, firefighters found a shed completely engulfed in flames, LFD said. In total, 12 fire engines and 28 firefighters arrived to quell the blaze. Firefighters said their response was challenged by numerous vehicles and items in the yard blocking access to the shed.
