A lot of us know what today is, Martin Luther King Jr. Day! Well, it's not his birthday (that was yesterday), just the official observed day. Over the years of celebrating it, I've learned little bits about Dr. King. For example, did you know he based a lot of his protest style on Ghandi? He also was followed and wire tapped because he had a friend who J. Edgar Hoover thought was a communist. He also survived being stabbed by a crazy lady with a letter opener, played the piano and the violin, knocked his brother out cold (when he was a kid) with a telephone, and almost got in trouble for not citing his sources right on his doctorate. His wife went to school with Rod Serling and didn't really want to date a preacher, but he called her and convinced her to go on a date in his green Chevy. They got married on the lawn of her parent's house.

SEDALIA, MO ・ 6 DAYS AGO