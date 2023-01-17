ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedalia, MO

Pay It Forward: Donate Your Old Prom and Formal Dresses

Warrensburg Mainstreet wants your gently used prom and formal dresses for their prom closet. The Warrensburg Mainstreet Prom Closet aims to make gently used prom and formal dresses available to those in Johnson County who may need a dress for prom, winter formal, or homecoming dances. The group is currently...
WARRENSBURG, MO
New General Surgeon Evan Neuls Joins WMMC

Western Missouri Medical Center (WMMC) announces that Evan Neuls, MD, FRCS, general surgeon, joined Surgical Services of Warrensburg on Jan. 16. Dr. Neuls graduated from Saba University School of Medicine in 2011 and completed his residency at the University of Saskatchewan in 2016. Following his residency, he ran a broad general surgery practice in a small city similar to Warrensburg called Moose Jaw in Saskatchewan, Canada, for the past 6 and a half years.
WARRENSBURG, MO
Life-saving Efforts Recognized by Sedalia Council

Tuesday night's City Council meeting began with awards presented to Sedalia Fire & Police for their life-saving efforts in November. Lloyd Hesseltine suffered from a cardiac event on Nov. 28 at 12:37 p.m.. CPR and AED were used to resuscitate Hesseltine. Sedalia Firefighters involved in the incident were Matthew Kowalski,...
SEDALIA, MO
Sedalia Senior Center Planning Gala For June 24

The Sedalia Senior Center is planning a fund-raising event to take place in late June, and the Sedalia Park Board was approached Jan. 12 with a request. Representing the Sedalia Senior Center was Jeff Wyman, who said that the center is operated by Care Connection for Aging Services, based in Warrensburg.
SEDALIA, MO
Bothwell Foundation Presents Four AEDs at Heckart Community Center

Members of Wear Red for Women, a Bothwell Foundation committee, recently presented four automated external defibrillators (AEDs) to Sedalia Parks and Recreation for the Heckart Community Center. An AED is a small, lightweight device that allows individuals and first responders to treat sudden cardiac arrest. The machine automatically analyzes the...
SEDALIA, MO
SH Grems Score 59-46 Win at Clinton

JV lost 60-35. And at Lincoln (15-0) Friday night, the Grems fell to 7-6 on the season with a 40-34 loss. Conner Brown led the way with 10 points. Sacred Heart (8-6) plays Otterville (8-7) tonight at 7:30 for Homecoming.
CLINTON, MO
Learn More About MLK Day Today at Burns Chapel Free Will Baptist Church

A lot of us know what today is, Martin Luther King Jr. Day! Well, it's not his birthday (that was yesterday), just the official observed day. Over the years of celebrating it, I've learned little bits about Dr. King. For example, did you know he based a lot of his protest style on Ghandi? He also was followed and wire tapped because he had a friend who J. Edgar Hoover thought was a communist. He also survived being stabbed by a crazy lady with a letter opener, played the piano and the violin, knocked his brother out cold (when he was a kid) with a telephone, and almost got in trouble for not citing his sources right on his doctorate. His wife went to school with Rod Serling and didn't really want to date a preacher, but he called her and convinced her to go on a date in his green Chevy. They got married on the lawn of her parent's house.
SEDALIA, MO
Sedalia Police Reports For January 18, 2023

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. Tuesday night, Officers responded to the Bothwell Regional Health Center emergency hospital ramp for a report of a combative subject. A security officer was assaulted during the course of his official duty as security for BRHC. Officers are requesting a state charge of Assault in the 3rd Degree (Special Victim).
SEDALIA, MO
Who Has the Best Donuts In Sedalia? This Is What You Told Us

It might have been easier to ask the question "are there any bad donut places in Sedalia?" Because I'd be inclined to say you'd have to look pretty hard to find a bad donut in town. You'd probably have to go to some seedy gas station and pick one that's a couple of days old, right? The harder question is Who has the best donuts in Sedalia? Here's what you told us.
SEDALIA, MO
SH Junior High Boys Beat Tipton, 32-27, in Tourney

The Sacred Heart Junior High boys "A" team (6-3, 3-2) ran their record to 2-0 in the Sacred Heart Tournament last night beating the Tipton Cardinals by a score of 32-27. The Grems were led by Wyatt Damlo with 10 points. Mason Trtelow and Kyler Downing pitched in 7 points each. Miles Hostetler had 10 rebounds in the win. The boys put forth an excellent team defensive effort in the win.
TIPTON, MO
California Man Injured in JoCo Rear-End Collision

A California man was injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday afternoon in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2018 GMC Sierra, driven by 70-year-old Michael A. Teter of Centerview, was on US 50 at Route M in Johnson County just before 5 p.m., and was slowing to make a left-hand turn, when a westbound 2005 Honda Civic, driven by 18-year-old Amanprit P. Johal of Fremont, Califorinia, overtook and struck the towed unit of the GMC.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
