Related
New Region-VI Superintendent Has Warrensburg Schools Connection
My experience in Warrensburg 20 years ago convinced me to stay on this side of the state, and over the years I’ve sought the right fit and the right time to return to the district. Warrensburg Region-VI School District has announced its replacement for the outgoing school superintendent Dr....
Pay It Forward: Donate Your Old Prom and Formal Dresses
Warrensburg Mainstreet wants your gently used prom and formal dresses for their prom closet. The Warrensburg Mainstreet Prom Closet aims to make gently used prom and formal dresses available to those in Johnson County who may need a dress for prom, winter formal, or homecoming dances. The group is currently...
CampusESP Helps Families Stay Engaged in Students’ Education at UCM
Understanding the valuable role parents and family members play in student success, the University of Central Missouri have announced the establishment of CampusESP as a new, customized web platform to help them stay connected with UCM. The free platform, launched on Jan. 18, is geared to the families of current...
New General Surgeon Evan Neuls Joins WMMC
Western Missouri Medical Center (WMMC) announces that Evan Neuls, MD, FRCS, general surgeon, joined Surgical Services of Warrensburg on Jan. 16. Dr. Neuls graduated from Saba University School of Medicine in 2011 and completed his residency at the University of Saskatchewan in 2016. Following his residency, he ran a broad general surgery practice in a small city similar to Warrensburg called Moose Jaw in Saskatchewan, Canada, for the past 6 and a half years.
SHS Junior High Speech Team Seals Blue Ribbons at Bellarmine Speech Meet
The Sacred Heart Junior High Speech team participated in the Bellarmine Speech Contest on Saturday, Jan. 14 at St. Mary's in Glasgow. All three members who participated earned a blue ribbon (highest awarded). In the photo: Kendall DeHaven performed a humourous solo title "Camping Trip"; Olivia Dillon performed a humorous...
What I’ve Learned From Eating Missouri’s Famous Guber Burger
Last week I tried my first bite of the hamburger Sedalia's Wheel Inn made famous, the Guber Burger. It's been a bit of an educational experience beyond trying both the Kehde's Barbeque and Goody's Steakburger versions of the burger. Here's what I've learned:. Many Sedalians take the Guber Burger personally....
Life-saving Efforts Recognized by Sedalia Council
Tuesday night's City Council meeting began with awards presented to Sedalia Fire & Police for their life-saving efforts in November. Lloyd Hesseltine suffered from a cardiac event on Nov. 28 at 12:37 p.m.. CPR and AED were used to resuscitate Hesseltine. Sedalia Firefighters involved in the incident were Matthew Kowalski,...
Sedalia Senior Center Planning Gala For June 24
The Sedalia Senior Center is planning a fund-raising event to take place in late June, and the Sedalia Park Board was approached Jan. 12 with a request. Representing the Sedalia Senior Center was Jeff Wyman, who said that the center is operated by Care Connection for Aging Services, based in Warrensburg.
Bothwell Foundation Presents Four AEDs at Heckart Community Center
Members of Wear Red for Women, a Bothwell Foundation committee, recently presented four automated external defibrillators (AEDs) to Sedalia Parks and Recreation for the Heckart Community Center. An AED is a small, lightweight device that allows individuals and first responders to treat sudden cardiac arrest. The machine automatically analyzes the...
SH Grems Score 59-46 Win at Clinton
JV lost 60-35. And at Lincoln (15-0) Friday night, the Grems fell to 7-6 on the season with a 40-34 loss. Conner Brown led the way with 10 points. Sacred Heart (8-6) plays Otterville (8-7) tonight at 7:30 for Homecoming.
Johnson County 2023 Household Hazardous Waste Collection Dates
Johnson County Emergency Management Agency along with the Johnson County Community Emergency Response Team and West Central Missouri Solid Waste District F has set the dates for this year's household hazardous waste/e-waste collection dates. Collections will take place at the red building, 326 E. North Street, in Warrensburg on the...
Learn More About MLK Day Today at Burns Chapel Free Will Baptist Church
A lot of us know what today is, Martin Luther King Jr. Day! Well, it's not his birthday (that was yesterday), just the official observed day. Over the years of celebrating it, I've learned little bits about Dr. King. For example, did you know he based a lot of his protest style on Ghandi? He also was followed and wire tapped because he had a friend who J. Edgar Hoover thought was a communist. He also survived being stabbed by a crazy lady with a letter opener, played the piano and the violin, knocked his brother out cold (when he was a kid) with a telephone, and almost got in trouble for not citing his sources right on his doctorate. His wife went to school with Rod Serling and didn't really want to date a preacher, but he called her and convinced her to go on a date in his green Chevy. They got married on the lawn of her parent's house.
West Central Missouri’s Spring-like Weather Ending, Will We See Snow?
The warmer temperatures and spring-like weather will be ending today as cooler temperatures settle in, and precipitation is expected for Wednesday. The big question is, will we see any snow?. Our current forecast from Weatherology is talking about cooler temperatures starting today, as well as precipitation on Wednesday. Weatherology says...
Sedalia Police Reports For January 18, 2023
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. Tuesday night, Officers responded to the Bothwell Regional Health Center emergency hospital ramp for a report of a combative subject. A security officer was assaulted during the course of his official duty as security for BRHC. Officers are requesting a state charge of Assault in the 3rd Degree (Special Victim).
Who Has the Best Donuts In Sedalia? This Is What You Told Us
It might have been easier to ask the question "are there any bad donut places in Sedalia?" Because I'd be inclined to say you'd have to look pretty hard to find a bad donut in town. You'd probably have to go to some seedy gas station and pick one that's a couple of days old, right? The harder question is Who has the best donuts in Sedalia? Here's what you told us.
SH Junior High Boys Beat Tipton, 32-27, in Tourney
The Sacred Heart Junior High boys "A" team (6-3, 3-2) ran their record to 2-0 in the Sacred Heart Tournament last night beating the Tipton Cardinals by a score of 32-27. The Grems were led by Wyatt Damlo with 10 points. Mason Trtelow and Kyler Downing pitched in 7 points each. Miles Hostetler had 10 rebounds in the win. The boys put forth an excellent team defensive effort in the win.
Surge Tank Repair Complete; Leisure Pool Reopens to Public On Sunday
The Sedalia Park Board met Thursday night with six members present at the Heckart Community Center and one on the phone. Parks & Rec Director Amy Epple gave the board an update on the Heckart, which focused on the repair of a surge tank. Epple said at the December meeting...
I Tried My First Bite Of The Iconic Guberburger at Kehde’s Barbeque
For lunch, we all decided we'd head over to Kehde's Barbeque because we hadn't gone there in a while. While I wasn't up for ordering the burger that made Sedalia famous myself, Behka did, and like a good Sedalian (and friend and co-worker) she wasn't going to let me leave Kehde's without experiencing my first bites of the iconic burger.
California Man Injured in JoCo Rear-End Collision
A California man was injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday afternoon in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2018 GMC Sierra, driven by 70-year-old Michael A. Teter of Centerview, was on US 50 at Route M in Johnson County just before 5 p.m., and was slowing to make a left-hand turn, when a westbound 2005 Honda Civic, driven by 18-year-old Amanprit P. Johal of Fremont, Califorinia, overtook and struck the towed unit of the GMC.
NOPE NOPE NOPE: Huge Mountain Lion Spotted About 90 Minutes From Sedalia
You guys, I love animals. You know I do, I just told you about a baby rhino the other day. I tell you about my boyfriend's dogs. I tell you about my cats. But this one is a big NOPE. Check out this video a guy posted from his trail...
Comments / 0