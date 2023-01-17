ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Houston Texans

By Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Ashe Post & Times
Ashe Post & Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aMLyX_0kHatcNP00

Aug 28, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) attempts a pass during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
BALTIMORE, MD
msn.com

NFL World Praying For Ex-'Monday Night Football' Reporter

Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines...
Ashe Post & Times

Reports: Buccaneers fire OC Byron Leftwich

Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich was fired Thursday after four seasons with Tampa Bay, per multiple reports. Leftwich could be one of "as many as five" offensive assistants let go by the team, per the Tampa Bay Times and Sports Day Tampa Bay. The Times reports that wide receivers coach Kevin Garver and running backs coach Todd McNair were also fired while quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen has opted to retire. ...
TAMPA, FL
Ashe Post & Times

Dak Prescott, Cowboys confront 49ers in playoff rivalry renewal

Nobody needs to warn the Dallas Cowboys this would be the wrong week for offensive line issues. But health is not assured for the front wall of the Cowboys (13-5) as they prepare to tackle the San Francisco 49ers (14-4) in an NFC Divisional playoff game Sunday in Santa Clara, Calif. "We basically have to game plan around him a little bit more," left guard Connor McGovern said of facing...
DALLAS, TX
Ashe Post & Times

QB Justin Herbert's voice prominent in Chargers' OC search

Justin Herbert might not get the keys to the Los Angeles Chargers' offensive coordinator search, but the quarterback will steer when general manager Tom Telesco seeks input. "I know that's what (head coach) Brandon (Staley) thinks," Telesco said Thursday. "And that's the way I've always operated with quarterbacks who've kind of earned that." The offensive coordinator hire will be the third in Herbert's four seasons, and Staley said Wednesday the...
Ashe Post & Times

MVP-level Patrick Mahomes driving Chiefs' Super mission

Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo knows Super Bowl chemistry when he sees it. Spagnuolo's Chiefs defense had 55.0 sacks in 2022 but flies under the radar alongside the three-tent show led by MVP frontrunner Patrick Mahomes and fellow All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce. Spagnuolo has the challenge of slowing down the Jacksonville Jaguars this week, a break from the practice prep and trying to contain Mahomes. ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Ashe Post & Times

Saints to retain offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael for the 2023 season: source

METAIRIE, La. - Despite a disappointing season offensively, the New Orleans Saints are retaining long-time offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael, according to a league source. NewOrleans.football was the first to report the news. Carmichael originally joined the Saints on Sean Payton’s first coaching staff back in 2006, and he took over offensive play-caller duties this spring after Payton walked away. ...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Ashe Post & Times

Bengals WR Tee Higgins craves chance to see Damar Hamlin

Cincinnati receiver Tee Higgins is hopeful of getting an opportunity to greet Damar Hamlin this weekend while the Bengals are in Buffalo to face the Bills in the AFC divisional round of the playoffs. Hamlin tackled Higgins in the Jan. 2 game between the teams in Cincinnati and then the Buffalo safety went into cardiac arrest. He received CPR on the field, was rushed to a hospital and has since made a swift recovery. ...
CINCINNATI, OH
Ashe Post & Times

Damar Hamlin a finalist for NFLPA community award

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is one of five finalists for the NFL Players Association's Alan Page Community Award. The other finalists announced Friday are New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones, Washington Commanders left tackle Charles Leno Jr., Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller and Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White. Each finalist receives a $10,000 donation from the NFLPA to the foundation or charity of his choice. The...
BUFFALO, NY
Ashe Post & Times

Joe Mixon, Bengals ticked off by Bills-Chiefs ticket sales

Cincinnati running back Joe Mixon wonders why the NFL shuffled the deck when the Bengals "hold all the cards" as reigning AFC champions. Mixon and Cincinnati (13-4) are on the road this week for the divisional playoff matchup with the Buffalo Bills (14-3). But the NFL began selling tickets this week for a potential AFC Championship Game in Atlanta between the Bills and Kansas City Chiefs. "It's disrespectful," Mixon said....
CINCINNATI, OH
Ashe Post & Times

Ashe Post & Times

West Jefferson, NC
878
Followers
4K+
Post
107K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ashe Post & Times is an award-winning weekly publication that serves Ashe County, as well as the surrounding communities of the Western North Carolina High Country. The newspaper was formed by joining the resources of Ashe Mountain Times and the Jefferson Post on Dec. 1, 2017.

 https://www.ashepostandtimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy