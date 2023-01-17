NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Houston Texans

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Plan To Fire Multiple CoachesOnlyHomersTampa, FL
Here's What 3 Tampa Nurses Think About DeSantis' Bans on Mask Mandates Entering Florida LawMalinda FuscoFlorida State
3 Tampa Parents Respond to School Board's Vote on Transgender Student Bathroom RestrictionsMalinda FuscoTampa, FL
Fishing in TampacreteTampa, FL
This popular restaurant is giving away free food at its two locations in Tampa on ThursdayAsh JurbergTampa, FL
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Arizona Cardinals
Dec 25, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) with offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Baltimore Ravens
Nov 20, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh greets quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) after scoring a second half touchdown against the Carolina Panthers at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
msn.com
NFL World Praying For Ex-'Monday Night Football' Reporter
Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines...
NFL: AFC Wild Card Round-Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills
Jan 15, 2023; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) against the Miami Dolphins during a wild card game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
What Is The Future For Aaron Rodgers In Green Bay?
Kevin and Donnie discuss what they think Aaron Rodgers may decide to do next season.
Reports: Buccaneers fire OC Byron Leftwich
Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich was fired Thursday after four seasons with Tampa Bay, per multiple reports. Leftwich could be one of "as many as five" offensive assistants let go by the team, per the Tampa Bay Times and Sports Day Tampa Bay. The Times reports that wide receivers coach Kevin Garver and running backs coach Todd McNair were also fired while quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen has opted to retire. ...
NFL: Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs
Jan 1, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) against the Denver Broncos during a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Carolina Panthers at New England Patriots
Aug 19, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots place kicker Tristan Vizcaino (2) kicks a field goal during the second half of a preseason game against the Carolina Panthers at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports
Dak Prescott, Cowboys confront 49ers in playoff rivalry renewal
Nobody needs to warn the Dallas Cowboys this would be the wrong week for offensive line issues. But health is not assured for the front wall of the Cowboys (13-5) as they prepare to tackle the San Francisco 49ers (14-4) in an NFC Divisional playoff game Sunday in Santa Clara, Calif. "We basically have to game plan around him a little bit more," left guard Connor McGovern said of facing...
QB Justin Herbert's voice prominent in Chargers' OC search
Justin Herbert might not get the keys to the Los Angeles Chargers' offensive coordinator search, but the quarterback will steer when general manager Tom Telesco seeks input. "I know that's what (head coach) Brandon (Staley) thinks," Telesco said Thursday. "And that's the way I've always operated with quarterbacks who've kind of earned that." The offensive coordinator hire will be the third in Herbert's four seasons, and Staley said Wednesday the...
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Christian Watson's Season, Potential
"I don’t think there’s anything this guy can’t do. I really believe that, and if he approaches the offseason the way I think he’ll approach it, I think we’ll see an even better version of him next year," Packers coach Matt LaFleur said of Christian Watson.
MVP-level Patrick Mahomes driving Chiefs' Super mission
Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo knows Super Bowl chemistry when he sees it. Spagnuolo's Chiefs defense had 55.0 sacks in 2022 but flies under the radar alongside the three-tent show led by MVP frontrunner Patrick Mahomes and fellow All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce. Spagnuolo has the challenge of slowing down the Jacksonville Jaguars this week, a break from the practice prep and trying to contain Mahomes. ...
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Buffalo Bills
Nov 20, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin warms up before a game against the Cleveland Browns at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports
Saints to retain offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael for the 2023 season: source
METAIRIE, La. - Despite a disappointing season offensively, the New Orleans Saints are retaining long-time offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael, according to a league source. NewOrleans.football was the first to report the news. Carmichael originally joined the Saints on Sean Payton’s first coaching staff back in 2006, and he took over offensive play-caller duties this spring after Payton walked away. ...
Bengals WR Tee Higgins craves chance to see Damar Hamlin
Cincinnati receiver Tee Higgins is hopeful of getting an opportunity to greet Damar Hamlin this weekend while the Bengals are in Buffalo to face the Bills in the AFC divisional round of the playoffs. Hamlin tackled Higgins in the Jan. 2 game between the teams in Cincinnati and then the Buffalo safety went into cardiac arrest. He received CPR on the field, was rushed to a hospital and has since made a swift recovery. ...
NFL: Pro Bowl-AFC Practice
Jan 22, 2020; Kissimmiee, Florida, USA; Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman during AFC practice at ESPN Wide World of Sports. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Damar Hamlin a finalist for NFLPA community award
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is one of five finalists for the NFL Players Association's Alan Page Community Award. The other finalists announced Friday are New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones, Washington Commanders left tackle Charles Leno Jr., Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller and Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White. Each finalist receives a $10,000 donation from the NFLPA to the foundation or charity of his choice. The...
NBA: Phoenix Suns at New Orleans Pelicans
Dec 9, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan looks on at the game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Phoenix Suns during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Joe Mixon, Bengals ticked off by Bills-Chiefs ticket sales
Cincinnati running back Joe Mixon wonders why the NFL shuffled the deck when the Bengals "hold all the cards" as reigning AFC champions. Mixon and Cincinnati (13-4) are on the road this week for the divisional playoff matchup with the Buffalo Bills (14-3). But the NFL began selling tickets this week for a potential AFC Championship Game in Atlanta between the Bills and Kansas City Chiefs. "It's disrespectful," Mixon said....
