Tampa, FL

NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Las Vegas Raiders

By Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
 3 days ago

Oct 25, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates after a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. The Buccaneers defeated the Raiders 45-20.

OnlyHomers

Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
BALTIMORE, MD
NFL: Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills

Dec 17, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) tackles Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (31) running with the ball during the first half at Highmark Stadium.
NEW YORK STATE
Mueller: Keeping Canada shows Steelers just don't get it

The Pittsburgh Steelers finally saw the light. Mike Tomlin and Art Rooney got together, took stock of the way that the NFL's remaining teams play offense, and decided to make a change at offensive coordinator. Rooney said he would foot the bill, and Tomlin got to work immediately, using his extensive network of contacts to find the next up-and-coming innovator to maximize Kenny Pickett's talents.
PITTSBURGH, PA
MVP-level Patrick Mahomes driving Chiefs' Super mission

Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo knows Super Bowl chemistry when he sees it. Spagnuolo's Chiefs defense had 55.0 sacks in 2022 but flies under the radar alongside the three-tent show led by MVP frontrunner Patrick Mahomes and fellow All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce. Spagnuolo has the challenge of slowing down the Jacksonville Jaguars this week, a break from the practice prep and trying to contain Mahomes.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Bengals WR Tee Higgins craves chance to see Damar Hamlin

Cincinnati receiver Tee Higgins is hopeful of getting an opportunity to greet Damar Hamlin this weekend while the Bengals are in Buffalo to face the Bills in the AFC divisional round of the playoffs. Hamlin tackled Higgins in the Jan. 2 game between the teams in Cincinnati and then the Buffalo safety went into cardiac arrest. He received CPR on the field, was rushed to a hospital and has since made a swift recovery.
CINCINNATI, OH
QB Justin Herbert's voice prominent in Chargers' OC search

Justin Herbert might not get the keys to the Los Angeles Chargers' offensive coordinator search, but the quarterback will steer when general manager Tom Telesco seeks input. "I know that's what (head coach) Brandon (Staley) thinks," Telesco said Thursday. "And that's the way I've always operated with quarterbacks who've kind of earned that." The offensive coordinator hire will be the third in Herbert's four seasons, and Staley said Wednesday the...
Damar Hamlin a finalist for NFLPA community award

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is one of five finalists for the NFL Players Association's Alan Page Community Award. The other finalists announced Friday are New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones, Washington Commanders left tackle Charles Leno Jr., Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller and Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White. Each finalist receives a $10,000 donation from the NFLPA to the foundation or charity of his choice.
BUFFALO, NY
Chiefs rule out WR Mecole Hardman for Saturday

The Kansas City Chiefs ruled out wide receiver Mecole Hardman for Saturday's playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a pelvis injury. Hardman hadn't practiced all week owing to the same ailment that caused him to miss extended time on injured reserve this season. "So, really the only person that didn't practice was Mecole," Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Thursday. "We backed off of him just to see if...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Saints' Cameron Jordan wins appeal of fine for alleged fake injury

The NFL has rescinded a $50,000 fine against the New Orleans Saints' Cameron Jordan for allegedly faking an injury after the defensive end won his appeal, ESPN reported Thursday. The league had issued a memo in early December notifying teams it will enforce harsh penalties for faking injuries. The Saints were playing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Dec. 5 and leading 16-3 in the fourth quarter when Jordan attempted to...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Bills, Chiefs, Patriots part of 2023 International Series

Three 2022 playoff teams will need passports next season as part of the NFL's International Series. The NFL announced five of the teams involved in the games Thursday, including the Buffalo Bills and the Tennessee Titans playing home games at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Both teams made previous trips to London, Buffalo in 2015 and the Titans in 2018. "The NFL has done an incredible job with this initiative,"...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Syndication: The Tennessean

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) races past Tennessee Titans cornerback Terrance Mitchell (39) during the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Bills S Damar Hamlin at team facility 'almost daily'

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin reports to team headquarters "almost daily," coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday. McDermott noted Hamlin is attempting to get back into a routine. He is not taking part in team meetings and was not with the team on gameday for the playoff win last week. "It's limited ... but he comes in, and I know he just started today or yesterday, just trying to get back...
West Jefferson, NC
