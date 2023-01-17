Watch How Gardner Successfully Grows Fruits and Veggies In the Snow

The Arena Media Brands , LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Inflation is at an all-time high, which means basic everyday necessities such as a dozen eggs, milk and fruit are getting even more expensive at grocery stores. If an increasing grocery bill has you a bit concerned about how you’ll be able to afford some of your groceries, it may be time to consider growing your own food.

Given that we’re right in the thick of the winter season, it may sound crazy to say this, but, now is a great time to start a garden if you haven’t done so yet. The good news is, starting a garden in the winter regardless of how heavy the snow is in your area may still be possible! Just try this tip from TikTok content creator @joeyplantstrees .

To successfully grow fruits and vegetables outside during the winter season, @joeyplantstrees uses straw-bale in a hot bed under glass. According to the gardener , the reason this method works is because straw bales with enough moisture are thermophilic and as a result, will begin to compost in the centers at temperatures as high as 140 degrees, which helps heat the plants and keep them warm during freezing cold temperatures.

As expected, fellow TikTok users are impressed with this garden hack with one commenter @hanklemore leaving a comment that would inspire just about any person on the fence with starting a garden to finally start the process now. “Oh that’s brilliant, the straw decomposes and gives off extra heat along with insulating the ‘greenhouse,” he wrote. The video creator backed his comment and further explained “Exactly, and then you can plant directly into the bales in spring since the center will have composted.”

If you were ever on the fence about starting a garden, now’s the time to do it. And let this genius garden hack serve as inspiration

