Watch How Gardner Successfully Grows Fruits and Veggies In the Snow

By Shawna Davis
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WCo1f_0kHat4e400

Inflation is at an all-time high, which means basic everyday necessities such as a dozen eggs, milk and fruit are getting even more expensive at grocery stores. If an increasing grocery bill has you a bit concerned about how you’ll be able to afford some of your groceries, it may be time to consider growing your own food.

Given that we’re right in the thick of the winter season, it may sound crazy to say this, but, now is a great time to start a garden if you haven’t done so yet. The good news is, starting a garden in the winter regardless of how heavy the snow is in your area may still be possible! Just try this tip from TikTok content creator @joeyplantstrees .

To successfully grow fruits and vegetables outside during the winter season, @joeyplantstrees uses straw-bale in a hot bed under glass. According to the gardener , the reason this method works is because straw bales with enough moisture are thermophilic and as a result, will begin to compost in the centers at temperatures as high as 140 degrees, which helps heat the plants and keep them warm during freezing cold temperatures.

As expected, fellow TikTok users are impressed with this garden hack with one commenter @hanklemore leaving a comment that would inspire just about any person on the fence with starting a garden to finally start the process now. “Oh that’s brilliant, the straw decomposes and gives off extra heat along with insulating the ‘greenhouse,” he wrote. The video creator backed his comment and further explained “Exactly, and then you can plant directly into the bales in spring since the center will have composted.”

If you were ever on the fence about starting a garden, now’s the time to do it. And let this genius garden hack serve as inspiration

backyardboss.net

How to Grow Broccoli in Containers

Rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, broccoli is one of those vegetables that is nutritious and delicious. Whether you enjoy it added into a stir-fry, roasted in the oven, or with your veggies and dip — growing your own broccoli is rewarding and tasty. If you’re limited on space or just can’t get the right outdoor growing conditions, grow broccoli in containers!
savvygardening.com

Winter sowing: An easy, low-cost technique for starting seeds

Winter sowing is one of my favorite techniques for starting seeds because it’s easy, doesn’t take up indoor space, uses recycled materials, and is a low-cost way to produce a lot of seedlings. It’s also very effective for many types of vegetable, perennial, annual, and herb seeds. Below you’ll learn when to winter sow and get step-by-step instructions for sowing seeds in milk jugs as well as plastic containers.
a-z-animals.com

How To Grow A Huge Spider Plant Outdoors

Spider plants are a seriously beloved houseplant species. The majority of people choose to cultivate their spider plants indoors simply because they thrive with little fuss. These plants are fantastic additions to any living room or other indoor space since they flourish in a household environment. Because they are robust and tolerant of a wide range of growing situations, spider plants are perfect for beginning gardeners. It is simple to cultivate and enjoy them. Even novice gardeners may easily learn how to care for spider plants.
KHON2

High egg prices have you dreaming of a chicken coop? Here’s what you need to get started

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. How can I build a backyard chicken coop and avoid inflated egg prices?. Along with travel expenses and gasoline, food prices have also increased in the past year, largely due to the coronavirus pandemic and supply chain issues. While we’re finally starting to see some costs slowly return to normal, egg prices have continued to rise, and it’s for an entirely different reason. Starting in early 2022, the avian influenza virus broke out and has already affected 57 million birds. As a result, egg prices increased by 59% in December 2022, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
