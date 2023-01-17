ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dengarden

Don’t Make the Mistake of Painting Your Small Space White

By Amanda Hoyer
Dengarden
Dengarden
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22EgE2_0kHat07A00

The Arena Media Brands , LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

If you’re trying to decide what color to paint your small space, go with white. It will make the room look bigger, right? Wrong ! White paint can make a space seem even smaller than it is.

White paint can make small spaces look smaller by creating shadows in small rooms. Bright colors reflect artificial lighting, while darker tones absorb it. So if you’re going for a brighter space with lots of light, stick with a lighter color palette—it’ll make your bright space feel bigger than it is! See this TikTokker’s video for proof.

In a small space, color can create the illusion of more light. It can also make a room feel more intimate, spacious, or private. You have options—use brighter colors in small spaces to add more light. Some folks had strong opinions about the shade of yellow, but most were appreciative of this interior design wisdom.

"Definitely agree with the concept but that particular yellow shade reminds me of my primary school." @ Hi_Jinkx

"When I saw yellow I was like nope. But now I'm converted." @ user1092573243353

"The yellow with the blue trim is darling." @ Peter

Although we love cheery colors, we also love a little drama. Why not play into the strange shadows with dark shades? It'll contrast the artificial lighting even more.

"No. Moss green and let me skulk around like their corridors of a tiny castle." @ Cassidy Wray

The next time you consider painting a room, consider how your color choice will affect the space. If it's small and dark, try using bright colors like reds or yellows to make it feel bigger. If it's big and bright already, then maybe consider going with something neutral like white or gray or dramatic like black so that all of your furniture tones will blend nicely!

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

Comments / 0

Related
Hot 104.7

Guess What The Bottom Drawer of Your Oven Is Really For!?

That drawer under your stove isn't meant for storing cutting boards and pan lids. Do you know what it's really supposed to be used for? The answer will surprise you!. I spend a fair amount of time in the kitchen. And like lots of folks, I'm always looking for ways to better organize my kitchen space.
Simplemost

Put Vaseline Under Your Eyes To Get In On This Inexpensive Beauty Hack

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Petroleum jelly-based Vaseline is a cost-effective way to lock moisture into the skin. It’s...
Tyla

Women are only just finding out why underwear has a bow on the front

It's something we've never thought about before, but now we come to think about it, so much of women's underwear has a little bow on the front, right?. Well, apparently, there's a couple of reasons why. Taking to Reddit, one person opened the debate to try and get to the...
Tyla

Doctor shares five 'gross' body parts we're not washing properly

A doctor has shared five ‘gross’ body parts that we’re apparently not washing properly – and I imagine there are some on her list that many of you are guilty of not scrubbing enough. Family physician Dr Jen Caudle (@drjencaudle) regularly posts videos about everything from...
Boot Camp Mom

How to declutter fast - 10 simple steps

Did you just find out that your in-laws are coming for the weekend, and now you need to know how to declutter fast?! Don't panic! Follow these 10 steps to find out how to declutter quickly. When your in-laws (or whoever) arrive, they will be amazed at your housekeeping skills. Win-Win! Now - let's get started.
Mashed

Why It's A Mistake To Break Long Pasta Before Putting It In A Pot

You may hear every now and then that breaking your long pasta before putting it in the boiling water is a culinary sin to all Italians everywhere. While nothing bad will happen if you do decide to do this to your bucatini or pappardelle to have it better fit in your pots, it's better if you leave it as is. While you think this may be hard with the long pieces and smaller pots that look like they won't work, breaking the pasta is definitely a pasta rule you should never break.
Simplemost

Recycle coffee canisters into cute, sealing kitchen storage containers with a few supplies

Kitchen organization can make or break your home environment. When there’s chaos in the main area of the house, it’s easy for everything else to feel cluttered and out of control. You might be tempted to go out and buy a bunch of fancy containers to keep your stuff in order and out of sight, but, before you do, we found a cute and clever way to recycle plastic coffee canisters into a stylish addition to the kitchen.
WISCONSIN STATE
12tomatoes.com

Remove Deep Set In Carpet Stains With These Two Household Items You Have On Hand

I’m not someone who figures out math equations, but I can quickly solve life equations. Give me life and any shade of carpet, and I guarantee the result will be a stain. With this in mind, I realized I had to find some quick DIY stain-removing tricks, and I came across one that works.
Dengarden

Dengarden

New York, NY
18K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiration, Comfort, Upkeep, and Repair. Because Happy Home + Happy Garden = Happy You!

 https://dengarden.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy