Man Mends Wobbly Fence With Genius Temporary Fix

By Amanda Hoyer
 3 days ago

One of the most important aspects of landscaping is fencing, but these are often neglected. It's easy to forget about them when they're not visible, but they're also one of the most common ways that pets and children get out and into trouble. Weather and animals also damage them, even kids playing around with them.

If you have a fence that's looking like it might need some work done soon—or if you want to avoid having to replace your entire fence eventually—here's a quick fix for an even bigger problem.

You're in luck if you've ever wondered how to fix wobbly fence posts or make them sturdy enough to hold up a whole fence. There's a quick and easy way that can be done by just about anyone with basic construction skills.

Instead of digging up old post holes or replacing your fence entirely, homeowners are using two-by-fours nailed into each side of their fence posts as supports and shoving them into the ground firmly enough so they won't dislodge and fall over from pressure from above.

As an added bonus, this method keeps your grass from getting trampled by all the heavy machinery used to dig out the post holes or jackhammer through the concrete footings of your existing fence.

Folks were quick to dismiss this easy-fix hack.

" That whole fence just needs to come out. That was like a Band-Aid on something that needs stitches." @ Spiderman_Ram

" Because changing the post isn’t an option??" @ johnnydiscoballs

"Didn't hit concrete? Explains why the fence was wobbly." @ Randall Dugas

"That’s called patch and pray." @ troyshvacr

We totally get it, but not everyone has the budget to afford a total backyard makeover let alone an entirely new fence

Howard Parker
3d ago

When he's putting the screws in, you can see the 2X4, that doesn't look pressure treated, has already split in two. Then he puts screws in a splintered 2X4, weakening it even more. Not going to last.

Jolly Roger
3d ago

Splits the 2x4 in half attempting this poorly done fix. Fixing it correctly with a new 4x4 in concrete is a much better long term replacement .

