Arizona State

Comments

Paul Lafay
5d ago

would you think should have been done a long time ago decades and decades ago but that's America we Outsource everything you can't even talk to somebody that speaks English on the phone anymore that's the problem and always has been here let's Outsource to Mexico let's Outsource to China let's Outsource to you Taiwan let's Outsource here let's Outsource there keep it in the house you don't have to worry about not having it that's the problem with America we were worried about our allies we worry about this we worry about that you know what forget all that keep it in home in the house of America then you don't have to worry about nothing and you have American jobs

Reply(1)
19
Paul Lafay
5d ago

but you know what that's what it is you got Ford you got General Motors you have Dodge you have Chrysler you have all of them Outsourcing everything because they don't want to pay the American people what they deserve and we saved those companies all the taxpayers save them companies from crushing they don't want to pay the American people the premium wage that they deserve and the insurance they deserve so they'll Outsource everything but the government help them let them do that too

Reply
11
Whynot
5d ago

Why did America outsource to China in the first place?.... Same working class citizens the elites abandoned should no longer fight the wars elites start.

Reply(3)
8
