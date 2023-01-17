ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Transfer Portal: Top 5 Available Quarterbacks (1/17)

By Mark Pszonak
Mike Farrell Sports
Mike Farrell Sports
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CEecf_0kHar9qR00

Plenty of movement has occurred, but who are the top five quarterbacks who still remain in the transfer portal?

Walker Howard – LSU

The skinny: The true freshman saw time in two games during his only season in Baton Rouge, including the Citrus Bowl victory over Purdue. He only attempted four passes during these two games, completing two.

Recruiting: TCU was thought to be a contender, but then the Horned Frog’s saw their offensive coordinator make a move to Clemson. That opened the door for Ole Miss, which quickly hosted him for an official visit and is currently in the driver’s seat for his services. Howard did also visit TCU but this one is the Rebels’ to lose.

Spencer Sanders – Oklahoma State

The skinny: Sanders passed for 9,533 yards and 67 touchdowns, while rushing for 1,956 yards and 18 touchdowns, during his time in Stillwater. He started 41 games since the beginning of the 2019 season.

Recruiting: Auburn and Ole Miss have been in the forefront since he entered the portal, with the Tigers now being his likely destination. Auburn had prioritized Devin Leary, who then signed with Kentucky, and Grayson McCall, who withdrew from the portal, before turning all of their quarterback attention to Sanders. It is a bit surprising that he remains available.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kf1AG_0kHar9qR00
Oklahoma State's Spencer Sanders (3) looks to throw a pass in the first half during the Bedlam college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Oklahoma State University Cowboys (OSU) at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, in Norman, Okla.

© SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

Mike Wright – Vanderbilt

The skinny: Wright played in a total of 26 games over the course of his three seasons with the Commodores. This season he played in 10 games, with six starts, while serving as a team captain. Overall, he passed for 2,067 yards and 21 touchdowns, while also rushing for 905 yards and seven touchdowns.

Recruiting: The top pursuer continues to be Ole Miss, which hosted him for an official visit last weekend. The Rebels had also been recruiting Brady Allen (Purdue), who then withdrew his name from the portal, as well as Spencer Sanders and Walker Howard. So, will the Rebels take more than one quarterback from the portal and will one be Wright?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ITzjb_0kHar9qR00
Vanderbilt quarterback Mike Wright (5) throws a pass against Tennessee during the first quarter at FirstBank Stadium Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.

© George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Chance Nolan – Oregon State

The skinny: Nolan started 17 consecutive games from last season through the first five games of this season before and injury ended his campaign. During his time with the Beavers he passed for 4,153 yards and 32 touchdowns, while also rushing for 508 yards and five touchdowns.

Recruiting: Indiana was seen as the clear leader for Nolan, but then the Hoosiers recently added transfer quarterback Tayven Jackson (Tennessee) soon after he entered the portal. Despite this addition, Indiana continues to recruit Nolan, so him joining Jackson in Bloomington is quite possible.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hMZCs_0kHar9qR00
Sep 17, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers quarterback Chance Nolan (10) looks to throw during the first half against the Montana State Bobcats at Providence Park.

© Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Sam Huard – Washington

The skinny: As a true freshman in 2021, Huard was named the backup to Dylan Morris, but only appeared in one game. After the addition of Michael Penix prior to the 2022 season, he only attempted three passes during the fall.

Recruiting: Despite making minimal impact on the field during his time with the Huskies, the former five-star recruit quickly garnered plenty of early interest. Having just entered into the portal a week ago, a few schools to keep an eye on include Northwestern, North Carolina, Auburn, San Diego State and UAB.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Migu1_0kHar9qR00
Sep 10, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Sam Huard (7) looks to pass during the second half against the Portland State Vikings at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium.

© Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Caleb Williams commits to Tennessee

Linebacker Caleb Williams announced his opportunity to play for Tennessee on Friday. “Excited and blessed to announce I have received the opportunity to play for my dream school Vol football as a PWO,” Williams announced. The 6-foot-1, 210-pound Williams played at Liberty in 2022. He came to Liberty from...
NASHVILLE, TN
DawgsDaily

BREAKING: Georgia WR Announces Return in 2023

Georgia wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint has announced that he is returning to the University of Georgia for a fourth season.  A former four-star recruit, Rosemy-Jacksaint, at one point during his freshman year, flashed signs of becoming a true No. 1 wide receiver in the SEC at the ...
ATHENS, GA
ClutchPoints

Tigers land former top-25 recruit Miami QB

The Missouri Tigers are getting the services of quarterback Jake Garcia, who is reportedly transferring to Missouri football after a stint with the Miami Hurricanes, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. “Former Miami Hurricanes quarterback Jake Garcia has committed to Missouri, sources told ESPN. Garcia is a former top-25 recruit...
COLUMBIA, MO
Yardbarker

SEC teams affected the most and least by NCAA transfer portal

The college football landscape is undergoing its most extensive change in history with the introduction of NIL, the transfer portal, and CFP expansion. There’s never been a more dynamic college football world than right now, and programs have handled it in varying fashions. The transfer portal has added a...
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

Four-star guard Juke Harris names his top six

After naming his top 12 schools at the end of October, top-50 junior Juke Harris announced that he is down to a list of six schools. Kansas, LSU, Miami, Tennessee, Wake Forest, and Virginia Tech all made the cut for the 6-foot-4 junior out of Salisbury (N.C.). "Every team made...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Mel Kiper Jr: 1 NFL Quarterback Prospect Is 'That Guy'

The 2023 NFL Draft is coming up quickly and some players are starting to garner some more buzz, including Kentucky quarterback Will Levis. Levis is seen by many pundits as the best quarterback outside of CJ Stroud and Bryce Young, but not according to ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. He sees Levis as "that ...
KENTUCKY STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sooners receive Rivals Futurecast for recent 2023 offer Taylor Heim

The Oklahoma Sooners aren’t done on the recruiting trail just yet. They made an offer yesterday to 2023 Athlete Taylor Heim out of Bethany, Oklahoma. Heim, who’s listed as a three-star prospect over at 247Sports, is projected as a linebacker, stands 6-foot-3, and weighs 190 pounds. He’s the No. 11 player in the state of Oklahoma and holds offers from 13 universities. The Sooners represent his first Power Five offer.
NORMAN, OK
FanSided

Alabama Crimson Tide News & Notes

Alabama Crimson Tide athletics is in a busy time of the year, with the second semester underway and multiple sports in-season. The men’s basketball team is entering the meat of its SEC schedule, currently sitting at 16-2 and 6-0 in the conference. It features star freshmen Brandon Miller and Noah Clowney, sharpshooting guard Mark Sears, and invaluable veterans like Jahvon Quinerly and Noah Gurley coming off the bench.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Mike Farrell Sports

Mike Farrell Sports

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
629
Post
325K+
Views
ABOUT

A one stop shop for everything from high school football recruiting to college football coverage, the transfer portal and the NFL Draft. All things football all the time.

 https://mikefarrellsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy