ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilo, HI

Comments / 0

Related
bigislandnow.com

Hawaii County Weather Forecast for January 20, 2023

Today: Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Haze. Highs around 81 near the shore to 66 to 72 at 4000 feet. South winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Tonight: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Haze. Lows 59 to 68 near the shore to around 55 at 4000 feet. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
bigislandnow.com

Big Island police seeking help finding 16-year-old girl

Hawai‘i Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 16-year-old Shaelynn Gomes, who was reported as a runaway. Gomes was last seen in the area of Ponahawai and Kapiolani streets in Hilo on Jan. 6, 2023, around 11:00 p.m. She was wearing purple sweat pants, a...
HILO, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy