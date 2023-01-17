Read full article on original website
UH regents approve tuition freeze
A new four-year tuition schedule was approved by the University of Hawaii Board of Regents on Thursday, Jan. 19.
Hawaii County Weather Forecast for January 20, 2023
Today: Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Haze. Highs around 81 near the shore to 66 to 72 at 4000 feet. South winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Tonight: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Haze. Lows 59 to 68 near the shore to around 55 at 4000 feet. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Big Island police need help locating male teen reported as runaway in East Hawaiʻi
Hawai‘i Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 17-year-old Jessiah Sablan-Cruz, who was reported as a runaway in Hilo. He was last seen in the area of the 1700 block of Kino‘ole Street in Hilo at about 10 a.m. on Jan. 15, 2023. He...
Big Island police seeking help finding 16-year-old girl
Hawai‘i Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 16-year-old Shaelynn Gomes, who was reported as a runaway. Gomes was last seen in the area of Ponahawai and Kapiolani streets in Hilo on Jan. 6, 2023, around 11:00 p.m. She was wearing purple sweat pants, a...
Suspect accused of killing grandparents makes initial court appearance in Hilo
The suspect accused of stabbing his grandparents to death in Hilo made his initial court appearance Wednesday and court documents are revealing more details about the incident.
