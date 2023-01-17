ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

shepherdexpress.com

HYFIN: Connecting Milwaukee’s Black Culture and Community

Since its launch at Radio Milwaukee, the team at HYFIN has worked hard to develop the station into the de facto platform for celebrating Milwaukee’s Black culture through its unique blend of music, business forums and other community-focused programs.Currently, the station targets Black women between the ages of 25 and 36; however, Program Director Tarik Moody believes that its programming educates and informs anyone who falls within the station’s broader demographic.“We want HYFIN to uplift Black women,” said Moody, “which is why our music programming has an aspirational goal of 60% female artists.” This mix intentionally differs from most commercial urban stations around the county, which primarily play male-dominated music.In addition, the station plays two local artists every hour for three reasons. First, to provide a platform for local musicians to be heard. Second, to create opportunities for local talent to connect with a broader audience. And third, to create opportunities to open for touring artists.
MILWAUKEE, WI
shepherdexpress.com

Edward Albee’s ‘Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?’

George and Martha are among theater’s—and literature’s—most infamous bickering, old married couple. Their peculiar acrimony drove the success of Edward Albee’s Tony Award-winner, Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? And yet, even while their relationship is peculiar, their bickering speaks to something universal. In any long relationship, dreams can sour like last week’s milk and the taste of bitterness can be palpable.
MILWAUKEE, WI
shepherdexpress.com

Milwaukee Novelist Imagines the Trail of Tears

The Trail of Tears wasn’t taught in U.S. schools—at least until recently. Neither has the role in that death march by that man on the $20 bill, President Andrew Jackson, been recognized widely enough. Inspired by his Jewish heritage with its memories of the Holocaust, Milwaukee author Kenneth M. Kapp reexamines the Trail of Tears in an imaginative—let’s call it magical realist—work of fiction.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Foo Fighters, Green Day to headline Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Harley-Davidson made a big announcement Wednesday morning, Jan. 18. The Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival will take over Milwaukee this summer for their 120th anniversary, with two major music headliners in Veterans Park. The four-day festival is scheduled for July 13-16 across multiple venues, including six dealerships and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
shepherdexpress.com

Racine's Famous Wells Brothers Pizza

Admittedly, I have not spent much time in Racine over the years. But I have heard about Wells Brothers Italian Restaurant from people who worked in the area and a couple Midwest food accounts on Instagram. Not to mention, it’s been listed on some “best pizza” lists and has been open since 1921, making it a notable southeastern Wisconsin establishment. So, I decided to take an afternoon to check out the pizza at 2148 Mead Street after popping into the nearby Racine Art Museum for an exhibit I’ve been meaning to see.
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

27th and Chambers shooting; 2 wounded

MILWAUKEE - Two people were shot Friday morning, Jan. 20 near 27th and Chambers in Milwaukee. It happened at approximately 2:13 a.m. The first victim, a 54-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained a non-fatal injury and was taken to the hospital for treatment. The second victim, a 36-year-old Milwaukee man, also sustained a non-fatal injury and was taken to the hospital for treatment. They were both taken into custody.
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Milwaukee's first alcohol-free cocktail bar encouraging healthy lifestyle

MILWAUKEE — Alcohol is the most commonly used addictive substance in Wisconsin, according to the Department of Health Services. That’s why one bar is offering an alternative. Whether you’re on a journey away from alcohol or you just want to try something new, Honeybee Sage Wellness and Apothecary...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

CD Warehouse in Kenosha closing at end of January

KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- It's the end of an era for some music lovers in Southeastern Wisconsin. One of the only stores where customers can still buy, sell and trade CDs in Kenosha is closing at the end of the month. Candy Eisenhauer, a long-time musician, is preparing to...
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

34th and National shooting; Milwaukee man wounded

MILWAUKEE - A 33-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 34th and National on Saturday morning, Jan. 21. Police said the shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal wounds. Milwaukee police are looking for the shooter. Anyone with any information...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police: Saturday shootings leave 1 dead, 6 wounded

MILWAUKEE - Seven people were shot in Milwaukee Saturday, Jan. 21. Police responded to five separate shootings. Two boys, ages 13 and 14, were among the victims. Three people were arrested. 34th and National. Around 3:30 a.m., a 33-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded. Police said he was taken...
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Milwaukee’s New Cat Shelter Has a Community Cat Room

Walking past the windows on Ogden Avenue, it’s hard to miss the curious faces and animated tails roaming around Milwaukee’s newest cat shelter. Inside, you’ll find a donation bin overflowing with cat supplies, and cat-obsessed volunteers giving their full attention to the feline residents. Cats arrived at...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee sunsets; time shifts drastically later over next month

MILWAUKEE - Wisconsinites are rapidly gaining sunlight as we head into the end of January. Before you know it, sunsets will occur after 5 p.m. After Sunday, Jan. 29, sunsets will push past the 5 p.m. mark. By mid-March, we will be pushing past 7 p.m. If this mild January...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shots fired on doorbell camera, mother, kids in home

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee doorbell camera captured shots fired on N. 17th Street on Monday, Jan. 16. The woman who lives in the home said she and her daughter and grandchildren were inside when it happened. "By the grace of God," she said, no one was hurt. She said it...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

MLK Drive and Vliet Street shooting; man wounded, no arrests

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Friday, Jan. 20 near MLK Drive and Vliet Street. It at approximately 3:30 a.m. The victim, a 36-year-old Milwaukee man arrived at the hospital for treatment of a non-fatal injury. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

32-year-old Milwaukee woman found safe

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department said Tiffany N. Rios was found safely located. Tiffany N. Rios, 32, was last seen wearing a red or gray hooded sweatshirt, black ripped jeans and white Nike Air Force Ones with a black Nike "swoosh." She was last seen at approximately 6:30...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Boys shot on Milwaukee's north side; 1 dead, 1 seriously injured

MILWAUKEE - Two boys, ages 13 and 14, were shot on Milwaukee's north side Saturday, Jan. 21. Police said the shooting happened near 52nd and Clarke around 6 p.m. Both boys were seriously injured and taken to a hospital. The 14-year-old victim died from his wounds. There was sadness and...
MILWAUKEE, WI

