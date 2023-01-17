Read full article on original website
shepherdexpress.com
HYFIN: Connecting Milwaukee’s Black Culture and Community
Since its launch at Radio Milwaukee, the team at HYFIN has worked hard to develop the station into the de facto platform for celebrating Milwaukee’s Black culture through its unique blend of music, business forums and other community-focused programs.Currently, the station targets Black women between the ages of 25 and 36; however, Program Director Tarik Moody believes that its programming educates and informs anyone who falls within the station’s broader demographic.“We want HYFIN to uplift Black women,” said Moody, “which is why our music programming has an aspirational goal of 60% female artists.” This mix intentionally differs from most commercial urban stations around the county, which primarily play male-dominated music.In addition, the station plays two local artists every hour for three reasons. First, to provide a platform for local musicians to be heard. Second, to create opportunities for local talent to connect with a broader audience. And third, to create opportunities to open for touring artists.
shepherdexpress.com
Edward Albee’s ‘Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?’
George and Martha are among theater’s—and literature’s—most infamous bickering, old married couple. Their peculiar acrimony drove the success of Edward Albee’s Tony Award-winner, Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? And yet, even while their relationship is peculiar, their bickering speaks to something universal. In any long relationship, dreams can sour like last week’s milk and the taste of bitterness can be palpable.
CBS 58
CBS 58 anchor Amanda Porterfield named '40 Under 40' recipient by Milwaukee Business Journal
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- CBS 58 anchor Amanda Porterfield has been named a 2023 "40 Under 40" recipient by the Milwaukee Business Journal. The list recognizes outstanding Milwaukee-area professionals under the age of 40 who have become leaders in their communities. Porterfield was nominated by community members, friends and colleagues...
shepherdexpress.com
Milwaukee Novelist Imagines the Trail of Tears
The Trail of Tears wasn’t taught in U.S. schools—at least until recently. Neither has the role in that death march by that man on the $20 bill, President Andrew Jackson, been recognized widely enough. Inspired by his Jewish heritage with its memories of the Holocaust, Milwaukee author Kenneth M. Kapp reexamines the Trail of Tears in an imaginative—let’s call it magical realist—work of fiction.
CBS 58
Foo Fighters, Green Day to headline Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Harley-Davidson made a big announcement Wednesday morning, Jan. 18. The Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival will take over Milwaukee this summer for their 120th anniversary, with two major music headliners in Veterans Park. The four-day festival is scheduled for July 13-16 across multiple venues, including six dealerships and...
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Annette Jackson is Running to Represent the 5th Aldermanic District of Milwaukee
Annette Jackson is running to bring her talents and experience to the District 5 Alderperson position. She is looking to occupy the seat vacated by Nikiya Dodd. Six candidates will be challenging her for the position. Born in Chicago, she has called Milwaukee her home for over 40 years. Ms....
milwaukeecourieronline.com
From Transient Youths to Homeless Adults: Why Some Vulnerable Residents Continue to Struggle
This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. He, like many other Milwaukee youths, spent his entire adolescence in and out of foster care and group homes before eventually facing homelessness as a...
shepherdexpress.com
Racine's Famous Wells Brothers Pizza
Admittedly, I have not spent much time in Racine over the years. But I have heard about Wells Brothers Italian Restaurant from people who worked in the area and a couple Midwest food accounts on Instagram. Not to mention, it’s been listed on some “best pizza” lists and has been open since 1921, making it a notable southeastern Wisconsin establishment. So, I decided to take an afternoon to check out the pizza at 2148 Mead Street after popping into the nearby Racine Art Museum for an exhibit I’ve been meaning to see.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
27th and Chambers shooting; 2 wounded
MILWAUKEE - Two people were shot Friday morning, Jan. 20 near 27th and Chambers in Milwaukee. It happened at approximately 2:13 a.m. The first victim, a 54-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained a non-fatal injury and was taken to the hospital for treatment. The second victim, a 36-year-old Milwaukee man, also sustained a non-fatal injury and was taken to the hospital for treatment. They were both taken into custody.
spectrumnews1.com
Milwaukee's first alcohol-free cocktail bar encouraging healthy lifestyle
MILWAUKEE — Alcohol is the most commonly used addictive substance in Wisconsin, according to the Department of Health Services. That’s why one bar is offering an alternative. Whether you’re on a journey away from alcohol or you just want to try something new, Honeybee Sage Wellness and Apothecary...
CBS 58
CD Warehouse in Kenosha closing at end of January
KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- It's the end of an era for some music lovers in Southeastern Wisconsin. One of the only stores where customers can still buy, sell and trade CDs in Kenosha is closing at the end of the month. Candy Eisenhauer, a long-time musician, is preparing to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
34th and National shooting; Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A 33-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 34th and National on Saturday morning, Jan. 21. Police said the shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal wounds. Milwaukee police are looking for the shooter. Anyone with any information...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police: Saturday shootings leave 1 dead, 6 wounded
MILWAUKEE - Seven people were shot in Milwaukee Saturday, Jan. 21. Police responded to five separate shootings. Two boys, ages 13 and 14, were among the victims. Three people were arrested. 34th and National. Around 3:30 a.m., a 33-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded. Police said he was taken...
milwaukeemag.com
Milwaukee’s New Cat Shelter Has a Community Cat Room
Walking past the windows on Ogden Avenue, it’s hard to miss the curious faces and animated tails roaming around Milwaukee’s newest cat shelter. Inside, you’ll find a donation bin overflowing with cat supplies, and cat-obsessed volunteers giving their full attention to the feline residents. Cats arrived at...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee sunsets; time shifts drastically later over next month
MILWAUKEE - Wisconsinites are rapidly gaining sunlight as we head into the end of January. Before you know it, sunsets will occur after 5 p.m. After Sunday, Jan. 29, sunsets will push past the 5 p.m. mark. By mid-March, we will be pushing past 7 p.m. If this mild January...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shots fired on doorbell camera, mother, kids in home
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee doorbell camera captured shots fired on N. 17th Street on Monday, Jan. 16. The woman who lives in the home said she and her daughter and grandchildren were inside when it happened. "By the grace of God," she said, no one was hurt. She said it...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
MLK Drive and Vliet Street shooting; man wounded, no arrests
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Friday, Jan. 20 near MLK Drive and Vliet Street. It at approximately 3:30 a.m. The victim, a 36-year-old Milwaukee man arrived at the hospital for treatment of a non-fatal injury. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.
WISN
32-year-old Milwaukee woman found safe
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department said Tiffany N. Rios was found safely located. Tiffany N. Rios, 32, was last seen wearing a red or gray hooded sweatshirt, black ripped jeans and white Nike Air Force Ones with a black Nike "swoosh." She was last seen at approximately 6:30...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Boys shot on Milwaukee's north side; 1 dead, 1 seriously injured
MILWAUKEE - Two boys, ages 13 and 14, were shot on Milwaukee's north side Saturday, Jan. 21. Police said the shooting happened near 52nd and Clarke around 6 p.m. Both boys were seriously injured and taken to a hospital. The 14-year-old victim died from his wounds. There was sadness and...
