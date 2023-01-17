Since its launch at Radio Milwaukee, the team at HYFIN has worked hard to develop the station into the de facto platform for celebrating Milwaukee’s Black culture through its unique blend of music, business forums and other community-focused programs.Currently, the station targets Black women between the ages of 25 and 36; however, Program Director Tarik Moody believes that its programming educates and informs anyone who falls within the station’s broader demographic.“We want HYFIN to uplift Black women,” said Moody, “which is why our music programming has an aspirational goal of 60% female artists.” This mix intentionally differs from most commercial urban stations around the county, which primarily play male-dominated music.In addition, the station plays two local artists every hour for three reasons. First, to provide a platform for local musicians to be heard. Second, to create opportunities for local talent to connect with a broader audience. And third, to create opportunities to open for touring artists.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO