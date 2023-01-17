ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

wfxrtv.com

Power line down in Roanoke, intersection closed

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — There is a power line down in Roanoke this morning on Cove Road near the Peters Creek intersection. According to Appalachian Power, there are about 3,200 customers without power, after a transformer exploded around 7:50 this morning. WFXR crews on site say Appalachian Power, as...
ROANOKE, VA
cardinalnews.org

Redevelopment plan aims to turn American Viscose property into Roanoke’s newest neighborhood

Want more news about Southwest and Southside? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. Roanoke’s sprawling century-old American Viscose Co. property, a storied but faded reminder of a long-ago industrial heyday, is the target of an ambitious new redevelopment plan that city officials believe could transform the former factory site into Roanoke’s newest destination neighborhood.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

More than 4,500 people still on Roanoke’s Section 8 Housing waitlist

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There are still more than 4,500 people on Roanoke’s Section 8 Housing waitlist. Nobody has moved off of the 2022 waitlist since it opened more than four months ago. Roanoke’s Redevelopment and Housing Authority is still helping families on the 2019 Section 8 waitlist. The...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Bedford deputies find methamphetamine at traffic stop

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - While at a traffic stop on January 10, Bedford County sheriff’s deputies discovered approximately one and a quarter pounds of methamphetamine, a firearm, and a stolen enclosed trailer at 11619 Lee Jackson Highway. Philip Edward Harless from Vinton was the vehicle’s driver, according to...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke teen starts business with goal of being millionaire

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - William Fleming High School senior Miles Wilson has started his own business, Game Time Clothing, to achieve his dream of becoming a millionaire one day. He started a job when he was 15 at Dunkin Donuts, and realized then the value of a dollar, and wanted to make sure he can one day set his own hours and be his own boss.
ROANOKE, VA
cardinalnews.org

Viscose and Valleydale were never going to be factories again

They say never read the comments. I made the mistake of reading the comments – specifically some of the comments about Tuesday night’s announcement that developer Ed Walker is buying the former American Viscose rayon factory in Roanoke with plans to rehab it into a mixed-use property of residential, commercial and manufacturing.
ROANOKE, VA
roanokeva.gov

Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center Commission Will Meet 1/25/23

The Hotel Roanoke Conference Center Commission will hold a meeting on Wednesday January 25, 2023, at 1:00 PM in the Regency Room of the Conference Center of Roanoke. Meeting agenda, written materials, and minutes can be requested from the Executive Director of the Commission Brian Mann, 540-853-8285, whose office is located within the Conference Center of Roanoke. Any member of the public may submit questions and commentary concerning this meeting to Mr. Mann at 106 Shenandoah Avenue, Roanoke, Virginia 24016 or by email at [email protected]
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Weather School, Stanleytown Elementary in Henry County

I had the honor and privilege to speak to the students at Stanleytown Elementary School in Henry County. We spoke about the water cycle, how weather forecasters get the information for the forecasts and many more topics. Ms. Power and her second graders contacted me and the 4th and 5th...
WDBJ7.com

Crab Creek beautification project benefitting businesses and homeowners

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Property owners and businesses in the New River Valley can benefit from a new grant from the Department of Environmental Quality. People who purchase items that can benefit the water quality of the Crab Creek Watershed are eligible for reimbursement. The watershed occupies 12,400 acres of...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Natural Bridge man killed in Botetourt County crash

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Natural Bridge Station man has been identified as the victim of a crash Sunday in Botetourt County. Mark Lee Braford, 63, was wearing his safety helmet and died at the scene of the crash January 15 on Frontage Road, nine tenths of a mile north of Arcadia Road.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Police: Four shot in two separate locations in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) – Police in Lynchburg are investigating after they say four people were shot in two separate locations, late Wednesday night. Police officials on scene at one of the locations, near Joe Beans on Old Forest Road, tell WFXR News that two people were shot there, and two others at a second location. We were also told at least two of the victims were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. There’s no word on the other victims.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Three Roanoke County schools closed Tuesday due to power outage

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Three Roanoke County schools are closing Tuesday due to a power outage, according to a spokesperson for Roanoke County Public Schools. Glenn Cove Elementary School, Northside Middle School, and Northside High School are closed Tuesday. To check for outages in your area, click here.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
Kristen Walters

Popular sandwich shop opens new location in Virginia

A popular and fast-growing sandwich shop recently opened another new location in Virginia. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 14, 2023, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop held the grand opening event for its newest Virginia restaurant location in Roanoke, according to an event post on the business's Facebook page.
ROANOKE, VA
wfirnews.com

Fatal accident around 6am in Roanoke

An early morning crash on Brandon Avenue SW in Roanoke claimed the life of an adult male driving one of the two vehicles involved in the accident. Roanoke police say it happened when that driver lost control of his vehicle; speed is believed to be a factor. The other driver – also an adult male – was transported to the hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.
ROANOKE, VA
WHSV

Volunteers invited to remove Mill Mountain invasive species

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Mill Mountain Greenway Invasive Species Removal Volunteer Work Day is set for January 25. The goal will be the removal of invasive plants, with the focus on honeysuckle, privet, kudzu and more from the Mill Mountain Greenway near the Discovery Center. Renee Powers, Trails and...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Roanoke kitchen fire leaves $10k in damages, resident displaced

A Roanoke resident and their pet are displaced after a kitchen fire on Monday, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS. Crews said they responded to the 200 block of Mountain Ave SW for the report of a kitchen fire around 4 p.m. Monday. We’re told that when they got to the scene,...
ROANOKE, VA
cbs19news

Man wanted on charges in Danville arrested in Augusta County

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Danville has been arrested in Augusta County on malicious wounding and firearms charges. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office says it was contacted by the Danville Police Department on Thursday regarding a malicious wounding case in the Danville area. During the...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
Franklin News Post

Ford says it had not made Virginia site selection decision on battery plant

A Ford Motor Co. spokeswoman said Thursday that the auto manufacturer had not selected a site for its planned electric vehicle battery plant in partnership with a Chinese company, just hours after the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported that two sources said the company had notified state officials that it had picked Virginia for the multibillion-dollar project.
VIRGINIA STATE
wfxrtv.com

Motorcyclist dies after crash in Botetourt Co.

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A 63-year-old man passed away after a crash on Frontage Road Sunday evening, according to officials. Virginia State Police say the crash happened just before 6 p.m. on Jan. 15. According to reports, a 2018 Toyota RAV4 was traveling north on Frontage Road when...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA

