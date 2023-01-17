Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Is Roanoke City Council out of touch with low income citizens?Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Popular sandwich shop opens new location in VirginiaKristen WaltersRoanoke, VA
Move over Puppy Bowl and make room for Roanoke's Dog BowlCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
The most poisonous animal on the planet is now featured at Mill Mountain Zoo.Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
50 years of KISS: Ace Frehley performs at the Harvester in Rocky MountCheryl E PrestonRocky Mount, VA
Related
wfxrtv.com
Power line down in Roanoke, intersection closed
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — There is a power line down in Roanoke this morning on Cove Road near the Peters Creek intersection. According to Appalachian Power, there are about 3,200 customers without power, after a transformer exploded around 7:50 this morning. WFXR crews on site say Appalachian Power, as...
Tractor trailer stuck resulting in Summers County road closure
TALCOTT, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A tractor trailer has become stuck in the road in the Summers County area, resulting in the closure of said road on one side for an indeterminate period. Mike Gore of the Summers County Commission announced the development early Thursday morning, informing the public that...
cardinalnews.org
Redevelopment plan aims to turn American Viscose property into Roanoke’s newest neighborhood
Want more news about Southwest and Southside? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. Roanoke’s sprawling century-old American Viscose Co. property, a storied but faded reminder of a long-ago industrial heyday, is the target of an ambitious new redevelopment plan that city officials believe could transform the former factory site into Roanoke’s newest destination neighborhood.
WDBJ7.com
More than 4,500 people still on Roanoke’s Section 8 Housing waitlist
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There are still more than 4,500 people on Roanoke’s Section 8 Housing waitlist. Nobody has moved off of the 2022 waitlist since it opened more than four months ago. Roanoke’s Redevelopment and Housing Authority is still helping families on the 2019 Section 8 waitlist. The...
WDBJ7.com
Bedford deputies find methamphetamine at traffic stop
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - While at a traffic stop on January 10, Bedford County sheriff’s deputies discovered approximately one and a quarter pounds of methamphetamine, a firearm, and a stolen enclosed trailer at 11619 Lee Jackson Highway. Philip Edward Harless from Vinton was the vehicle’s driver, according to...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke teen starts business with goal of being millionaire
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - William Fleming High School senior Miles Wilson has started his own business, Game Time Clothing, to achieve his dream of becoming a millionaire one day. He started a job when he was 15 at Dunkin Donuts, and realized then the value of a dollar, and wanted to make sure he can one day set his own hours and be his own boss.
cardinalnews.org
Viscose and Valleydale were never going to be factories again
They say never read the comments. I made the mistake of reading the comments – specifically some of the comments about Tuesday night’s announcement that developer Ed Walker is buying the former American Viscose rayon factory in Roanoke with plans to rehab it into a mixed-use property of residential, commercial and manufacturing.
roanokeva.gov
Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center Commission Will Meet 1/25/23
The Hotel Roanoke Conference Center Commission will hold a meeting on Wednesday January 25, 2023, at 1:00 PM in the Regency Room of the Conference Center of Roanoke. Meeting agenda, written materials, and minutes can be requested from the Executive Director of the Commission Brian Mann, 540-853-8285, whose office is located within the Conference Center of Roanoke. Any member of the public may submit questions and commentary concerning this meeting to Mr. Mann at 106 Shenandoah Avenue, Roanoke, Virginia 24016 or by email at [email protected]
wfxrtv.com
Weather School, Stanleytown Elementary in Henry County
I had the honor and privilege to speak to the students at Stanleytown Elementary School in Henry County. We spoke about the water cycle, how weather forecasters get the information for the forecasts and many more topics. Ms. Power and her second graders contacted me and the 4th and 5th...
WDBJ7.com
Crab Creek beautification project benefitting businesses and homeowners
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Property owners and businesses in the New River Valley can benefit from a new grant from the Department of Environmental Quality. People who purchase items that can benefit the water quality of the Crab Creek Watershed are eligible for reimbursement. The watershed occupies 12,400 acres of...
WDBJ7.com
Natural Bridge man killed in Botetourt County crash
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Natural Bridge Station man has been identified as the victim of a crash Sunday in Botetourt County. Mark Lee Braford, 63, was wearing his safety helmet and died at the scene of the crash January 15 on Frontage Road, nine tenths of a mile north of Arcadia Road.
wfxrtv.com
Police: Four shot in two separate locations in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) – Police in Lynchburg are investigating after they say four people were shot in two separate locations, late Wednesday night. Police officials on scene at one of the locations, near Joe Beans on Old Forest Road, tell WFXR News that two people were shot there, and two others at a second location. We were also told at least two of the victims were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. There’s no word on the other victims.
WDBJ7.com
Three Roanoke County schools closed Tuesday due to power outage
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Three Roanoke County schools are closing Tuesday due to a power outage, according to a spokesperson for Roanoke County Public Schools. Glenn Cove Elementary School, Northside Middle School, and Northside High School are closed Tuesday. To check for outages in your area, click here.
Popular sandwich shop opens new location in Virginia
A popular and fast-growing sandwich shop recently opened another new location in Virginia. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 14, 2023, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop held the grand opening event for its newest Virginia restaurant location in Roanoke, according to an event post on the business's Facebook page.
wfirnews.com
Fatal accident around 6am in Roanoke
An early morning crash on Brandon Avenue SW in Roanoke claimed the life of an adult male driving one of the two vehicles involved in the accident. Roanoke police say it happened when that driver lost control of his vehicle; speed is believed to be a factor. The other driver – also an adult male – was transported to the hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.
WHSV
Volunteers invited to remove Mill Mountain invasive species
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Mill Mountain Greenway Invasive Species Removal Volunteer Work Day is set for January 25. The goal will be the removal of invasive plants, with the focus on honeysuckle, privet, kudzu and more from the Mill Mountain Greenway near the Discovery Center. Renee Powers, Trails and...
WSLS
Roanoke kitchen fire leaves $10k in damages, resident displaced
A Roanoke resident and their pet are displaced after a kitchen fire on Monday, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS. Crews said they responded to the 200 block of Mountain Ave SW for the report of a kitchen fire around 4 p.m. Monday. We’re told that when they got to the scene,...
cbs19news
Man wanted on charges in Danville arrested in Augusta County
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Danville has been arrested in Augusta County on malicious wounding and firearms charges. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office says it was contacted by the Danville Police Department on Thursday regarding a malicious wounding case in the Danville area. During the...
Franklin News Post
Ford says it had not made Virginia site selection decision on battery plant
A Ford Motor Co. spokeswoman said Thursday that the auto manufacturer had not selected a site for its planned electric vehicle battery plant in partnership with a Chinese company, just hours after the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported that two sources said the company had notified state officials that it had picked Virginia for the multibillion-dollar project.
wfxrtv.com
Motorcyclist dies after crash in Botetourt Co.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A 63-year-old man passed away after a crash on Frontage Road Sunday evening, according to officials. Virginia State Police say the crash happened just before 6 p.m. on Jan. 15. According to reports, a 2018 Toyota RAV4 was traveling north on Frontage Road when...
Comments / 0