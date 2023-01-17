ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado interstate closed due to multi-vehicle accident, HAZMAT team on-site

By Tamera Twitty
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QDy7K_0kHaplB600

Update: As of 1:30 PM, the closure is still in place. CDOT estimates that the road will remain closed at least until evening. Westbound motorists are being routed onto the northern alternate route which will add at around 2.5 hours of travel time. CDOT also reported that the tanker spilled an estimated 3,000 gallons of gasoline after the crash.

Westbound Interstate 70 is closed at Dotsero (mile post 133), following a multi-vehicle crash involving four commercial vehicles on Tuesday morning, according to officials from Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

A hazmat team has also been deployed to the scene because a tanker is leaking fuel as a result of the crash, CSP reported.

An extended closure is expected, though officials did not offer an estimation of how long that might be. Drivers should seek alternative routes to travel westbound.

No further information had been made available at this time.

Comments / 4

Related
CBS Denver

Most eastern Colorado highways reopen after weather-related closures

Eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 from Limon to the Kansas border have reopened after several traffic concerns Saturday, including a jackknifed semi-truck.It was the latest in a days-long series of crashes along I-70 due to the recent winter storm."Please slow down, give yourself plenty of room between you and the car in front of you," Colorado State Patrol warned on Twitter.
LIMON, CO
ouraynews.com

Fatal accident victim identified

The man who was killed in an accident on U.S. Highway 550 just south of Colona on Wednesday night has been identified as 27-year-old Ivan Alejandro Luera-Gurerro. Luera-Gurerro was pronounced dead at Montrose Regional Health, after being transported there from the scene of the crash, according to Ouray County Coroner Glenn Boyd.
MONTROSE, CO
KXRM

I-25 south of Pueblo to New Mexico border reopened

UPDATE: SATURDAY 1/21/2023 12:02 p.m. (PUEBLO, Colo.) — I-25 south of Pueblo to the New Mexico border has been reopened, according to COtrip. UPDATE: FRIDAY 1/20/2023 7:47 p.m. I-25 southbound is now closed from just south of Pueblo to the New Mexico border because of deteriorating and dangerous weather conditions. According to COtrip, I-25 is […]
PUEBLO, CO
ouraynews.com

Accident closes Highway 550 near Colona

Update: As of 10:10 p.m., the highway is now open, the Ouray County Sheriff's Office said. Original story: Highway 550 is currently closed due to a fatal, multi-vehicle accident about two miles south of Colona. Northbound traffic is being diverted to County Road 1 at County Road 24, according to...
OURAY COUNTY, CO
KXRM

ROAD CLOSURES: Unsafe travel conditions in Southern Colorado

UPDATE: SUNDAY 1/22/2023 12:58 p.m. (SOUTHERN COLORADO) — All roads have reopened across Southern Colorado. UPDATE: SUNDAY 1/22/2023 9:40 a.m. All roads have been reopened except for US 385 northbound as of Sunday morning, Jan. 22, according to COtrip. US 385 northbound is closed between Leo Street (near Sheridan Lake) and I-70 (Burlington) from Mile […]
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado State Patrol vehicle struck on C470

Two Colorado state troopers were outside their cruiser on Wednesday morning when it was struck. It happened in snowy conditions at C470 and Highway 85 in the southwestern part of the Denver metro area. The crash was one of multiple crashes at the bottom of the hill. No one was injured, according to the Colorado State Patrol. But the trooper's cruiser was wrecked, according to a Facebook post. 
DENVER, CO
arkvalleyvoice.com

Troopers Warn of Dangerous Conditions for Drivers as Snowstorm Moves Across the State

Beginning today in the high country and tonight for the Front Range and eastern plains and continuing throughout tomorrow, Colorado is in for additional snowstorms this week, with the first wave expected to be the largest. The Colorado State Patrol is asking travelers across most of the state to stay home Wednesday, if possible, during this next round of inclement weather.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Up to 12 inches of snow could hit Denver in second weekend storm, says NWS

Following a wave of wintery weather set to hit the southeastern part of Colorado, more snow will likely be on the way. According to the National Weather Service, big snow totals may hit the Front Range and Eastern Plains between Sunday night and Tuesday morning. An initial snow forecast is showing the possibility of eight to 12 inches in the Denver area, with four to six inches landing in Colorado Springs and six to eight inches in the area of Walsenburg.
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

13-year-old Coloradan arrested after 100 MPH highway chase

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska state troopers arrested a 13-year-old driver from Colorado after a chase that topped 100 mph along an interstate highway earlier this week. A state trooper spotted an SUV driving about 35 mph on Interstate 80 near the city of Kearney on Monday night, but the driver sped up and fled east when the trooper tried to pull her over.
KEARNEY, NE
OutThere Colorado

400 percent increase in parking fee at popular Colorado destination

Visiting a Front Ranger favorite found northwest of Idaho Springs that provides access to the James Peak Wilderness area has reportedly gotten more expensive. Operated by a private owner, visitors to the St. Mary's Glacier Trailhead are reporting that the parking fee has increased from $5 to $20 per vehicle, with recent visitors noting that a parking attendant was on-site to collect the $20 in cash only. Prior reports noted that pay stations were used for permitting – whether or not this is still an option during some hours is unknown.
IDAHO SPRINGS, CO
ABC 4

Woman lucky to be alive after tire crashes through windshield

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah woman is lucky to be alive after a tire came barreling through her windshield while on I-15 on Wednesday morning. According to Utah Highway Patrol, the close call happened near 2600 South. Another driver heading northbound was reportedly driving too fast...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
28K+
Followers
5K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy