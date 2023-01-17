The Shepherd Setlist is a collaboration between the Shepherd Express and Milwaukee music website, Breaking And Entering. R&B star Clayton kicked off his 2023 with a new EP. It’s four songs that find the artist touching on different facets of love and giving someone his all. Clayton knows how get you moving, but can also enchant the room, pouring out his heart on “Reason” but then enlisting hip hop artist Duwayne on “My Bad” for example. It’s a succinct showcase of versatility from Clayton, so don’t sleep on For Consumption. (Ben Slowey)

