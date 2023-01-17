Read full article on original website
shepherdexpress.com
Milwaukee Novelist Imagines the Trail of Tears
The Trail of Tears wasn’t taught in U.S. schools—at least until recently. Neither has the role in that death march by that man on the $20 bill, President Andrew Jackson, been recognized widely enough. Inspired by his Jewish heritage with its memories of the Holocaust, Milwaukee author Kenneth M. Kapp reexamines the Trail of Tears in an imaginative—let’s call it magical realist—work of fiction.
Harley-Davidson Announces 120th Anniversary Festival
There will be a rumble in Downtown Milwaukee this summer, and it will be louder than the thousands of Harley-Davidson motorcyclists coming to town for the company’s 120th anniversary celebration. On Wednesday, the Milwaukee institution announced plans for their milestone anniversary festival, headlined by some of the biggest names...
Shepherd Setlist: January 18, 2023
The Shepherd Setlist is a collaboration between the Shepherd Express and Milwaukee music website, Breaking And Entering. R&B star Clayton kicked off his 2023 with a new EP. It’s four songs that find the artist touching on different facets of love and giving someone his all. Clayton knows how get you moving, but can also enchant the room, pouring out his heart on “Reason” but then enlisting hip hop artist Duwayne on “My Bad” for example. It’s a succinct showcase of versatility from Clayton, so don’t sleep on For Consumption. (Ben Slowey)
Carmela Full of Wishes Features Love, Imagination, and Family
If you’re looking for a show about how to appreciate family, community, and the little things in life, you will find Carmela Full of Wishes full of love and light. In First Stage’s latest production, Carmela, a young girl with a big imagination, works to make all her birthday wishes come true. Fierce, brave, and kind, Carmela is sure to inspire audiences with her wonder and excitement for the world around her.
Racine's Famous Wells Brothers Pizza
Admittedly, I have not spent much time in Racine over the years. But I have heard about Wells Brothers Italian Restaurant from people who worked in the area and a couple Midwest food accounts on Instagram. Not to mention, it’s been listed on some “best pizza” lists and has been open since 1921, making it a notable southeastern Wisconsin establishment. So, I decided to take an afternoon to check out the pizza at 2148 Mead Street after popping into the nearby Racine Art Museum for an exhibit I’ve been meaning to see.
Rediscovering Wisconsin Artist Ruth Grotenrath at Warehouse Art Museum
Although Ruth Grotenrath and Schomer Lichtner were happily married, they kept their artmaking separate. According to Warehouse Art Museum codirector John Shannon, the two Wisconsin artists maintained separate studios and promised to enter each other’s workplaces “by invitation only.”. Grotenrath and Lichtner exhibited together during their long marriage,...
Switched on Ra by Bitchin’ Bajas
Bastille Days Milwaukee, 1988—Sun Ra sits at a picnic table in Cathedral Square Park, hardly distinguishable from folks in the park on most days. Yet here he waits, regal, in a bright-colored robe. Local musicians Liquid Pink and Brian Ritchie are honored to be opening for Ra and his Arkestra, the forward-thinking musical aggregation whose mission statement has aimed for the outer regions of the universe since the late ‘50s.
Lightfield, New Public Art Installation, Brightens Winter Months in Cathedral Square Park
Making its Milwaukee debut this week is a public art installation called Lightfield, a lit-up, interactive art exhibit that’s free for the public in Cathedral Square Park. Lightfield was created by the artist duo HYBYCZO and features many opportunities to engage with the 3-D display. The perfect opportunity for outside fun in the winter months, Lightfield will be up from January 19 to May 5.
Outwoken Tea Kicks Off Tea Tasting Series at Wehr Nature Center
Aureal Ojeda, founder of Milwaukee-based Outwoken Tea, is launching an educational tea tasting series paired with chocolate. With a goal of getting people out of their homes and out socializing during winter, Ojeda created the events to educate people about tea facts and history. Guests will be guided through proper brewing techniques using a Chinese Kung Fu ceramic tea set. This type of ceremonial tea set, also called a gongfu, is a cultured utensil used for ritual preparation and presentation of tea.
Edward Albee’s ‘Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?’
George and Martha are among theater’s—and literature’s—most infamous bickering, old married couple. Their peculiar acrimony drove the success of Edward Albee’s Tony Award-winner, Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? And yet, even while their relationship is peculiar, their bickering speaks to something universal. In any long relationship, dreams can sour like last week’s milk and the taste of bitterness can be palpable.
Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 574 New Cases, No Deaths
On Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 574 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 539 new cases per day in the last week. On this day last year, there were 11,727 new cases, and a 7-day average of 17,496 cases per day. In 2021, 2,023 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 1,686 cases per day.
