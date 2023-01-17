Read full article on original website
Upworthy
Meet Joe Ligon, the oldest juvenile 'lifer.' He was released after 68 years in prison.
Editor's note: This article was originally published on February 17, 2021. It has since been updated. There is no doubt that the prison system in the United States is archaic and unjust. For evidence of that, we must look no further than America's juvenile "lifers," that is, children under the age of 18 who are sentenced to life in prison without parole. Oftentimes, these individuals do not see the world outside until they are senior citizens. Joe Ligon was a juvenile lifer. He was sentenced to prison when he was 15 years old and last saw daylight when Dwight Eisenhower had wrapped up his first month as President. Ligon was finally released from Pennsylvania’s State Correctional Institution Phoenix in 2021 after a tough trial fought by Bradley Bridge, Ligon’s attorney since 2006. The longest-serving juvenile lifer in the country, he was 83 years old at the time of his release, ABC News reports.
How China planted an FBI mole who was discovered only after gutting the CIA's vast spy network
In the past decade, over a dozen Chinese agents recruited by the CIA have been killed or imprisoned. A spying suspect in the FBI may be to blame.
Jailed 'El Chapo' drug kingpin sends 'SOS' to Mexico president
Notorious drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman has appealed to Mexico's president for help due to alleged "psychological torment" he is suffering in a US prison, his lawyer said Tuesday. "He is suffering psychological torment," he said, adding that the lack of sunshine was also bad for the convicted drug trafficker's physical health.
Doctor tells skeptical CNN hosts that COVID deaths are being 'overcounted': People need 'accurate reporting'
CNN medical analyst Leana Wen explained her piece outlining how in her view the medical community has overcounting the hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.
Murders are becoming even more concentrated in a handful of urban counties, report shows
A new report from the Crime Prevention Research Center shows murders were concentrated in a handful of counties in 2020, when the U.S. murder rate spiked by nearly 30%.
States That Don’t Report Crime to the FBI
Murders surged by 30% in the United States in 2020, the largest single-year increase on record – and possibly the largest in U.S. history. The 2020 homicide figures were released in an annual FBI report, which compiles state and local crime data from across the country and helps to identify trends and inform policy decisions. […]
The 20 Worst Cities for Black Americans
Today is Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the United States, a holiday meant to honor the life of one of, if not the most important figures in the fight for racial equality in this country. Systemic racism and historical inequality have ingrained racial disparities into daily life in America. Black Americans are much more […]
At least 50 children found cleaning Midwest slaughterhouses
A recent Department of Labor investigation found at least 50 children working overnight shifts cleaning slaughterhouses across the Midwest. NBC’s Julia Ainsley has more on how the federal government is now looking into whether any of the children were victims of human trafficking. Jan. 20, 2023.
The U.S. gained population in 2022: But see how many people NJ lost
We all know that life in New Jersey has become more difficult over the years, especially with the liberal policies of the current governor. The state is small-business averse and loves to tax and spend. We’ve lost residents for many reasons— because of high taxes, which can make it difficult...
The 15 cheapest US cities in the US
Inflation has made everything more expensive, from housing to groceries. But southern and midwestern cities remain the most affordable in the country.
NPR
Jan. 6 report isn't dominating the sales charts like prior government reports
The Jan. 6 report was set to be a major boon for publishers. A week out, sales have been relatively slow compared to other blockbuster government reports. (Story first aired on ATC on Jan. 16, 2023.) A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:. Since the release of the January 6 committee report, several...
NPR
Why the high forgiveness rate of PPP loans is troubling to many people
The majority of Paycheck Protection Program loans given to small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic have been forgiven, but new data show the program was rampant with fraud. A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:. Interesting new data is out on the Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP for short. It gave potentially forgivable...
NPR
Behind your speedy Amazon delivery are serious hazards for workers, government finds
Federal safety inspectors have concluded that the twisting, bending and long reaches that Amazon warehouse workers perform as much as nine times per minute put them at high risk for lower back injuries and other musculoskeletal disorders and constitute an unacceptable hazard. As part of a larger investigation into hazardous...
NPR
A new private sponsorship program lets everyday Americans help refugees settle in
The U.N. called it a sobering milestone last year. For the first time on record, the number of people forcibly displaced from their homes around the world reached 100 million. Now the State Department is trying to make it easier for everyday Americans to help some of those refugees resettle in the U.S. Today it announced a new private sponsorship program, as NPR's Joel Rose reports.
NPR
Authors explain how and why to apologize the right way
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with co-authors Marjorie Ingall and Susan McCarthy about their new book Sorry, Sorry, Sorry: The Case for Good Apologies.
NPR
Mishandling of classified documents happens more than you might think
The U.S. government generates millions of classified documents each year. And we've been learning just how difficult it can be to keep track of all that sensitive material, even at the White House. MARTÍNEZ: To find out how the wider government handles these records, we've called on NPR national security...
NPR
Biden's chief scientist for COVID response is stepping away
Operation Warp Speed is coming to a stop. That program oversaw the creation and distribution of hundreds of millions of doses of the coronavirus vaccine. It started under the Trump administration. And for the last two years, Dr. David Kessler has led the effort, though without the space age name. He is now leaving the Biden administration, which signals that the federal vaccination program is also winding down. Dr. Kessler, good to have you back on ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.
NPR
Revisiting the idea of whether AI might help those dealing with isolation, depression
So many people need advice on their mental health in this country that there are not enough professionals to meet their needs. So what if a computer could help? Some people seek answers from an app on their phones. Artificial intelligence might address isolation or depression, although it also raises new ethical questions. NPR's Yuki Noguchi reports.
NPR
There is 1 parking space for every 11 semi trucks on the road. Why that's a problem
Semitruck drivers spend hours searching for parking spots, which cuts their earnings and slows down the supply chain. Truckers are counting on a bipartisan push in Congress to help. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. Surely somebody in this country is hearing this next story while circling for a parking spot. So they...
msn.com
The 15 Fastest-Growing Metro Areas in the U.S.
Slide 1 of 17: Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on Inspection Support Network. Within the U.S., where people are living continues to shift over time. Historically, the majority of the U.S. population was located in the Northeast and Midwest, but for the last 100 years, the share of Americans living in the South and especially the West has grown steadily. The West’s share of the nation’s population first hit 10% in 1930 but now sits at 23.7%. Much of the South’s growth has taken place in the last half-century: from 1910 to 1970, the South’s share of the population hovered between 30% and 32%, but since then, the share of the population has grown to 38.1%. With these trends, it is unsurprising to see that the West and South contain many of the states with the fastest rates of recent growth in the U.S. In the last five years, parts of the Mountain West region have seen explosive population growth. The South is also home to a number of fast-growing states, led by Texas (5.8%) and Florida (5.7%). At the local level, these regions are likewise well-represented among the list of fastest-growing cities. Data on population for 2016 and 2021 as well as migration patterns across metropolitan areas are from the U.S. Census Bureau. To identify which locations are the fastest-growing, researchers at Inspection Support Network calculated the percentage change in total population between 2016 and 2021. Researchers also calculated the most common origin for recent movers. All metropolitan areas from the U.S. Census with at least 100,000 people in 2021 were included in the analysis. Here are the fastest-growing large metropolitan areas in the U.S. It’s not the usual blah, blah, blah. Click here to sign up for our free newsletter. Sponsored: Add $1.7 million to your retirement A recent Vanguard study revealed a self-managed $500,000 investment grows into an average $1.7 million in 25 years. But under the care of a pro, the average is $3.4 million. That’s an extra $1.7 million! Maybe that’s why the wealthy use investment pros and why you should too. How? With SmartAsset’s free financial adviser matching tool. In five minutes you’ll have up to three qualified local pros, each legally required to act in your best interests. Most offer free first consultations. What have you got to lose? Click here to check it out right now.
