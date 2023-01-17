ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NPR

Economic leaders and heads of state gather in Davos to discuss global challenges

At the World Economic Forum in Switzerland, economic leaders have a grim view of the global economy. NPR's A Martinez talks to Ken Rogoff, a professor of international economics at Harvard. A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:. Many of the world's economic and political leaders are gathering at the World Economic Forum...
NPR

The NPR Politics Podcast

KATIE: Hi. This is Katie (ph). I'm driving with my family up I-39 North because we're moving from Louisiana back to our home state of Wisconsin. This podcast was recorded at... TAMARA KEITH, HOST:. 12:42 p.m. on Thursday, January 19. KATIE: Things may have changed by the time you hear...
WISCONSIN STATE
NPR

Would a trillion dollar coin buy time to resolve the debt ceiling debate?

There's growing concern that Congress might not be able to reach a deal to lift the debt ceiling. But there's a creative, yet unlikely work-around: the trillion dollar coin. All right. There is one wild idea for dealing with the nation's debt ceiling crisis, if it becomes a crisis. It's known as the trillion dollar coin. NPR political correspondent Danielle Kurtzleben says this notion is not new.
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Plans To 'Take As Many People As Possible With Him' Before His Death, Insider Reveals

A Kremlin insider made a haunting claim that Russian President Vladimir Putin was prepared to "take down as many people as possible with him" as his health rapidly deteriorates, RadarOnline.com has learned. The remark, which read more like an ominous global warning, suggested that Putin, 70, was prepared to take drastic measures in the ongoing Russia/Ukraine conflict, even resorting to using nuclear weapons — as the Kremlin leader's rumored failing health has left him with a demented and grim outlook on the remaining time he has left on Earth. The startling possibility was brought forward by a source close to...
The Independent

Self-exiled Snowden shoots down Marjorie Taylor Greene as she tries to agree with him on media ‘lies’

Edward Snowden brutally shot down Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene as she tried to agree with him on media “lies” on Twitter.Mr Snowden tweeted on Tuesday: “I used to believe that while the media does make mistakes from time to time, ‘most’ things you read in the news could be relied on”. He continued: “Nothing robs you of that innocence like becoming yourself the subject of news. When they write on what you know, errors – and lies – are clear.”This was in reference to a news item that had, according to Mr Snowden, “falsely claimed that I lived in a...
ARIZONA STATE
New York Post

If shameless McCarthy doesn’t force Pinocchio Santos to quit, he’s complicit in a massive fraud on the American people

“The only thing worse than a liar,” said Tennessee Williams, is a liar that’s also a hypocrite!” The great playwright could have been talking about George Santos, who is rapidly cementing the few remaining slimy disingenuous globules of his reputation as the worst liar in American political history. Given how high the bar is, it is quite an achievement. Santos is also a gorgonzola-strength stinking hypocrite of spectacularly pungent proportions. Before he was exposed as a man so fork-tongued he makes even Prince Harry look a bastion of public figure credibility, Santos specialized in calling out others for lying. “BIDEN IS A PATHOLOGICAL LIAR!” he tweeted...
NPR

Can you get COVID and the flu at the same time?

You could think of this as the winter of respiratory viruses. Yep. You name it, someone's caught it. RSV, flu, COVID - they're all spreading fast a season, and some people come down with all three at the same time. So what does that look like, and who's most at risk? A new study from the CDC is out today.
NPR

Jan. 6 report isn't dominating the sales charts like prior government reports

The Jan. 6 report was set to be a major boon for publishers. A week out, sales have been relatively slow compared to other blockbuster government reports. (Story first aired on ATC on Jan. 16, 2023.) A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:. Since the release of the January 6 committee report, several...
NPR

Remembering those who died during China's latest COVID surge

China has reported almost 60,000 deaths from COVID since early December, but those who lost loved ones during this time period say that's not the full story and that their family's pandemic-related tragedies have gone unacknowledged. So NPR's Emily Feng asked friends and family to submit remembrances of those who died over the last month. Here are the lives they lived.

