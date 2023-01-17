Read full article on original website
Related
Russia plans to send its strongest tanks to drive around Ukraine but is too scared to put them in combat, UK intel says
Russia is "unlikely to trust" the T-14 Armata tank in actual battles given problems in its development, the British defense ministry said.
NPR
Economic leaders and heads of state gather in Davos to discuss global challenges
At the World Economic Forum in Switzerland, economic leaders have a grim view of the global economy. NPR's A Martinez talks to Ken Rogoff, a professor of international economics at Harvard. A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:. Many of the world's economic and political leaders are gathering at the World Economic Forum...
NPR
The NPR Politics Podcast
KATIE: Hi. This is Katie (ph). I'm driving with my family up I-39 North because we're moving from Louisiana back to our home state of Wisconsin. This podcast was recorded at... TAMARA KEITH, HOST:. 12:42 p.m. on Thursday, January 19. KATIE: Things may have changed by the time you hear...
NPR
Would a trillion dollar coin buy time to resolve the debt ceiling debate?
There's growing concern that Congress might not be able to reach a deal to lift the debt ceiling. But there's a creative, yet unlikely work-around: the trillion dollar coin. All right. There is one wild idea for dealing with the nation's debt ceiling crisis, if it becomes a crisis. It's known as the trillion dollar coin. NPR political correspondent Danielle Kurtzleben says this notion is not new.
Vladimir Putin Plans To 'Take As Many People As Possible With Him' Before His Death, Insider Reveals
A Kremlin insider made a haunting claim that Russian President Vladimir Putin was prepared to "take down as many people as possible with him" as his health rapidly deteriorates, RadarOnline.com has learned. The remark, which read more like an ominous global warning, suggested that Putin, 70, was prepared to take drastic measures in the ongoing Russia/Ukraine conflict, even resorting to using nuclear weapons — as the Kremlin leader's rumored failing health has left him with a demented and grim outlook on the remaining time he has left on Earth. The startling possibility was brought forward by a source close to...
Two words no president wants to hear
There's something ringing in Joe Biden's ears that no president ever, ever wants to hear: special counsel.
CBS News poll shows that 70% of Americans are currently "generally pessimistic" about U.S. politics
A new CBS News poll takes a look at Americans' outlook on the current state of U.S. politics, the economy, the Jan. 6 riots and more. Mark Strassmann reports.
Trump Stuns the Nation by Threatening DeSantis Directly
Photo byPhoto 171068188 / Trump © Matthew Bills | Dreamstime.com. Former President Donald Trump has a new mortal enemy. Trump directly warned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis against his potential presidential run in 2024 on a conservative podcast, "The Water Cooler,"
Documents concerning JFK's death revealed that the British were warned 25 minutes before the assassination
JFK in 1963Photo byCecil Stoughton, White House; Public Domain. Documents related to JFK's assassination were supposed to be made public in 2017. However, Donald Trump, president at the time, decided not to release all the documents.
studyfinds.org
If a nuclear bomb goes off, scientists say take shelter here immediately
WASHINGTON — If nuclear war breaks out, people should immediately take shelter in the corners of concrete buildings to have the best chance of survival. According to a team from Cyprus, it’s better than cowering in corridors or near windows and doors. “People should stay away from these...
msn.com
Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s partner Suzanne Malveaux exits CNN
Suzanne Malveaux, CNN anchor and former White House Correspondent, announced on Friday that she will be leaving the network after 20 years to "explore new opportunities" and to focus on her family. “After 20 years of delivering groundbreaking stories for the audiences of CNN, I’ve made the heartfelt decision to...
The National Archives 'lied through its teeth' about Obama era classified documents: Mark Levin
Fox News host Mark Levin slammed the National Archives and other U.S. agencies for handling Biden's classified document stash like an 'administrative matter.'
msn.com
Trump Asks 'What's Going On' With Obama Administration, Urges Investigation
Former President Donald Trump has lashed out at Special Counsel Jack Smith, while demanding that he investigate "what's going on" with the administration of former President Barack Obama instead of him. Trump on Wednesday argued that Smith was working for "Marxist Democrat friends" and suggested that he should focus his...
Self-exiled Snowden shoots down Marjorie Taylor Greene as she tries to agree with him on media ‘lies’
Edward Snowden brutally shot down Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene as she tried to agree with him on media “lies” on Twitter.Mr Snowden tweeted on Tuesday: “I used to believe that while the media does make mistakes from time to time, ‘most’ things you read in the news could be relied on”. He continued: “Nothing robs you of that innocence like becoming yourself the subject of news. When they write on what you know, errors – and lies – are clear.”This was in reference to a news item that had, according to Mr Snowden, “falsely claimed that I lived in a...
Trump's former chief of staff John Kelly had to repeatedly remind the former president he could not share classified information with friends, NYT journalist says
"Kelly didn't trust that Trump knew how to handle classified information," said New York Times journalist Michael Schmidt said.
If shameless McCarthy doesn’t force Pinocchio Santos to quit, he’s complicit in a massive fraud on the American people
“The only thing worse than a liar,” said Tennessee Williams, is a liar that’s also a hypocrite!” The great playwright could have been talking about George Santos, who is rapidly cementing the few remaining slimy disingenuous globules of his reputation as the worst liar in American political history. Given how high the bar is, it is quite an achievement. Santos is also a gorgonzola-strength stinking hypocrite of spectacularly pungent proportions. Before he was exposed as a man so fork-tongued he makes even Prince Harry look a bastion of public figure credibility, Santos specialized in calling out others for lying. “BIDEN IS A PATHOLOGICAL LIAR!” he tweeted...
Archives says it has to consult Justice Department before providing Biden document info to Congress
The National Archives told congressional Republicans it will only share information related to the discovery of classified information in President Joe Biden's former think tank office and residence after consulting with the Justice Department to ensure it does not interfere with the criminal probe.
NPR
Can you get COVID and the flu at the same time?
You could think of this as the winter of respiratory viruses. Yep. You name it, someone's caught it. RSV, flu, COVID - they're all spreading fast a season, and some people come down with all three at the same time. So what does that look like, and who's most at risk? A new study from the CDC is out today.
NPR
Jan. 6 report isn't dominating the sales charts like prior government reports
The Jan. 6 report was set to be a major boon for publishers. A week out, sales have been relatively slow compared to other blockbuster government reports. (Story first aired on ATC on Jan. 16, 2023.) A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:. Since the release of the January 6 committee report, several...
NPR
Remembering those who died during China's latest COVID surge
China has reported almost 60,000 deaths from COVID since early December, but those who lost loved ones during this time period say that's not the full story and that their family's pandemic-related tragedies have gone unacknowledged. So NPR's Emily Feng asked friends and family to submit remembrances of those who died over the last month. Here are the lives they lived.
Comments / 0