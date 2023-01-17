Read full article on original website
Farringdon Jets Is The Black-Owned Private Jet Charter Company With A Focus On Security
Meet Michael Darko, a British-born Ghanaian currently based between London and Mexico City, and the founder of Farringdon Jets. For as long as he can remember, Darko has always had a passion for aviation. However, since joining the UK’s Royal Air Force Cadets as a teen, life took him down a different path. He began a career in property and wealth management that allowed him the opportunity to live in Dubai and Colombia.
