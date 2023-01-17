This motor biscuit company is always bad mouthing Ford. I’m 64 and have had five fords in my life, the biggest problem I’ve had were right front ball joints. Never any of the ones this article mentions. Ford has been #1 for 44 straight years because they are simply better than everyone else’s. Enough Said!!!
I'm on my 3rd f150 I've had pretty good luck a couple of recalls but nothing major they have always got me where I needed to go. I gave my 2009 f150 to my grandson last year.
my 1994 150 had over 387 thousand miles with only tune ups and oil changes. someone bought it from me and changed the piston rings and its still running strong
