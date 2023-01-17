ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coral Gables, FL

Hurricanes Still Need a Quality Linebacker for 2023?

By All Hurricanes Staff
All Hurricanes
All Hurricanes
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gw7Bd_0kHaoLbV00

Louisville’s Monty Montgomery entered the Transfer Portal.

The University of Miami football team has been selective with its Transfer Portal additions.

Head coach Mario Cristobal has signed seven transfers for the 2023 season. All of them have provided starting ability at their prior schools and/or the ability to be a starter at Miami.

With that thought process in mind, it would not be surprising if the Hurricanes went after Monty Montgomery , a linebacker that racked up 70 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, six sacks and two interceptions for Louisville during the 2022 season.

He was one of college football’s most productive linebackers. One should expect SEC schools like Tennessee, Alabama, and Georgia to go after the Marietta, Ga. talent. Miami fans shouldn’t be surprised if Cristobal and his staff make an effort to scoop up Montgomery either.

Moving forward, the 5-foot-11 and 220-pound linebacker will likely be one of the most coveted prospects in the Transfer Portal. Let’s see if the Hurricanes recruit Montgomery, and then can get him on campus for a visit. He’s the type of player that could really help the Canes defense in 2023.

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @ AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Hurricanes in the early mix for five-star wide receiver Caleb Cunningham

Although the book has not closed on the 2023 recruiting class, Hurricanes coaches already have their eyes on up-and-coming prospects in the 2024 and 2025 classes. An early name to know in the 2025 class, Mississippi wide receiver Caleb Cunningham, added an offer from Miami on Jan. 11. “It means a lot,” Cunningham told the South Florida Sun Sentinel. “It’s a good place to be. They have a good ...
CORAL GABLES, FL
USA Diario

More than 4 thousand Cuban children "collapse" Miami schools

Miami news media describe the situation of the student centers in the Florida county as a "crisis" and "collapse" due to the avalanche of minors who have arrived in South Florida from Cuba. Miami news media describe the situation of the student centers in the Florida county as a "crisis" and "collapse" due to the avalanche of minors who have arrived in South Florida from Cuba.
MIAMI, FL
Vice

Photographing the real Miami, beyond the decadence of South Beach

As locals already know and the increasing wave of Soho Beach House gentrifiers will hopefully be too scared to find out, Miami is so much more than the tropical decadence of Miami Beach, and so much more than the “Havana vanities that [came] to dust”. The real magic of the so-called Magic City does not emanate from the wide sea that borders it; it comes from the mainland, from the plazas and the coffee poured out of ventanitas and the Santeros surreptitiously burying chicken heads at crossroads.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

46 Years Ago: Snow In Miami

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Thursday got off to a slightly chilly start, but nowhere near as chilly as 45 years ago when, for the first time in recorded history, snow fell in South Florida.It was January 19th, 1977.The snow fell as far south as Homestead and flakes even fell on the sandy shores of Miami Beach.Shivering South Floridians, young and old, looked up into the sky in total amazement as flakes landed on their faces.Daytime temperatures for the region dipped into the low 30s. But by 9:30 a.m., South Florida's big snow show was over.Considered only a "trace" amount, Miami's snow...
MIAMI, FL
sportstravelmagazine.com

Formula 1 Makes Several Enhancements for Miami Grand Prix

Organizers of the Miami Grand Prix have announced several major changes are being made on and off the track at the Miami International Autodrome ahead of the second running of the race in 2023. Miami’s Formula 1 debut in 2022 delivered a sellout with almost 250,000 spectators visiting the South...
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Miami Man Injured by Falling Iguana During Outdoor Yoga Class

For 14 years, yoga instructor Anamargret Sanchez has taught a free community class at Legion Park in Miami's Upper Eastside neighborhood. It started with 20 people and grew over time, to the point where attendance can easily top 100 and regulars have braved hurricane watches and COVID-19 lockdowns to meet under the oak trees on Saturday mornings. Sanchez livestreams the sessions so those who can't make it in person can participate on Instagram.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Brightline temporarily suspends service between Fort Lauderdale and Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE - Everything wasn't so 'bright' for Brightline on Thursday morning. The high-speed rail carrier said on Twitter that due to an operating issue at the New River Bridge, trains between Fort Lauderdale, Aventura, and Miami had been temporarily suspended. Brightline was operating a limited service between Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, and West Palm Beach.Fort Lauderdale police posted on Twitter that the New River bridge was malfunctioning and repairs were underway. They added that this also affected marine traffic. They did not say when they expected it to be resolved. 
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
InsideHook

The 20 Best Concerts Coming to Miami This Winter

Most of the country is stuck indoors. Miami, decidedly, is not. So you have no excuse not to get out of the house and take advantage of the world-class concerts heading to the city this winter. Whether you want Jersey’s finest, Nigeria’s most popular, Venezuela’s version of Bieber or pop-punk vets returning home, the next three months offer it all.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

So, how much do you need to make to live in South Florida?

FORT LAUDERDALE - With rent skyrocketing and higher interest rates on homes, the truth is it's expensive to live in South Florida, but one homeowner says there are options. Two years ago the market was very different. Buyers could negotiate just about anything because sellers wanted their homes off their hands with the looming global pandemic.Now, things are way different. According to data from the United States Census Bureau, in Miami Dade County the median household is $57,815. In Broward County they're making a little more, coming in at $64,522. However, in order to be a homeowner in Miami, you need...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
miamitimesonline.com

Jazz in the Gardens announces lineup changes and additions

The star-studded lineup for Jazz in the Gardens was officially announced Jan. 17, with new artists added along with the original acts announced last December. Erykah Badu, Jodeci and Ari Lennox are headlining the two-day music festival at Hard Rock Stadium March 11-12. Sunday’s show will include an exceptionally soulful performance by Chandler Moore, Kierra “Kiki” Sheard and Pastor Mike Jr.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
WSVN-TV

Police searching for missing man from Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Police Department needs the public’s help in locating a 49-year-old man missing from the area. Gerald Smith was reported missing on Wednesday and was last seen in the Downtown area of the city. He has brown hair and black eyes, stands at 5 feet,...
MIAMI, FL
miamitimesonline.com

Weight-loss surgery has Miami woman looking forward to her future

While 35-year-old Juliette Accius was always active, she struggled to maintain a healthy weight. When she lost her brother to suicide in 2016 and then lost her sister a year later, stress and grief magnified the issue. To help her reach her weight-loss goals, Accius quit smoking and drinking, followed...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Miami Woman Pointed Gun at Another Driver on MacArthur Causeway: Police

A Miami woman is facing charges after police said she pointed a gun at another driver on the MacArthur Causeway. Samantha Rosalba Diaz, 24, was arrested Wednesday afternoon on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and carrying a concealed firearm, an arrest report said. According to the report,...
MIAMI, FL
CBS News

Florida's iguana invasion is getting worse

MIAMI - Iguanas love taking in the Florida sun, but they're not native to the state and they've become so pervasive that when the temperatures drop, the National Weather Service in Miami issues falling iguana advisories. The iguana population is growing year by year along with a whole set of...
FLORIDA STATE
All Hurricanes

All Hurricanes

Miami, FL
625
Followers
771
Post
108K+
Views
ABOUT

AllHurricanes brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the University of Miami.

 https://www.si.com/colleg/miami

Comments / 0

Community Policy