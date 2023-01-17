Excitement is building for the new Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) upgrade, known as Shanghai, which is tentatively planned for March. However, investor anticipation of this new Ethereum tech upgrade reminds me a lot of what happened with the Merge in 2022. This turned out to be a case of "buy the rumor, sell the news" -- the price of Ethereum increased briefly over the summer but began to slide as we got closer to The Merge. The big returns investors had hoped for never materialized, and Ethereum is now up less than 5% since the day of The Merge.

