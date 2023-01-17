Read full article on original website
USDA tightens regulations on organic products
The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Thursday announced a rule to increase regulations and transparency on products labeled organic.
Scott identifies key farm bill issues
House Ag Committee Ranking Member David Scott, D-Ga., identified five key issues he plans to prioritize in the upcoming Farm Bill. They include expanding rural broadband, which Scott says should be funded through USDA to help bridge the digital divide between rural and urban America. According to him, USDA knows what works for rural communities better than other federal agencies and will provide more immediate solutions to rural communities that do not have adequate or affordable broadband access.
John Deere Agrees to Let Farmers Repair Tractors, As Long as States Don't Pass Any Laws
State of Repair is Motherboard's exploration of DIY culture, device repair, ownership, and the forces fighting to lock down access to the things you own. After a years-long battle, a national group that represents farmers has reached an agreement with John Deere that would make it easier to do many tractor repairs. The agreement has been widely celebrated as a huge win for the right-to-repair movement, but the agreement is explicitly meant to be an alternative to legislation, which would be stronger than this agreement.
Food Stamps Schedule: When To Anticipate February 2023 SNAP Payments
February's food stamp payments, also known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP, are scheduled to go out soon. SNAP is the nation's most important anti-hunger program, helping...
First-Ever Insect Vaccine for Honeybees Gets U.S.D.A. Approval: What it Means for Our Food Supply
The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced the approval of the first-ever vaccine for honeybees to combat American foulbrood disease. This bacterial disease can be lethal for honeybee colonies, and the vaccine is expected to provide a critical tool for protecting and preserving these important pollinators.
Migrants are Damaging Food Crops - You Will See a Higher Price in Lettuce and Other Leafy Vegetables
You’ve probably seen the sky-high price for a dozen or 18 eggs at your local grocery store mainly due to the bird flu contaminating chickens. Well, you may see the same in lettuce, kale, and other food prices and it’s because of migrants.
John Deere will let farmers repair their own equipment
Over the weekend, Deere and Co. joined the American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) in cosigning a memorandum of understanding (MOU) designed to open access to tools and repair information. “This is an issue that has been a priority for us for several years and has taken a lot of work...
New USDA rule boosts "organic" food oversight, targets fraud
The Agriculture Department on Thursday issued new requirements for foods labeled organic, a move aimed at cracking down on fraud and boosting oversight. The rule strengthens enforcement of the USDA's strict definitions of organic, which must rely on "natural substances and physical, mechanical or biologically based farming methods to the fullest extent possible."
Add more steers to your beef operation
The use of beef semen on dairy cows is a recent change in the dairy industry to increase revenue and likely profitability for dairy operations. Traditional dairy steer calves had relatively less value, but by employing sex-sorted beef semen on dairy cows that are not candidates to produce replacement dairy heifers, the outcome is a steer calf with additional value when fed and turned into beef.
The USDA has issued new regulations for organic food labeling
I just wrote an article about organic foods, and then the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced new guidelines for organic food labeling. I do not claim causality, but it certainly is a correlation. Or maybe just a coincidence.
Egg Prices Soar As Bird Flu Keeps Farmers Up at Night
"I feel like a drug dealer," one farmer said of the demand she is experiencing for affordable eggs, amid price rises fuelled by a record outbreak of avian flu.
USDA tightens organic food label rules
The Department of Agriculture (USDA) updated its regulations on foods labeled “organic” on Thursday, as part of an effort to close loopholes and increase confidence in the agency’s organic seal. The USDA touted the new rule, which aims to increase oversight and enforcement of products labeled organic, as the “biggest update to organic regulations” since…
Why are food costs so high? Texas Department of Agriculture blames climate change
The Texas Department of Agriculture has released a new report that says climate change has harmed farming and ranching in Texas. Texas Food Access Study says both record droughts and record floodings have impacted Texas' ability to grow food, leading to soaring food prices as well as food insecurity for many Texans.
Beef and dairy industries must cooperate for success
I’ve been in the dairy business all my life. My parents, Pat and Peggy, launched Sustaire Dairy here in Winnsboro, Texas back in 1966, and while I was growing up, they expected me to pitch in wherever and whenever I could. In 1990, I bought 17 heifers of my own to add to our 100-head operation. Today, my son Garrett and daughter Jordan represent the third generation of Sustaire Dairy.
New cotton is naturally fire resistant
Researchers at the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Agricultural Research Service (ARS) bred four cotton lines that can be used to make self-extinguishing textiles when exposed to fire and will reduce the need for flame-retardant chemicals to be embedded in consumer products, according to a recent study published in PLOS ONE.
USDA reports give corn market direction
USDA released four major reports on Jan. 12 – reports that will help set the direction for the corn market. After the holidays, USDA released the World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE); the annual crop summary, which is the final official numbers for planted and harvested acres, as well as yields, for corn, soybeans, and some of the other major crops; the Quarterly Grain Stocks report, which is an inventory of how much grain is in the system and how fast we are moving through those inventories; and the winter wheat seeding report.
Biden administration announces move to fight 'organic fraud'
The USDA National Organic Program (NOP) announced that it would be strengthening its oversight and standards of products labeled "organic".
Cattle producers' custom harvest agreement checklist
One common way that cattle producers enter into the direct beef sales world is by selling a live calf to the consumer and then delivering the calf to a custom processing facility where it will be processed. As we discuss in detail in our “Where’s the Beef? Legal & Economic Considerations for Direct Beef Sales,” this approach can be attractive to producers as it allows them to avoid many of the additional requirements that come when selling beef, as opposed to selling the live animal.
Passionate about Good Nutrition for Kids
Posted by Cindy Long, Administrator, Food and Nutrition Service in Food and Nutrition Nutrition Security. Prior to becoming the Food and Nutrition Service Administrator at the U.S. Department of Agriculture, I spent many years with USDA working in the child nutrition space. I quickly became passionate about my work, recognizing that school meals are critical to children’s success in school and their overall health and well-being. It motivated me then and even more now in my role as Administrator. In this role, I am committed to doing everything possible to ensure children get nutritious meals on a consistent basis, so they can do better in school and support the development of healthy eating habits which sets them up for success!
Mann welcomed to new committee, again graces Ag. committee
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - U.S. Representative Tracey Mann has been welcomed to a new committee and will again grace the House’s Agriculture Committee. U.S. Congressman Tracey Mann (R-KS) announced on Wednesday, Jan. 18, that he has again been chosen to serve on the House Agriculture Committee for a second term in the 118th Congress.
