Woman's Restaurant Request for Uncooked Spaghetti Is Going Viral

We love discussing going to restaurants to eat. Restaurants give us all a break from our home cooking. Plus, it’s always fun to receive service from someone. But the things that servers put up with during a shift are sometimes unbelievable.

TikTok content creator @pinkshirtcouple shared footage of his girlfriend ordering uncooked spaghetti at the Olive Garden. The server didn't know what to think.

We’ve seen all kinds of videos here. But this one will stand out for us. We can’t recall ever seeing someone make an order for this one. No judgment on our end. We can’t relate to wanting uncooked spaghetti. Cooked spaghetti is delicious, especially when it’s hot and in a delectable sauce. Spaghetti with meatballs or whatever protein you choose is the whole package as far as we’re concerned. But to each their own.

Let’s find out how the TikTok community reacted to this unique situation. User @Caylee said, “The Olive Garden pin. My momma works at the Olive Garden. LOL.” @Megan revealed, “I work at this Olive Garden. I watched this happen.” @ Maddie Gaylord admitted, “That is the brightest Olive Garden I’ve ever seen.” @I. Mack disclosed, “I love the manager energy in this wacky request. You know, why the hell not?” @Adela McSorley revealed, “I work at the Olive Garden. Our company will do ANYTHING FOR our guests. We do precook the noodles. I work on pasta some days.”

Well, the comments are very supportive. We love that Olive Garden goes above and beyond for its customers. If you enjoyed the video and want more content, visit @pinkshirtcouple’s TikTok channel. You won’t want to miss a moment of the fun.

