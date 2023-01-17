In 2017, Jason Brown shot and killed Southport Lieutenant Aaron Allan after crashing his car on the south side of Indianapolis. Brown was subsequently convicted of murder and sentenced to 55 years in prison. However, Brown’s defense attorney, Ann Sutton, believes that the conviction should be reduced to voluntary manslaughter and is appealing the case on the grounds that urine analysis results were improperly used against Brown during the trial.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO