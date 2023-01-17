ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana cop killer appealing his 55 year murder conviction

In 2017, Jason Brown shot and killed Southport Lieutenant Aaron Allan after crashing his car on the south side of Indianapolis. Brown was subsequently convicted of murder and sentenced to 55 years in prison. However, Brown’s defense attorney, Ann Sutton, believes that the conviction should be reduced to voluntary manslaughter and is appealing the case on the grounds that urine analysis results were improperly used against Brown during the trial.
Peru man convicted of firearm offense

Jan. 20—A Peru man was convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm Wednesday according to a press release by United States Attorney Clifford D. Johnson of the U.S. Attorney's Office Northern District of Indiana. Curtis Birner, 37, was found guilty following a two-day jury trial presided...
Howard County corrections officer charged with battery of inmate

KOKOMO, Ind. — A Howard County corrections officer is being charged with felony battery after he reportedly swept the legs out from underneath an inmate and caused her head to crash into the floor. The Howard County Circuit Court issued a summons for Colin M. Byrd, 22, on Friday charging him with battery resulting in […]
Two Logansport residents arrested on drug charges

Jan. 20—Two Logansport residents were arrested Friday morning following a search warrant exercised by the Cass County Drug Task Force. Investigators served the warrant at a residence in the 500 block of West Market Street. During the search warrant, investigators recovered probable marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and a semi-automatic handgun.
Sheriff: Accused bank robber has been caught

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) As of 3:07 p.m., the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Office reported that Jacob Edwards has been arrested. During Friday's search, a resident on North Road called 911 to alert authorities of a man knocking at their door, according to the Chief Investigator for Vermilion County Sheriff's Department. A deputy responded and located Edwards near the residence. Edwards pointed a firearm at the deputy and the deputy shot Edwards. Edwards was transported to a hospital for treatment. Illinois State Police is investigating the shooting.
Indianapolis woman arrested in baby's death

INDIANAPOLIS — Police arrested an Indianapolis woman Wednesday in the death of her 2-month-old daughter last summer. Dacia Lacey, 32, was arrested on the preliminary charge of neglect of a dependent resulting in death. On the morning of Aug. 29, 2022, police responded to Lacey's residence in the 2700...
2 teens arrested for extensive damage at Lafayette schools in August

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Lafayette Police Department, in collaboration with the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office and the Tippecanoe County Prosecutor’s Office, arrested two teens in the Aug. 27, 2022, vandalisms of several Tippecanoe School Corporation buses at Wea Ridge Middle School and Wea Ridge Elementary School. Sheriff...
10-year-old shot on east side overnight in stable condition

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Aggravated Assault detectives are investigating an early morning shooting on the city's east side that sent a 10-year-old boy to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Police were called to a neighborhood near Forest Manor Park in the 4100 block of 21st Street near Colorado...
17-year-old female killed in Indy shooting identified

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner’s Office has identified the 17-year-old girl killed in Thursday afternoon’s shooting on the near north side as Ranyia Grundy as Indy police are still looking for information as to what led to that shooting. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded just before 2:30 p.m. Thursday to the […]
