Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Addressing the Semiconductor CrisisBuilding Indiana BusinessWest Lafayette, IN
Men’s Basketball: Sensabaugh scores 21, No. 24 Ohio State falls to No. 1 Purdue 71-69The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: ‘He’s a human cheat code’: On collision course with No. 1 Boilermakers, No. 24 Buckeyes look to keep Edey from powering upThe LanternColumbus, OH
Rutgers Defeats Top-Ranked Purdue College Basketball TeamFlurrySportsWest Lafayette, IN
Related
95.3 MNC
Indiana cop killer appealing his 55 year murder conviction
In 2017, Jason Brown shot and killed Southport Lieutenant Aaron Allan after crashing his car on the south side of Indianapolis. Brown was subsequently convicted of murder and sentenced to 55 years in prison. However, Brown’s defense attorney, Ann Sutton, believes that the conviction should be reduced to voluntary manslaughter and is appealing the case on the grounds that urine analysis results were improperly used against Brown during the trial.
Woman says she was battered by a Corrections Officer at Howard County Jail
The Howard County sheriff’s office is investigating after an incarcerated woman claims she was battered by a Corrections Officer at Howard County Jail.
YAHOO!
Peru man convicted of firearm offense
Jan. 20—A Peru man was convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm Wednesday according to a press release by United States Attorney Clifford D. Johnson of the U.S. Attorney's Office Northern District of Indiana. Curtis Birner, 37, was found guilty following a two-day jury trial presided...
Howard County corrections officer charged with battery of inmate
KOKOMO, Ind. — A Howard County corrections officer is being charged with felony battery after he reportedly swept the legs out from underneath an inmate and caused her head to crash into the floor. The Howard County Circuit Court issued a summons for Colin M. Byrd, 22, on Friday charging him with battery resulting in […]
wrtv.com
Woman charged in relation to Indianapolis dog's death investigation pleads guilty
INDIANAPOLIS — A Marion County Judge accepted a plea agreement Wednesday for a woman charged in connection to the investigation of an Indianapolis dog's death. Court records show Sierra Makin pled guilty to battery resulting in bodily injury to a public safety official and obstruction of justice. Makin was...
Indy mother protests plea deals given to son’s alleged killers
INDIANAPOLIS — There was bad blood brewing on social media in the spring of 2019 around Xavier Weir, 16, a student at Scecina High School. Witness told police they were meeting up with Weir to buy vape cartridges full of THC oil, that he had been flashing money on social media along with photographs of […]
Indianapolis man sentenced to federal prison after shooting at repo worker
INDIANAPOLIS — A convicted felon was sentenced to federal prison after he shot at a worker trying to repossess his car and assaulted a woman on the same day. The Southern District of Indiana’s branch of the United States Attorney’s Office announced Austin Majko, 33, was sentenced to four years in federal prison for illegally […]
YAHOO!
Two Logansport residents arrested on drug charges
Jan. 20—Two Logansport residents were arrested Friday morning following a search warrant exercised by the Cass County Drug Task Force. Investigators served the warrant at a residence in the 500 block of West Market Street. During the search warrant, investigators recovered probable marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and a semi-automatic handgun.
FBI 'armed and dangerous' fugitive shot by deputy and arrested in Illinois
VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. — The FBI said an "armed and dangerous" fugitive behind a carjacking in Tippecanoe County, Indiana was arrested in Illinois. Jacob Robert Edwards was taken into custody Friday in Vermilion County, Illinois. Police said a deputy shot Edwards after he pointed a gun at the deputy. Edward's condition is currently unknown.
WAND TV
Sheriff: Accused bank robber has been caught
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) As of 3:07 p.m., the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Office reported that Jacob Edwards has been arrested. During Friday's search, a resident on North Road called 911 to alert authorities of a man knocking at their door, according to the Chief Investigator for Vermilion County Sheriff's Department. A deputy responded and located Edwards near the residence. Edwards pointed a firearm at the deputy and the deputy shot Edwards. Edwards was transported to a hospital for treatment. Illinois State Police is investigating the shooting.
Court docs: argument over baby bottle results in shooting
Court documents indicate a domestic dispute involving a baby bottle happened shortly before a shooting Sunday evening.
Indianapolis woman arrested in baby's death
INDIANAPOLIS — Police arrested an Indianapolis woman Wednesday in the death of her 2-month-old daughter last summer. Dacia Lacey, 32, was arrested on the preliminary charge of neglect of a dependent resulting in death. On the morning of Aug. 29, 2022, police responded to Lacey's residence in the 2700...
WANE-TV
Suspicious car in parking lot leads to arrest for meth possession, dealing
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — An Indiana State Police trooper spoke the with driver of a car blocking a travel lane within the IU Hospital of Lafayette parking lot early Saturday morning. After a search, the trooper found just over 18 grams of methamphetamine and pills. According to a...
25-year-old Indianapolis man sentenced to 85 years in deadly 2021 robbery on Indy's northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man found guilty in a 2021 deadly robbery on the city's northwest side was sentenced to 85 years in prison. Davoncia Beasley, 25, was convicted of murder, felony murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury after killing 32-year-old Keegan Wolf. On Sept. 25, 2021,...
2 teens arrested for extensive damage at Lafayette schools in August
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Lafayette Police Department, in collaboration with the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office and the Tippecanoe County Prosecutor’s Office, arrested two teens in the Aug. 27, 2022, vandalisms of several Tippecanoe School Corporation buses at Wea Ridge Middle School and Wea Ridge Elementary School. Sheriff...
WTHR
10-year-old shot on east side overnight in stable condition
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Aggravated Assault detectives are investigating an early morning shooting on the city's east side that sent a 10-year-old boy to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Police were called to a neighborhood near Forest Manor Park in the 4100 block of 21st Street near Colorado...
17-year-old female killed in Indy shooting identified
INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner’s Office has identified the 17-year-old girl killed in Thursday afternoon’s shooting on the near north side as Ranyia Grundy as Indy police are still looking for information as to what led to that shooting. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded just before 2:30 p.m. Thursday to the […]
IMPD pulls more than $270K of meth off the streets in drug bust; 2 arrested
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD credited narcotics K-9s with helping bust a major meth haul on the near east side of Indianapolis. Police said they were investigating along Parkview Avenue on Jan. 13 (just north of Willard Park) when they tried to pull Zakahia Roney, 25, over. Roney led officers on a short car chase before running […]
Indy mother admits she smothered 2-month-old daughter to death while high on meth
An Indianapolis mother is behind bars accused of neglect of a dependent resulting in the death of her 2-month-old daughter.
Police: victim in deadly shooting led officers on short chase
Police are investigating after one person was killed in a shooting Thursday afternoon.
Comments / 1