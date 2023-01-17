Read full article on original website
Apple's iPhone 15 Pro could feature game-changing graphics
It's been more than four months since the iPhone 14 range was released, so naturally we're now eagerly awaiting news of the iPhone 15. But while there's been little in terms of official announcements, an unusual story that's surfaced about the development of the current range offers some clues about where Apple might be heading next.
Is the Nintendo Switch Pro really back on again?
Ah, the Nintendo Switch Pro. It's the ultimate on-again/off-again tech rumour, and has been said to be arriving pretty much every year for the last half-decade. Recently news of the souped-up Switch Sequel has quietened down – until now. A noted Nintendo analyst has claimed that a new Nintendo...
3 decades of the MacBook – a visual timeline
Back in 1989, Apple introduced the Macintosh Portable. The LA Times wasn’t impressed: “It’s too big, too heavy and too expensive.” And it was, coming in at a whopping 7.3kg. That’s heavier than five M1 MacBook Pros, while its $7,300 price tag then would buy you the equivalent of 13 M1 MacBook Pros today.
Apple just revealed 10 (surprisingly useful) iPhone hacks
IPhone 'hacks' are always doing the rounds on TikTok, often accompanied by the caption 'Don't tell Apple about this,' as if the company didn't literally design and implement the feature. As for the quality of said hacks, well, it varies (why yes, we did know our iPhone could be used to make calls, thanks.)
How did I not know my iPhone is also a white noise machine?
IPhone 'hacks' do the rounds all the time, and more often than not, they're really not that impressive. Most of the time, it's a headline feature that Apple has been shouting about for months or years – but here's one that's taking users by surprise (before sending them to sleep).
Why a green and orange dot on your phone can indicate someone listening and watching
The orange and green dots you see at the top of your iPhone screen are enhanced security precautions as a result of the new security update for IOS 14 or better.
I'm already terrified of Sony and Honda's electric car concept
CES, the world's biggest tech conference, is over for another year – and this time around I'd have believed you if you told me the 'C' stood for 'car.' We saw a ton of weird and wonderful vehicular concepts at this year's event – but Sony's somewhat terrifying 'billboard with wheels' might be the creepiest of the lot.
Not everyone thinks the new Kia logo is a disaster
Ah, the new Kia logo. Despite being unveiled in 2021, the updated wordmark became the most contentious design topic of last year when Google data showed that around 30,000 Google searches for 'KN car' are being made a month. But is the supposedly illegible logo as disastrous as people think?
New Apple Pencil concept sounds utterly wild
While it's undoubtably one of the most useful iPad accessories out there, the Apple Pencil 2 is starting to look a little long in the tooth (or nib, rather). First released in 2018, the second-generation stylus is nearly 5 years old – but if new reports are to be believed, its successor could be worth waiting for.
People already think the new Linksys logo is the worst of the year
We're just 10 days into the year, but TikTok already thinks it's found the worst logo of 2023. The first big rebrand of the year has arrived courtesy of networking and WiFi hardware brand Linksys, and it seems to be causing some, er, confusion. The new design replaces the previously...
Forget the new MacBook Pro, it's the charging cable fans are talking about
Just as we expected, Apple dropped two new MacBook Pro models yesterday, finally bringing the M2 Pro and M2 Max chip to that brilliant 2021 design. As always, fans have spent the last 24 hours digging out every last detail – and uncovering a few subtle yet delightful design touches.
Why Apple's iPhone 15 might make up for the disappointing iPhone 14
Before the release of the iPhone 14, we heard lots of rumours that Apple was planning to widen the gap between the standard and 'Pro' models. This turned out to be true, which meant we got an amazing 14 Pro with its Dynamic Island and Always-On Display, and a decidedly 'meh' iPhone 14 with its, erm, well, give me a minute and I might think of a new feature.
Does the Mini feature the ultimate car design fail?
It's one of the most iconic cars around, but it seems fans are still discovering design details about the humble Mini. Despite being owned by the German BMW since 2000, the Mini continues to celebrate its British heritage, not least when it comes to the taillights. Redditors are only just...
Yikes, those Game of Thrones NFTs are something else
We saw plenty of bizarre NFT designs in 2022, from Mark Zuckerberg's childhood baseball card to Madonna giving birth to a tree (yes, you read that right). And if these god-awful Game of Thrones designs are anything to go by, 2023 is set to be just as weird. A highly...
Woah, BMW's new colour-changing car concept is unreal
From the Tesla Cybertruck to the Avatar-inspired Mercedes (yep, we've erased that one from our memories too), plenty of weird and wonderful car designs have hogged the headlines over the last few years. But BMW's e-ink-fuelled colour-changing concept might just be the wildest yet. Revealed at the 2023 edition of...
Hooray, you can finally actually get a PS5 (maybe)
The PS5 is one of the best consoles we've played, but as fans will be painfully aware, it's not exactly been easy to get hold of one. For two years since the console's November 2020 release, PS5 restocks have been selling out faster than you can blink – but Sony says that should now be coming to an end.
Sony's rumoured 'PS5 Slim' console could be a little disappointing
The PS5 is only just becoming (slightly) easier to get hold of, but the rumour mill has already turned its attention to what might be coming next. We've already heard that Sony is working on a potentially slimmer version of the console complete with removable disk drive, but new leaks suggest that edition might not be quite as exciting as we hoped.
Are these Google logo concepts better than the real thing?
Google released a bunch of new logos and icons for its various Workspace apps in 2020 – to a chorus of disapproval. Users continue to complain about these bafflingly similar designs – but a series of fan-made icon concepts seems to be gaining applause on Twitter. Earlier this...
The best car rebrands we've seen yet
Car rebrandings seem to come at a rate of almost one a month these days. Over the past year, we've seen new car logos from Aston Martin, Citroen Dacia, Skoda – and of course Kia. The last of those is an example for another roundup since it doesn't seem to be working very well. In this piece, we're recapping the car logo redesigns that got it right.
HP Elitebook 840 G9 review: more power, speed... and height?
The HP Elitebook 840 G9 follows in the high-performing footsteps of the 840 G8, and this new upgrade brings a taller, brighter screen to the table, great for content creators, and the battery life is great for workers on the go. With the more powerful Intel Core i7 processor, our recommended option for this pro notebook, it also handles all general creative tasks with ease and even though it's no gaming powerhouse, you can still get plenty of casual gaming joy out of it.
