Historical perspective on this winter’s lack of snow
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -There is no secret that snowfall has been hard to come by during the winter season thus far. You know things are tough when Zehnder's Snowfest cancels their world class carving competition!. While slow starts to winter season snowfall haven't exactly been unheard of lately, usually...
Flint to launch ARPA community grant program application Monday
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Over $15 million in American Rescue Plan funding will soon be available for some Flint organizations next week. Beginning Monday, Jan. 23, eligible organizations will be able to apply for funds to administer community grant programs that will serve Flint residents in three priority program areas: housing and blight elimination, public health, and economic development.
Castle Museum opens new exhibit profiling Roethke family greenhouse
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A new exhibit in town shows how an old Saginaw greenhouse inspired Pulitzer prize-winning poet Theodore Roethke. “It is just plain fun to learn about places and to imagine these different layers of history,” said Tom Trumbly, the vice president and chief historian of the Castle Museum.
Historic Bay City business, property for sale
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - The business and property of St. Laurent Brothers in downtown Bay City are up for sale. The historic and unique candy shop has been a “must-stop” for visitors for generations, and the owner said he hopes that will continue. The current owners are...
Flint leaders urge residents to drink filtered tap water
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – The city of Flint is urging people to drink filtered tap water until the replacement of all residential lead service lines is complete. “It’s too soon. It seems like they’re saying we won the race, and there’s still several laps to go,” said Melissa Mays with Flint Rising.
Scattered lake-effect Friday, weekend split
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - While some of the area picked up some winter weather this morning, many were left feeling disappointed once again with just another round of rain and only a brief period of wintry mix. Our northern counties managed some minor snowfall accumulations, and even some slippery roads....
Flint City Council hosts special meeting to discuss ARPA funding
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Starting Jan. 23, over $15 million in American Rescue Plan funding will be available for some Flint organizations. The funding is a portion of the $94.7 million Flint was awarded under the federal aid program designed to help the nation recover from the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bay City raises water rates, lowers sewer charge
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) – Bay City residents will see an increase in their water rates starting next month. The Bay City Commission approved the hike this week along with approval of an ordinance lowering a sewer commodity charge. The water usage is measured in cubic feet or CCF....
