YAHOO!
PCSO investigating Thursday night fatal shooting
Jan. 20—Investigators said a Pittsburg County woman was arrested Thursday night as a suspect in the fatal shooting of her husband in the Sams Point community. Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris said the Pittsburg County Sheriff's Department is investigating the shooting death of 59-year-old Jan Michael Agnew. According to...
KXII.com
Charges filed after four inmates allegedly assaulted another inmate
PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Charges were submitted to the Pontotoc County District Attorney Friday on four inmates accused of brutally assaulting another inmate in the county jail. Pontotoc County Undersheriff Arnold Scott said four men, whose names have not been released yet, lured the victim into the sleeping area...
‘Goodness Gracious!’ Seminole Police Dept. discover 222 marijuana plants during traffic stop
Officers said they knew something was fishy when the driver started explaining himself.
