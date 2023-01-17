ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
University Gastroenterology taps Dr. Eric Newton as president

Rhode Island's largest gastroenterology group, University Gastroenterology, has named Eric Newton, MD, as its next president, according to a Jan. 19 press release sent to Becker's. Dr. Newton has been a gastroenterologist at UGI for over 13 years. He will take over for current president Eric Berthiaume, MD, who has...
Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - January 20, 2023

Every Friday, GoLocalProv takes a look at who is rising and who is falling in Rhode Island and national politics, business, culture, and sports. This week's list includes Alviti's dirty RIDOT, Almon going to the Hall of Fame, and losing Huey. Now, we are expanding the list, the political perspectives,...
RIPTA Defends Hiring Fung’s Firm for Lobbying

On Thursday, GoLocal unveiled that the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA), which is headed by Scott Avedisian, the former Republican Mayor of Warwick, had signed an $84,000 no-bid contract with the firm of the former GOP Mayor of Cranston Allan Fung. Avedisian and Fung are long-time close political allies...
Inside Art with Michael Rose - Artist Portraits Highlighted at State House

For many years Rhode Island has made the visual arts a cornerstone of its brand. The weight of this identity as an especially creative place comes from the many hundreds of artists who bring the arts to life in the Ocean State. In an inspiring photography exhibition on view now in the lower level of the Rhode Island State House, engaging portraits of local artists highlight a cross-section of the personalities who make Rhode Island a cultural powerhouse.
Education experts weigh in on ‘chaotic’ school district

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Harvard Professor Paul Reville, a nationally known expert in school management issues, termed the crisis of confidence in the North Kingstown school system operations “a catastrophic situation and has put the entire system at risk.”. Brown University Professor Kenneth Wong, an authority in governance...
Winners and Losers in McKee’s Budgets

Governor Dan McKee on Thursday submitted his FY24 $13.7 billion budget to the General Assembly. Mckee's office claims his budget proposal "focuses on maintaining a trend of fiscal responsibility with no broad-based tax increases, while proposing a nearly $100 million tax relief plan, critical investments in K-12 education to support improving student outcomes, and key investments to strengthen Rhode Island’s economy and increase access to good-paying jobs."
U.S. Attorney General Garland Announces Colonel Clements’ Appointment

U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland announced that Colonel Hugh T. Clements Jr. has been appointed to serve as the new Director of the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office). The COPS Office is the component of the Justice Department responsible for advancing the practice of community policing by the nation’s state, local, territorial, and Tribal law enforcement agencies through information and grant resources.
EDITORIAL: Dirty RIDOT — Time for Alviti to Go

After a two year plus year investigation by GoLocal, which sparked both federal and state enforcement action on the dumping of contaminated soil in one of the poorest neighborhoods in Rhode Island, one thing is clear, Peter Alviti must go. GoLocal's exclusive reporting revealing the contamination at the 6/10 site...
From Bishop Hendricken High School to Johnston Town Hall

From Bishop Hendricken High School to Johnston Town Hall. That’s the path Joseph Michael Polisena Jr. traveled to Monday night’s historic swearing-in after successfully succeeding his father as Mayor of the Town of Johnston, where they both were born. Along the way, Polisena Jr. earned three law degrees...
Help Could Be On The Way For Weary Residents

Governor Dan McKee delivered the 2023 State of the State address at the Rhode Island State House on Tuesday. McKee drew a standing ovation when he called for the General Assembly to send a bill to his desk banning "assault-style weapons"'. But most of the address was fiscal based. The...
