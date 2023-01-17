Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Just Announced: SNAP & HIP Food Boxes Delivered To Your Door By Local Farm-to-Table Grocery StoreDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
This Week in History: Brockton Saves Duxbury Bridge By Steamrolling Over ItDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Rhode Island?Ted RiversProvidence, RI
Get Paid to Take Care of Your Elderly or Disabled Friend or Family Member in MassachusettsFinnBrockton, MA
Fire Rips Through Building Under Construction in DouglasQuiet Corner AlertsDouglas, MA
Related
beckersasc.com
University Gastroenterology taps Dr. Eric Newton as president
Rhode Island's largest gastroenterology group, University Gastroenterology, has named Eric Newton, MD, as its next president, according to a Jan. 19 press release sent to Becker's. Dr. Newton has been a gastroenterologist at UGI for over 13 years. He will take over for current president Eric Berthiaume, MD, who has...
GoLocalProv
Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - January 20, 2023
Every Friday, GoLocalProv takes a look at who is rising and who is falling in Rhode Island and national politics, business, culture, and sports. This week's list includes Alviti's dirty RIDOT, Almon going to the Hall of Fame, and losing Huey. Now, we are expanding the list, the political perspectives,...
GoLocalProv
Brown Prof. of Psychiatry Sanctioned for Inappropriate Relationship Still Working at University & VA
GoLocal reported on Monday that Assistant Professor of Psychiatry and Human Behavior at Brown University Amy Cameron has been placed on probation by the Rhode Island Department of Health for an inappropriate relationship. GoLocal has learned that despite the action by RIDOH, she continues to work at Brown and at...
Climate expert: RI falling short of goals, calls on state leaders to do more
"I think the most dangerous statement that can be made right now is, 'We are on track,'" the Brown University professor said.
GoLocalProv
RIPTA Defends Hiring Fung’s Firm for Lobbying
On Thursday, GoLocal unveiled that the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA), which is headed by Scott Avedisian, the former Republican Mayor of Warwick, had signed an $84,000 no-bid contract with the firm of the former GOP Mayor of Cranston Allan Fung. Avedisian and Fung are long-time close political allies...
GoLocalProv
Inside Art with Michael Rose - Artist Portraits Highlighted at State House
For many years Rhode Island has made the visual arts a cornerstone of its brand. The weight of this identity as an especially creative place comes from the many hundreds of artists who bring the arts to life in the Ocean State. In an inspiring photography exhibition on view now in the lower level of the Rhode Island State House, engaging portraits of local artists highlight a cross-section of the personalities who make Rhode Island a cultural powerhouse.
independentri.com
Education experts weigh in on ‘chaotic’ school district
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Harvard Professor Paul Reville, a nationally known expert in school management issues, termed the crisis of confidence in the North Kingstown school system operations “a catastrophic situation and has put the entire system at risk.”. Brown University Professor Kenneth Wong, an authority in governance...
GoLocalProv
Winners and Losers in McKee’s Budgets
Governor Dan McKee on Thursday submitted his FY24 $13.7 billion budget to the General Assembly. Mckee's office claims his budget proposal "focuses on maintaining a trend of fiscal responsibility with no broad-based tax increases, while proposing a nearly $100 million tax relief plan, critical investments in K-12 education to support improving student outcomes, and key investments to strengthen Rhode Island’s economy and increase access to good-paying jobs."
GoLocalProv
It Is Official, Providence Has a New Chief Judge - Caprio Out and Lombardi Is In
On Thursday night, the Providence City Council elected John Lombardi, the Chief Judge of the Providence Municipal Court. Lombardi has previously served as a City Councilor, President of the Council, acting Mayor, and municipal court judge. He also ran for mayor in 2010. Presently, he serves as a state representative.
WPRI
Select the ideal educational journey for your child with Rhode Island Families for School Choice
Rhode Island Families for School Choice seek to empower families to choose the educational environment that best meets the strengths and needs for each student by advancing public policies and providing a voice for school choice. This morning on The Rhode Show we were joined by Sheila Konis and Matt...
GoLocalProv
U.S. Attorney General Garland Announces Colonel Clements’ Appointment
U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland announced that Colonel Hugh T. Clements Jr. has been appointed to serve as the new Director of the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office). The COPS Office is the component of the Justice Department responsible for advancing the practice of community policing by the nation’s state, local, territorial, and Tribal law enforcement agencies through information and grant resources.
GoLocalProv
Top Union Official and RIPTA Board Member Calls for No-Bid Lobbying Contract to Be Terminated
Top labor official Patrick Crowley, who serves as a member of the Board of the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA), is criticizing the $84,000 lobbying contract given to former GOP congressional candidate Allan Fung’s firm. Crowley is the Secretary-Treasurer of the Rhode Island AFL-CIO and the Government Relations...
rinewstoday.com
RI Veterans: Did you know? (VALife, taxes, events…), 19-1-23 – John A. Cianci
Let’s start off with a question from one of our readers:. “I brought my DD214 to the Town Hall in Coventry for the tax exemption credit on my house and was told I was not eligible. Correct me if I am wrong, Governor McKee signed a bill recognizing Cold War Veterans for tax exemption.” – Manny, Coventry RI.
Outgoing Providence police chief lands new role in Washington
Hugh Clements has been named director of the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) for the U.S. Department of Justice.
GoLocalProv
EDITORIAL: Dirty RIDOT — Time for Alviti to Go
After a two year plus year investigation by GoLocal, which sparked both federal and state enforcement action on the dumping of contaminated soil in one of the poorest neighborhoods in Rhode Island, one thing is clear, Peter Alviti must go. GoLocal's exclusive reporting revealing the contamination at the 6/10 site...
rinewstoday.com
$20/hr start for direct care workers for adults with developmental disabilities – Gina Macris
The state agency overseeing Rhode Island’s services for adults with developmental disabilities is asking for a $20 minimum hourly wage for direct care workers, effective July 1. The hike was ordered by a federal judge in 2021 to go into effect by 2024, causing consternation in the General Assembly...
johnstonsunrise.net
From Bishop Hendricken High School to Johnston Town Hall
From Bishop Hendricken High School to Johnston Town Hall. That’s the path Joseph Michael Polisena Jr. traveled to Monday night’s historic swearing-in after successfully succeeding his father as Mayor of the Town of Johnston, where they both were born. Along the way, Polisena Jr. earned three law degrees...
Republican Jessica de la Cruz responds to McKee’s State of the State address
Rhode Island Republicans announced Tuesday that Senate Minority Leader Jessica de la Cruz will deliver the caucuses' response to Gov. Dan McKee's State of the State address.
iheart.com
Help Could Be On The Way For Weary Residents
Governor Dan McKee delivered the 2023 State of the State address at the Rhode Island State House on Tuesday. McKee drew a standing ovation when he called for the General Assembly to send a bill to his desk banning "assault-style weapons"'. But most of the address was fiscal based. The...
On the Job: SkillsRI internship program accepting applications
12 News continues to bring you Rhode Island employees who are currently hiring.
Comments / 4