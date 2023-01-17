For many years Rhode Island has made the visual arts a cornerstone of its brand. The weight of this identity as an especially creative place comes from the many hundreds of artists who bring the arts to life in the Ocean State. In an inspiring photography exhibition on view now in the lower level of the Rhode Island State House, engaging portraits of local artists highlight a cross-section of the personalities who make Rhode Island a cultural powerhouse.

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO