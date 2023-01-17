Read full article on original website
Scenes from Aspen Gay Ski Week
Everything in Aspen felt even more sparkly — literally — this week. As hundreds of people came to celebrate Aspen Gay Ski Week, glitter and sequins dotted outfits, parties at nearly every watering hole both on and off the mountain punctuated social calendars and rainbow flags adorned several businesses’ storefronts.
Freedom and fun in Aspen
Aspen lamented. Is Aspen better now or was it better then? The definition of then is when one first arrived. For the so-called newbies this is the best of times. Life is about loss and change. Those who adapt will succeed. I, like so many others, arrived with nothing except pocket change and an old pair of skis. somehow I survived and thrived. My story started 50 years ago living in the back of a 1958 Chevy pickup at the Highlands parking lot. I soon made many friends and they helped me find work, a warm animal house to live and a party that was unrivaled.
Aspen real estate snapshot, Jan. 23
Below is the highest- and lowest-priced closing on a free-market, private, whole-ownership sale from the most recent Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office report. This modern ranch house has four bedrooms and five bathrooms and 4,250 square feet of living space on 2.6 acres. $8,600,000. Low. Snowmass Village. This...
See you at camp
On Jan. 16, what was once normally a quiet corner of Old Snowmass was suddenly all hustle and bustle. We said farewell to the participants of our annual women’s snowshoe retreat while welcoming an incoming group of volunteers from the Design Workshop. The women from the retreat were wrapping...
‘The Grand Bowl’
Our family lives in New Jersey. This past Christmas, my 12-year-old boy visited Aspen for skiing. While he was there, he hiked 90 minutes to the top of the Highland Bowl and skied down with his best friend. He is so proud of himself and wrote a poem about this memorable experience. We would like to submit his poem to the Aspen Daily News and hope it could get published.
Ski-town crackdown
Tim McMahon, an Avon citizen employed at Beaver Creek, was fired and banned from skiing for putting a sign on national forest land in front of a snow stake. The sign was critical of Vail CEO Rob Katz suddenly giving employees 10 days to vacate Vail/Beaver Creek employee housing during the pandemic. “Vail Resorts employee who posted sign in front of snow stake cam says protest got him fired,” Summit Daily, April 20, 2020).
CMC deserves our support
Thank you, Dr. Carrie Besnette Hauser, for your guest commentary about CMC’s mission in the Aspen Daily News on Jan. 17. Just last Saturday, I rode up the chairlift at Buttermilk with a part-time ski patroller who is also studying for a nursing degree at the Spring Valley Campus and working part-time at Aspen Valley Hospital. Her goal is to complete the nursing degree and get a full-time position in Aspen Valley Hospital’s emergency department.
Airport assumptions
There has been a lot of discussion around the airport lately, although in reading the papers, you might have missed it. There seems to be a media drought around it locally. The Aspen Airport Board and the Pitkin BOCC seem to be stuck in the same debate they have historically proposed. We will “run out” of available airplanes suitable to fly into Aspen and provide the 17% of commercial flights that serve the bulk of our community.
📺 ACRA 2022 Non-profit of the year
The Buddy Program was awarded "Business of the Year" by the Aspen Chamber Resort Association. This year the Buddy Program turns 50! Executive Director Lindsay Lofaro joins Diana Lane on the show to talk about the program, how it serves the community, and plans to expand the program to Glenwood, CO.
Aspen Junior Hockey girls beat, tie Steamboat in home finale
Aspen Junior Hockey’s under-19 girls team bid adieu to the friendly home ice on a high note. On Saturday, the Leafs walked away with a win and a tie, dealing Colorado Hockey Girls League leader Steamboat Springs Stampede its first loss of the season in the exhibition doubleheader. In...
Legal response too extreme
I have know Dr. Dave Jensen for well over 35 years. He is without question one of the best chiropractors I have ever used. He always fit me in, even when he was busy, and he cut me a break when I was tight on cash. He is a high-quality...
On anniversary of Roe v. Wade, a rally in Aspen
The messages from Paepcke Park’s gazebo were loud and clear: Women cannot afford to back down when it comes to advocating for their rights — even the ones they have lost. Most speakers’ comments during Sunday’s Women’s March and Rally, which was organized by Betty Wallach, administrative vice chair and treasurer of the Pitkin County Democratic Party, focused on the U.S. Supreme Court’s June overturning of Roe v. Wade, the landmark SCOTUS decision that made a woman’s access to abortion a federal right. Roe v. Wade’s 50th anniversary was Sunday.
Vacant buildings? Disgraceful
It’s disgraceful that so many viable businesses were closed and run out of town only to leave these buildings vacant and decrepit. For what? Greed. It’s a terrible scar on Aspen. Greedy landlords are ruining the town from what it should be: local businesses with local interests. Michelle...
Is it an entrance or an exit from the game we seek?
Sometimes it seems our favorite sport here is voting. There’s hardly a breath between elections when another rolls along, either a special election or the most important election of your lifetime. And, we are getting used to the idea that the losing side will ask for a do-over. We’re...
Sled hockey to slide into Carbondale next week
If snow isn’t your thing, maybe ice is. When elite ski and snowboard athletes take to the first day of X Games on Friday, two hockey nonprofits will be teaming up for an elite, unique competition of their own outside Carbondale. Colorado Extreme, the Carbondale-based hockey nonprofit that is...
A deeper dive: Aspen City Council to take a closer look at commercial vacancies, stalled projects
The Aspen City Council will get a chance Monday to determine how big of a priority it is to discourage vacancies in the commercial core and encourage completion of construction projects. The council has assigned several work tasks to the city’s community development department and suggested a multitude of others....
Aspen City Council has long list of items to tackle
Aspen City Council will have a full plate this week with a work session on Monday and a regular meeting on Tuesday, covering topics ranging from a new grants steering committee to the community development department’s 2023 work plan. The work plan will be the council’s only item of...
Nonprofit funding recipients
Once a month the Aspen Thrift Shop volunteers meet to distribute our hard-earned funds. This month the local nonprofit recipients are: Aspen High School Drama Club, GlenX Career Expo, Aspen Elementary School Theater Program, Aspen High School Aspen Mountain Guide School, Aspen High School Book Club, Aspen High School Spirit & Dance Team, Aspen Middle School Band, Basalt High School Aerospace Club, Basalt High School Environmental Club, Basalt Middle School eighth-grade science, Blue Lake Preschool, Bridges High School Adventures in Reading, Children’s Rocky Mountain School, Our School, Science in Schools (Bruce Gabow).
Illegal passing
The Aspen School District has been back in session for weeks now, and our school buses have been out and about picking up students again. As a reminder, it is illegal to pass a school bus that has its lights activated, we have unfortunately seen close to 20 illegal passes of stopped school buses that are actively unloading/loading students since we returned. Please help us keep our children safe and stop for any buses that have their red lights flashing and stop signs deployed. Students frequently cross in multiple directions when getting off the bus, so all traffic must remain stopped until the lights are deactivated prior to continuing on your drive.
Giving thanks
Once again, the Aspen Thrift Shop ladies have recognized the importance of teaching science starting in kindergarten and continuing onward. I am so grateful for their constant support of my program, Science in Schools, which reaches 2,200 kindergarten through fourth-grade students in our valley. Their yearly grants have been so important in maintaining this program for over 20 years.
