Rob Parker: “It is ridiculous that Sean Payton has come to this point where just by stepping down from a team that was going nowhere and getting on television with the bright lights, has somehow elevated this guy to deserving $25 million a year! He’s Mike McCarthy but svelte! McCarthy has the one Super Bowl with a Hall of Fame QB, and other than that, he’s a bum. Nobody wanted him. People even say, ‘well the Cowboys won despite Mike McCarthy’... McCarthy has more wins. Sean Payton had 3 straight seasons where he went 7-9 with Drew Brees! He was also part of one of the worst scandals in NFL history. Never forget that! Now we’re supposed to celebrate this guy? Count me out!”

2 DAYS AGO