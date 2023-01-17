ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CultureMap Austin

Austin and San Antonio announce partnership to support asylum seekers

There are few things more vulnerable and chaotic than an asylum seeker’s journey, and Central Texas has had to manage it in droves. San Antonio recently reached out to its neighbor, Austin, for help on January 11, and in just three days, the assistance developed into an official partnership to help travelers make it to their destinations as safely and efficiently as possible.Alamo City has been seeing “fluctuations in the number of people seeking transportation from San Antonio,” according to its statement. The resulting system sends asylum seekers toward the capital city on buses — enough to seat 40 to...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CultureMap Austin

South by Southwest announces spacey keynote and third round of featured speakers

As Austin starts its post-holiday trudge through the gray but mostly inoffensive winter, South by Southwest draws ever closer. The festival announced on January 10 a new keynote session about NASA and its third round of featured speakers, and they’re certainly not just filler.“Unfold The Universe: NASA’s Webb Space Telescope” will explore the contributions of (and to) the James Webb Space Telescope, which released exciting full-color images on July 12, 2022, most notably of the Cosmic Cliffs in the Carina Nebula, which took social media by storm, juxtaposing sandy amorphous peaks and a midnight blue “sky” dotted with stars and...
AUSTIN, TX
CultureMap Austin

CultureMap Austin

Austin, TX
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
912K+
Views
ABOUT

CultureMap Austin is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.

 https://austin.culturemap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy