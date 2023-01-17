There are few things more vulnerable and chaotic than an asylum seeker’s journey, and Central Texas has had to manage it in droves. San Antonio recently reached out to its neighbor, Austin, for help on January 11, and in just three days, the assistance developed into an official partnership to help travelers make it to their destinations as safely and efficiently as possible.Alamo City has been seeing “fluctuations in the number of people seeking transportation from San Antonio,” according to its statement. The resulting system sends asylum seekers toward the capital city on buses — enough to seat 40 to...

