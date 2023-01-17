ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

Sinkhole reported near Sprayberry High

By Chart RIggall, criggall
Marietta Daily Journal
 5 days ago
A sinkhole has opened up under the sidewalk along East Piedmont Road in east Cobb, near the intersection with Sandy Plains Road. Chart RIggall

EAST COBB — A sinkhole was reported Monday near the intersection of East Piedmont and Sandy Plains roads by Cobb County government.

The incident was caused by a joint failure in a drainage pipe along the south side of East Piedmont, adjacent to the Sprayberry Square shopping center and near Sprayberry High School.

The sinkhole caved in the ground under a portion of the sidewalk, which has been closed, but the county said roadway travel lanes have not been affected as of yet. Cobb DOT crews will continue to monitor the hole over the coming days, during which rain is expected.

Repairs will begin once the weather dries out, the county said.

