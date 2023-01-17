ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Voice

Plans For $97M Route 17 Bottleneck Project Revealed

Preliminary plans for the $97 million Route 17 Bottlebeck Project have been released, and county officials are urging the public to weigh in.A third lane of travel, additional bridges, and improvements to some local streets are among the changes that Bergen County officials hope will relieve some o…
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

ID Released For Nanuet Man Killed In 2-Vehicle Route 304 Crash In New City

The identity's been released of a man killed in a crash on Friday afternoon, Jan. 20 on a Hudson Valley roadway. It involved two vehicles, a Hyundai Elantra which was in the middle of Route 304 in New City, and a Toyota Highlander which had traveled into the wooded area adjacent to the northbound lanes of the highway around midday Friday, according to Clarkstown Police Department Detective Norm Peters.
NEW CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Chick-fil-A hatches first Westchester location

Chick-fil-A’s quest for chicken sandwich dominance has reached Yonkers, where the fast food chain is set to open its first Westchester County location. The city’s planning board approved the eatery’s proposal for 2205 Central Park Avenue last week, the Daily Voice reported. Situated at the intersection of Route 100 and 10 Roxbury Drive, the restaurant is expected to include both a drive-thru and outdoor seating.
YONKERS, NY
viewing.nyc

[VIDEO] What Happened to Millionaire's Row in Manhattan?

What was life like in Manhattan before skyscrapers dominated the skyline? Join as we explore millionaire's row mansions in Manhattan! Join us on a tour of 5th Avenue in New York City, specifically a section of the avenue known as Millionaire's Row. This area was once home to some of the wealthiest families in the United States and was located in midtown Manhattan, near Central Park. While many of the mansions that once stood on this street have been demolished, a few still remain and are the focus of the tour. The passage mentions that the area is now known as Billionaire's Row and is still a very wealthy part of Manhattan.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
homedit.com

Flea Market NYC: Where To Find The Best Secondhand Shops

A flea market NYC is a great place to find bargains in the Big Apple. There are flea markets scattered across the city, and many of them are near major tourist attractions like the tallest buildings in NYC. Some NYC flea markets are indoors while others are only outdoors. Certain...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
travelawaits.com

22 Fantastic Things To Do On Long Island

Okay, I’ll admit it: I’m biased (in a good way) about Long Island. You see, I grew up there, about 20 miles from “the city.” While writing this article, I discovered I had much to learn about what Long Island offers. Now, as an “ex-pat,” I want to go back to experience it fully. The following list hits the highlights of everything to see and do, even if you’re just looking for a day trip from New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

2 dead in Westchester County plane crash: officials

Two people were killed when a small plane crashed in Westchester County Thursday evening, officials said. 2 dead in Westchester County plane crash: officials. Two people were killed when a small plane crashed in Westchester County Thursday evening, officials said. Giant glowing lantern lights up Garment District. The Garment District...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Second legal weed dispensary to open in Greenwich Village next week

The state’s second legal weed dispensary is primed to open next week in Greenwich Village, just a few blocks from the first one, Governor Kathy Hochul announced Thursday. Smacked LLC will open to the world at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, at its new storefront at 144 Bleecker Street, near New York University and Washington Square Park. The store will be New York’s second official dispensary, following the Housing Works Cannabis Company located just a few blocks away on Broadway.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

What was Jimmy Doing in Newburgh New York

As we like to say when it comes to celebrity sightings in the Hudson Valley, You never know who you are going to bump into and it can often be in the most unexpected places. This week (January 18, 2023) a main cast member from the Paramount TV series Yellowstone was spotted in one of the area's most popular shops for antiques and upcycle finds. Let's just say that this character was way off the Ranch. To be exact 26 hours and over 1700 miles from the famous 6666 Ranch in Gutherie Texas. That's where "Jimmy" is living during season 5 of Yellowstone which is currently on the mid-season break which could be why he had the time to come to New York.
NEWBURGH, NY
PIX11

5 Powerball tickets worth $50,000 each sold in NYC, Long Island, Orange County

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Five lucky lottery players across New York bought Powerball tickets worth $50,000 for Wednesday’s drawing.  The third-prize winning tickets each had four matching numbers and the Powerball.  Wednesday’s winning Powerball numbers were 6-15-22-42-47, with a Powerball of 26. Lottery officials said the $50,000 tickets were bought at: Players can securely check […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eater

At Century-Old Randazzo’s, the Battle of the Clam Chowders Continues

Randazzo’s Clam Bar is not only one of the city’s best Italian restaurants, it’s one of the city’s best seafood restaurants. It dates to 1916 — an era when the bay was lined with so-called clam shacks – now there’s only one. Randazzo’s began as a Lower East Side fish market that moved to Sheepshead Bay in 1932, eventually establishing an empire that extended to clam bars, seafood restaurants, and fish markets. Run by the fifth generation of the Randazzo family, the restaurant perches on the edge of the bay at 2017 Emmons Avenue, near East 21st Street, a red-neon lobster hoists high in the air above it. But diners don’t make the pilgrimage to Randazzo’s for lobster alone: Clams are as much of the draw.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

